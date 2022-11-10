ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers sporting ‘Salute to Service’ coin, ticket promotion for Veteran’s Day, Thursday Night Football

By Kayla Morton
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Just 11 days ago, the Carolina Panthers looked to be pulling off an improbable comeback after quarterback P.J. Walker’s “throw of the year” late in the fourth quarter. But missed opportunities sank the Panthers to their division rival Atlanta.

On Thursday Night Football, and decking out its stadium in full “Salute to Service” garb, Carolina has the chance to celebrate service members while flipping the script on the Falcons.

Nationally in Charlotte, the Panthers will use a two-sided game coin, one side featuring an American Flag with a Panthers logo and the words “Salute to Service”, while the other side has a camouflage ribbon and a Panthers logo.

Additionally, the club is offering a ticket and T-shirt promotion for $55.

A group package of 10 club-level seats each came with a T-shirt for that $55 each price.

Furthermore, the end zones in Bank of America Stadium tonight will be painted camouflage.

Carolina is 2-7 on the season, yet still in a position to make the postseason.

Why?

They’re currently two games out of first place in the NFC South — that is currently in a tie at 4-5 with both Atlanta and the Tampa Bay Bucaneers. But, a win against the Falcons will be critical to split the season series between the two teams.

