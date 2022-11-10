ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

click orlando

Hurricane Nicole causes more than $500 million in damage to Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Initial assessments after Hurricane Nicole show the storm caused more than half a billion dollars in damage in Volusia County. More than $363 million dollars in damage comes from Daytona Beach Shores, according to the property appraiser. In the city, 93 structures suffered some sort of damage from the storm, including more than 20 high-rise hotels and condos that were evacuated due to structural safety concerns.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Why was Cocoa Beach spared the worst of Nicole? Possibly an old lawsuit

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Anybody with a sharp eye walking along Cocoa Beach Thursday afternoon would have noticed a few signs that a hurricane had just passed through the area. Wet sand on the dune crossovers, some small gullies slicing between grassy spots on the dunes and high-tide mark farther up the beach than normal were all hints of Hurricane Nicole’s visit.
COCOA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Woman killed in Orlando crash along Florida’s Turnpike, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed in a crash along Florida’s Turnpike in Orlando Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 6:11 p.m. near Mile Marker 258, south of Interstate 4, troopers said. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Home, 2 vehicles catch fire in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla – A fire broke out in Ormond Beach, damaging two vehicles and a home, according to officials. Fire officials said when they arrived to the home on Green Forest Drive, the fire had spread to two vehicles in the carport and into a residence. [TRENDING: Florida...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WESH

Emergency plane landing reported in Brevard County

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — An emergency plane landing was reported Monday in Brevard County. Officials say an aircraft emergency was reported around noon at Merritt Island Airport. A plane had been forced to land with damaged landing gear. Two people survived without injury.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Several New Smyrna Beach buildings deemed unsafe

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Cleanup at New Smyrna Beach continued on Saturday after Nicole devastated the area. Officials say Nicole caused $51 million in damages to New Smyrna Beach. Most of the buildings county officials deemed unsafe were in S. Atlantic Avenue. The county assessment deemed six buildings...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

A1A Reopens 4 Days After Nicole Shut It Down as 600 Truckloads Dump 11,000 Cubic Yards of Sand

Hurricane Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Damage assessment, Part I | Damage assessment, Part II | A1A Reopens. It’s not quite as impressive as building the 1,600 miles of the Alaska Highway in 244 days, but the repairs of 4.8 miles of State Road A1A in three segments ravaged by Hurricane Nicole is not a small achievement: the road reopened to traffic in both directions Saturday evening just four days after the storm made the road impassable. Contractors were already at work dumping sand even as Nicole was lashing at the coast on Thursday.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
WESH

26-year-old man killed in Daytona Beach shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man in his 20s has been killed in a shooting in Daytona Beach. He was identified by police as 26-year-old Timothy Seamore, Jr. Daytona Beach police say officers were called to the 800 block of Magnolia Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Officials later said the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

67-year-old Volusia County man found dead in lake

DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man has been found dead after taking his boat out Saturday afternoon. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Richard Barker was found floating face-down in Theresa Lake early Sunday, Nov 13. Neighbors had spotted his body in the water. Officials say no...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Biz Buzz: Flip Flops Shops to hold grand opening in Ormond Beach

Flip Flop Shops — a family-owned business that carries flip-flops, water shoes, sunglasses, beach hats, bags, SPF shirts, accessories and more — is now open in the Granada Plaza at 177 East Granada Blvd. The grand opening, which is open to the public, will take place Saturday, Nov....
ORMOND BEACH, FL

