Centre Daily
49ers vs. Chargers Sunday Night Week 10 Live Blog
SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 10 Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box. 4:00 Here are the 49ers' inactives: Arik Armstead, Samson Ebukam, Ty Davis-Price, Curtis Robinson,...
Centre Daily
The Fundamental Failing of the Browns Defense
The most damning statement that can be made about the Cleveland Browns defense this season is they are unable to stop offenses that can both run and pass. Their success is predicated on the opposing offense becoming one-dimensional either by choice or the Browns having enough success early to force the change.
As Deshaun Watson heads to practice, Browns fans must recognize this is just the start of many changes
Deshaun Watson is going to walk onto a regular-season practice field on Wednesday. What that means for the Cleveland Browns is vastly different than the unrealized hopes and dreams of September. When the 2022 season started, the ceiling for the Browns (3-6) was to hand off a playoff contending team...
Centre Daily
Dolphins place DE Emmanuel Ogbah on season-ending IR
The Dolphins placed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve Monday after he suffered a season-ending triceps injury in Sunday's 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns. Ogbah left in the second quarter of the game with what the team originally announced as an elbow injury and did not return. “It...
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie tailgates with fans outside Lincoln Financial Field
Some faithful fans arrived before sunrise Monday and tailgated all day long before the Eagles-Commanders matchup.
Centre Daily
Russell Wilson: ‘Physically, I’m Good’ After 18-Hit Loss to Titans
Having already sustained two injuries this season — to a shoulder and hamstring, respectively — it's a minor miracle that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson emerged from Sunday's battering at the hands of the Titans without further ailment. Yet, he did. To his body, anyway. "It was definitely...
Centre Daily
Week 11 Odds: Panthers at Ravens
After a mini "bye week" the Panthers are ready to turn the page to this week's opponent, the Baltimore Ravens. With a win, Carolina can move to within a game of first place in the NFC South where a loss could give them sole possession of the No. 3 overall pick (if the season ended this Sunday).
Centre Daily
Rams QB John Wolford Has Brutal Honesty About Offense vs. Cardinals
In the Los Angeles Rams' 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, it was more of the same story, with the offense struggling to find any rhythm. No, starting backup quarterback John Wolford in place of an injured Matthew Stafford didn't make things easier, but Sunday's performance was in line with how they've looked all season long.
Centre Daily
Packers-Titans Injury Report: 17 Players on ‘Victory Monday’ List
GREEN BAY, Wis. – NFL games played on Thursday night cause some oddities. Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur, for instance, didn’t even go home after Sunday’s slump-busting victory over the Dallas Cowboys. “That’s just the way it is and that’s kind of the way I’ve done...
Centre Daily
Rams LB Ernest Jones: ‘Nobody Will Say Anything’ Once LA Flips a Switch
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones has apparently heard all the talk surrounding his team during a three-game losing streak. But even after Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at home -- LA's fifth loss in six games -- Jones continues to have unwavering confidence in the Rams' (3-6) ability to turn it all around and get back to the postseason.
Centre Daily
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 27-17 Win Over the Jaguars
Already having a pair of strange games against the AFC South under their belt this season, the Kansas City Chiefs carried those vibes into the halftime locker room against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Once things got going their way in half No. 2, though, there was never serious doubt about the outcome of the game.
Centre Daily
Why Drake Jackson is Primed to for a Breakout Game Against the Chargers
For once, the 49ers are not the most injured team when they take the field Sunday. The Chargers have plenty of impactful players missing in action when they come to Levi's Stadium. But one player who is of intrigue is the starting right tackle Trey Pipkins. Currently listed with a...
Centre Daily
Steelers Pitch Second Half Shutout, Beat Saints
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had a bye week to let consecutive losses to the Dolphins and Eagles stew and they clearly put the extra preparation time to good use. They entered halftime tied with the New Orleans Saints but didn't allow a point after intermission and hit on timely big plays on offense to beat New Orleans, 20-10 at Acrisure Stadium.
Centre Daily
Bucs’ Tom Brady Breaks Down Seahawks QB Geno Smith
The NFL's first game in Germany is set for Sunday, with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks. The Buccaneers, fresh off consecutive playoff appearances, hold just a 4-5 record, while the Seahawks stand atop the NFC West at 6-3 as winners of five of their last six games.
Centre Daily
Three Glaring Disappointments: Browns put on Disaster Performance Against Dolphins
View the original article to see embedded media. Cleveland Browns had no answer for the Miami Dolphins throughout the 39-17 loss on the road. Cleveland was beaten in every facet of the game and it showed up on the scoreboard. Now, through nine games, the Browns have doubled the number...
Centre Daily
‘Lotta Red-Ass!’ Cowboys Coach McCarthy on Losing Locker Room & Gambling at Green Bay
FRISCO - A 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field wasn't enough as the Dallas Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers 31-28 in overtime on Sunday. And yes, here at The Star in Frisco on Monday, the frustration is still palpable. ... some of it based on some "gambling'' that did not pay off.
Centre Daily
Lions’ Midseason Grades: Offense Needs Reinforcements
Quarterback: B- Jared Goff has had an uneven start to his 2022 season. He started off the campaign on a torrid pace. Through the Lions' first four games, the veteran signal-caller threw for 1,126 yards and 11 touchdowns, while tossing just three interceptions. Meanwhile, in five games since then, the...
Centre Daily
DeVonta Smith embraces supporting role on 8-0 Eagles
DeVonta Smith is more concerned with wins than catches. Smith, the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner and 10th overall pick in the 2021 draft, was expected to be an elite wide receiver. Smith had an outstanding rookie season with 64 catches for 916 yards and five touchdowns, helping the Philadelphia Eagles...
Centre Daily
Where AFC East Stands After Bills Heartbreaking Loss, Jets Bye Week
With eight weeks remaining in the regular season, the AFC East is completely up for grabs. The Jets watched at home during their bye week on Sunday as the Bills came up short in the game of the year, falling to the Vikings in excruciating fashion. Buffalo had ample opportunities, but a thrilling comeback and a few costly blunders from Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave Minnesota enough of a shot to capitalize.
Centre Daily
Bradley Robinson’s Injury Was “Bittersweet” For Ohio State Long Snapper Mason Arnold
The “next man up” mentality Ohio State players and coaches so often speak about was on full display on Oct. 22, when redshirt freshman long snapper Mason Arnold checked in to replace seventh-year senior starter Bradley Robinson. Arnold described witnessing Robinson’s injury during Ohio State’s game against Iowa...
