2 Popular Pennsylvania Dutch Specialty Drinks, and Where to Get ThemMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
This Weekend: TASTE! A Festival of Food, Wine & Spirits [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lemon Street Market: A Gem for Local Foods, Spices, and SustainabilityMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Asian business owners targets of burglariesLauren JessopHarrisburg, PA
theburgnews.com
Merry Makers: New Cumberland’s “Merry Merchants Holiday Market” to showcase the town’s growing creative community
It’s a crafty way to get a jump on the holiday season. The Merry Merchants Holiday Market, featuring more than 30 local artisans and makers, is set for Sunday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown New Cumberland. “We want to provide space for local creators...
abc27.com
Camp Hill Borough hosting safety education event
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Camp Hill Borough announced on Monday that it will be hosting its Law and Order, Safety First event on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the borough office. The Camp Hill Borough Public Safety Committee, Camp Hill Police Department, Camp...
abc27.com
Milton Hershey students celebrate Thanksgiving
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thanksgiving came early for hundreds of Milton Hershey students. Roughly 2,000 of them came together at Hershey Lodge for a holiday meal. Teachers and administrators — all of them from different departments — served students. They say that this is an event the kids look forward to every year and that this year was extra special.
Central Pa. holiday shopping center guide: Santa Claus appearances, seasonal retailers, hours, more
With Black Friday just around the corner, area retailers and shopping centers are getting ready for the holiday shopping season. When will malls open on Black Friday? Where can you visit Santa Claus? Who are the seasonal retailers this year? What stores have opened since last year?. We’ve got the...
abc27.com
Cumberland Valley students honor Veterans
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Tributes for veterans happened all over the Midstate for the Veterans Day weekend. But, as the holiday weekend comes to a close some of the youngest Pennsylvanians gave thanks to veterans on Sunday. Dozens attended the Silver Spring Township’s 12th annual Veterans Day...
abc27.com
‘Gift of Life’ heroes honored at Dauphin County ceremony
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A ceremony was held on Sunday for more than 40 people from the Midstate who have donated to the Gift of Life Donor Program in Harrisburg. The Gift of Life Donor Program is a nonprofit organ procurement organization working with over 100 hospitals. More information about the program can be seen by clicking here. This ceremony paid tribute to ordinary people who became heroes by saving lives through organ donations.
abc27.com
Retired veterans receive homemade gifts in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Veterans and retired Pennsylvania State Police received gifts on Saturday that are sure to keep them warm throughout the winter months. Over a dozen of them were given handmade quilts in Hershey, because of the Quilts of Valor Foundation. Each quilt is personalized and includes...
WGAL
Meet WGAL's 8 Who Care Award winners
WGAL is honoring our 8 Who Care award winners. These Susquehanna Valley residents are being recognized for their service to their communities. Watch the videos below for their stories. 1. Lee DeRemer. A York County man is motivating and inspiring young people by helping them overcome obstacles on the open...
abc27.com
Franklin Township CERT team holds training event
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin Township Community Emergency Response Team, which is also known as CERT, held a training event involving real-life simulations on Saturday. The simulations were developed to provide hands-on training for volunteer emergency responders to assist them to help those in need and to...
Catholic Harvest Food Pantry prepares to feed 1,500 families ahead of Thanksgiving
YORK, Pa. — With Thanksgiving just a week away, Catholic Harvest Food Pantry (CHFP) is gearing up to put food on the table for thousands of families. The Labor Department released a report that showed a 12.4% rise in the cost of groceries in October. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the cost of a whole turkey is up 23% from last year, and bone-in breast turkeys are up 33%.
abc27.com
‘Down to Earth Cafe’ opening in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new sustainability-focused coffee shop, named Down to Earth Cafe is set to open its doors to the public next week. Construction on the 1,800 square foot cafe started back in July 2022, according to Down to Earth Cafe’s majority owner Alex Rojohn. Construction...
columbiaspy.com
Sunday, November 13, 2022
(Click/tap photos to see larger, sharper images.) A state constable was at the polling location at the DAC last Tuesday. But was he there to address problems or create them?. He chatted for well over an hour to a guy at a Mastriano table outside the building. Meanwhile, construction equipment...
macaronikid.com
Woman of Hanover Network Event
YWCA Hanover is once again hosting this unique networking opportunity. This event provides women with a way to connect with other like-minded women in the Hanover area! We will learn more about the resources in the Hanover community while strengthening professional relationships!. Event Date: November 17, 2022. Event Time: 5:15...
abc27.com
Dauphin County family wins $1 million Powerball in Pennsylvania Lottery
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County family is $1 million richer after buying 20 “quick picks” Powerball tickets. Woody Raptosh says he stopped at the Turkey Hill on Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg on the day of the Powerball drawing to buy some tickets. Get severe...
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 30 in Lancaster County
GAP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County on Monday morning. Route 30/Lincoln Highway was closed in both directions between Hoover Road and Chestnut Street in Gap. The crash has since been cleared and the road is now open. Traffic resources.
lebtown.com
Schaefferstown’s Christkindlmarkt returns on Dec. 9-10 to St. Paul’s UCC
Historic Schaefferstown Inc.’s annual Christkindlmarkt is back at St. Paul’s UCC this year on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10. More than 20 skilled artisans will be in attendance with plenty of early American and Pennsylvania German crafts for sale, perfect for last-minute gifts. Items you’ll find include balsam wreaths and Christmas decorations, folk art wood carvings, feather trees, quilt art, hooked rugs, penny rugs, hand-woven gifts, and more.
abc27.com
Catherine Hershey Schools coming to Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning (CHS) announced, during an event on Thursday, Nov. 10 its intention to create three new Early Childhood Education Centers (ECECs). The three ECECs in Lancaster will serve economically disadvantaged and at risk-background children from birth to 5 years old,...
abc27.com
York County high school student dies after bus stop accident
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County high school student who was hit by a vehicle while attempting to board a school bus has died, according to a message from the Northeastern School District superintendent. The student was trying to board a school bus shortly after 7 a.m....
Gettysburg College postpones event for people tired of 'White cis men'
Gettysburg College postponed an event hosted by its Gender Sexuality and Resource Center for people who are "Tired of white cis men" after a campus ad for it was published online.
More than 1,100 competitors turn out for 50th Harrisburg marathon: photos
Luke Termorshuizen, of Annapolis, Maryland, was the winner of Sunday’s 50th YMCA Harrisburg Marathon. Termorshuizen, 22, finished in a time of 2:34:25.59 on a partly sunny and windy mid-November morning. Jon French, 39, of Syracuse, New York, was second in 2:36:36.79. David Herr, 24, of Akron, Ohio; C Fred...
