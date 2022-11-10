Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
UFO made very fast entrance and exit says Florida witnessRoger MarshTitusville, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in FloridaShameel ShamsDaytona Beach Shores, FL
Related
10NEWS
DeSantis visits Wilbur-by-the-Sea, where homes collapsed into the ocean during Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — Nicole battered Florida's east coast last week, leaving communities devastated as homes and buildings collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean. Now, Gov. Ron DeSantis is working with state and local officials to create a response and recovery plan. The governor visited Volusia County on Friday where beachside...
click orlando
Hurricane Nicole causes more than $500 million in damage to Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Initial assessments after Hurricane Nicole show the storm caused more than half a billion dollars in damage in Volusia County. More than $363 million dollars in damage comes from Daytona Beach Shores, according to the property appraiser. In the city, 93 structures suffered some sort of damage from the storm, including more than 20 high-rise hotels and condos that were evacuated due to structural safety concerns.
click orlando
Why was Cocoa Beach spared the worst of Nicole? Possibly an old lawsuit
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Anybody with a sharp eye walking along Cocoa Beach Thursday afternoon would have noticed a few signs that a hurricane had just passed through the area. Wet sand on the dune crossovers, some small gullies slicing between grassy spots on the dunes and high-tide mark farther up the beach than normal were all hints of Hurricane Nicole’s visit.
click orlando
Woman killed in Orlando crash along Florida’s Turnpike, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed in a crash along Florida’s Turnpike in Orlando Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 6:11 p.m. near Mile Marker 258, south of Interstate 4, troopers said. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused...
Homeowner, 6 dogs escape electrical house fire in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters in Daytona Beach responded to a raging house fire Sunday morning. Crews were called around 6:39 a.m. for reports of an active fire at a home on Garden Street. When firefighters arrived, they found an active blaze at the single-story house. The front half...
click orlando
Home, 2 vehicles catch fire in Ormond Beach
ORMOND BEACH, Fla – A fire broke out in Ormond Beach, damaging two vehicles and a home, according to officials. Fire officials said when they arrived to the home on Green Forest Drive, the fire had spread to two vehicles in the carport and into a residence. [TRENDING: Florida...
Bay News 9
Some Daytona Beach Shores buildings deemed safe, while many are still being evaluated after Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Some Daytona Beach Shores structures have been deemed safe for residents to re-enter after Hurricane Nicole, while many buildings are still being evaluated. What You Need To Know. Damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole is still being evaluated in Volusia County. Some Daytona Beach...
WESH
Emergency plane landing reported in Brevard County
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — An emergency plane landing was reported Monday in Brevard County. Officials say an aircraft emergency was reported around noon at Merritt Island Airport. A plane had been forced to land with damaged landing gear. Two people survived without injury.
Daytona Beach Shores residents wait for updates after 24 buildings deemed unsafe
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Hundreds of people who live in Daytona Beach Shores had to leave their apartments after Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole because their apartments were deemed unsafe. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city initially hoped some residents would be able...
click orlando
Woman loses leg after being pinned by tree, truck in Volusia County during Hurricane Nicole
DELAND, Fla. – 24-year-old Julie Tindel’s life was changed forever following what her family called a freak accident. Tindel was in the ICU at HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital after she was pinned down by a truck and tree as Nicole blew through. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after...
Florida beachfront homes covered in sand following Hurricane Nicole
Coastal Florida homes were seen covered under several feet of sand in photos from officials following the destructive force of Hurricane Nicole last week.
Bay News 9
'We feel fortunate': Daytona Beach Boardwalk business describes the aftermath of Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As cleanup efforts continue in Volusia County, Daytona Beach businesses are feeling the impacts of the two storms that made landfall within weeks of each other. What You Need To Know. Tropical systems and damage have made a lack of visitors evident along the Daytona...
mynews13.com
Several New Smyrna Beach buildings deemed unsafe
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Cleanup at New Smyrna Beach continued on Saturday after Nicole devastated the area. Officials say Nicole caused $51 million in damages to New Smyrna Beach. Most of the buildings county officials deemed unsafe were in S. Atlantic Avenue. The county assessment deemed six buildings...
flaglerlive.com
A1A Reopens 4 Days After Nicole Shut It Down as 600 Truckloads Dump 11,000 Cubic Yards of Sand
Hurricane Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Damage assessment, Part I | Damage assessment, Part II | A1A Reopens. It’s not quite as impressive as building the 1,600 miles of the Alaska Highway in 244 days, but the repairs of 4.8 miles of State Road A1A in three segments ravaged by Hurricane Nicole is not a small achievement: the road reopened to traffic in both directions Saturday evening just four days after the storm made the road impassable. Contractors were already at work dumping sand even as Nicole was lashing at the coast on Thursday.
State Road A1A reopens following damage from Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Sections of state Road A1A will reopen after the Florida Department of Transportation made emergency repairs, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Saturday. Hurricane Nicole damaged the highway by eroding part of the road. Now, motorists will be able to travel on it again in Flagler, St....
WESH
26-year-old man killed in Daytona Beach shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man in his 20s has been killed in a shooting in Daytona Beach. He was identified by police as 26-year-old Timothy Seamore, Jr. Daytona Beach police say officers were called to the 800 block of Magnolia Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Officials later said the...
WESH
67-year-old Volusia County man found dead in lake
DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man has been found dead after taking his boat out Saturday afternoon. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Richard Barker was found floating face-down in Theresa Lake early Sunday, Nov 13. Neighbors had spotted his body in the water. Officials say no...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Biz Buzz: Flip Flops Shops to hold grand opening in Ormond Beach
Flip Flop Shops — a family-owned business that carries flip-flops, water shoes, sunglasses, beach hats, bags, SPF shirts, accessories and more — is now open in the Granada Plaza at 177 East Granada Blvd. The grand opening, which is open to the public, will take place Saturday, Nov....
Bay News 9
Owners of condemned Volusia County condos hope for a speedy storm solution
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Before Hurricane Ian hit Florida in late September, Las Brisas board member Curt Lentz says the condominium association had already been pushing for the construction of a protective seawall. What You Need To Know. The land around the Las Brisas condominium complex in New...
Hurricane Nicole: Recovery, rebuilding underway in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUISA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people are still without in New Smyrna Beach. The evacuation order has been lifted there, but people are being asked to stay away from the shoreline because some structures are compromised. People who rode out the storm at home have already started repairs,...
Comments / 0