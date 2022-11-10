ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — Altoona got a bit festive Saturday with a craft vendor show at the Jaffa Shrine. The show gave local vendors and artisans a good opportunity to sell some products ahead of the holidays, with the Shrine hosting hundreds of them from the Altoona area — and even beyond. The whole space was decked like a Christmas tree as folks zipped around, perusing for some potential holiday gifts.

