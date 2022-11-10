ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Report: Lakers receiving calls about Russell Westbrook’s availability due to his emergence in 6th man role

By Brad Sullivan
Lakers Daily
Lakers Daily
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lakers Daily

Why the Lakers wasting LeBron’s sunset years sends a bad message to NBA superstars down the road

Are the Los Angeles Lakers really going to waste the final few seasons of LeBron James’ prime?. Somehow, James is still playing at an elite level, even though he’s 37 years old and about to turn 38 this season. Unfortunately, the Lakers have surrounded him with a team that isn’t built to win in today’s NBA, and the team has showcased that early in the 2022-23 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Daily

Report: There’s ‘palpable fear’ within Lakers of Pelicans pick swap amid Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes

As all NBA fans know, the prized jewel of the 2023 NBA Draft seems destined to be French national Victor Wembanyama. When the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to include a pick swap for their 2023 first-round draft pick in the 2019 deal for superstar Anthony Davis, they likely could not have imagined that they’d be at risk of being a lottery team in 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Daily

Lakers Daily

Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles Lakers news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Lakers fans everywhere.

 https://lakersdaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy