Report: Lakers receiving calls about Russell Westbrook’s availability due to his emergence in 6th man role

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles: The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattooist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Related
Anthony Davis appears to call out Russell Westbrook after Lakers loss to Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers seemingly can’t find a way to win games lately, as they fell to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, 120-114. At one point in the second quarter, the Lakers, who were without LeBron James, had a double-digit lead, but several mental mistakes by Russell Westbrook just before halftime cut their advantage to just four.
Kevin Durant says LeBron James is a top 2 or 3 player ever
Though LeBron James did not suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the four-time MVP was still the recipient of a major compliment from Nets star Kevin Durant following the game. Durant made it clear that he is of the mind that...
Report: Lakers want to see what Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant provide before making any major moves
The Los Angeles Lakers are expecting Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant to be back in the lineup for their next game on Friday, and it looks like the team will wait for those two to return before making “judgements that could lead to changes.”. “The Lakers have indeed looked...
Report: Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant expected to play for Lakers on Friday vs. Pistons
The Los Angeles Lakers got a nice win on Sunday night over the Brooklyn Nets, and they got another big boost on Monday morning when it was reported that Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant will both likely make their season debuts the next time the Lakers take the floor. The...
Report: Potential deal between Taiwanese team and former Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony is ‘in the works’
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony seemingly couldn’t find any luck finding a team to sign with in the NBA. It appears that he may be heading to Taiwan, as the Tainan TSG GhostHawks of the T1 League reportedly have the green light to sign him to a contract.
Why the Lakers wasting LeBron’s sunset years sends a bad message to NBA superstars down the road
Are the Los Angeles Lakers really going to waste the final few seasons of LeBron James’ prime?. Somehow, James is still playing at an elite level, even though he’s 37 years old and about to turn 38 this season. Unfortunately, the Lakers have surrounded him with a team that isn’t built to win in today’s NBA, and the team has showcased that early in the 2022-23 season.
Tim Hardaway Sr. Apologizes For Inappropriate Language While Commentating Warriors vs. Spurs
Tim Hardaway Sr, used a very inappropriate word to describe the Warriors' defense on the Spurs during a blowout win and has apologized for the same.
Patrick Beverley gives major credit to LeBron James for Lakers win vs. Nets
The Los Angeles Lakers were able to stop their massive bleeding, at least temporarily, when they defeated the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Although LeBron James has missed their last two games with a strained adductor, guard Patrick Beverley said that the four-time MVP has been active and engaged during practice.
Report: There’s ‘palpable fear’ within Lakers of Pelicans pick swap amid Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes
As all NBA fans know, the prized jewel of the 2023 NBA Draft seems destined to be French national Victor Wembanyama. When the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to include a pick swap for their 2023 first-round draft pick in the 2019 deal for superstar Anthony Davis, they likely could not have imagined that they’d be at risk of being a lottery team in 2023.
Shaquille O’Neal shares himself and Kobe Bryant being on tier above LeBron James via social media
Los Angeles Lakers great Shaquille O’Neal shared a tiered ranking of the greatest NBA players ever, and it had him and his former Lakers costar Kobe Bryant on a higher tier than current Lakers main man LeBron James. Ranking the greatest players in NBA history is always a somewhat...
Anthony Davis says Aaron Rodgers’ game vs. Cowboys motivated him to play better against Nets
The Los Angeles Lakers and Green Bay Packers both got big wins on Sunday, and it turns out that Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers inspired Anthony Davis to ball out in his team’s win over the Brooklyn Nets. Rodgers had a masterful game in his team’s win over the...
Lakers Daily
Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Los Angeles Lakers news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Lakers fans everywhere.https://lakersdaily.com/
Comments / 0