WJAC TV
PennDOT year end wrap up: District 9 sees over $100 million worth of construction projects
(WJAC) — This year's construction season has come to a close in Pennsylvania. PennDOT officials presented their "year end wrap up" in Blair County on Monday morning. Officials report that District 9 -- including Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties -- saw over $100 million worth of construction projects this year.
WJAC TV
Wall collapse causes road closure in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT is rerouting traffic in Bellefonte after a partial wall collapse along Spring Creek, according to a Facebook post by the Bellefonte Borough Police Department. According to the post, all traffic travelling to Bellefonte from State College will be directed onto Stoney Batter and that...
WJAC TV
Altoona City Council introduces increase of fire department equipment lease to 4 million
The Altoona City Council met on Monday night to discuss a plethora of new ordinances. One of these ordinances is the increase of an equipment lease purchase agreement for new fire department equipment such as pumper and ladder fire trucks. The increase is going from 2 million to 4 million...
WJAC TV
Troopers identify man killed in Centre County I-80 crash
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE |. State police in Centre County released the name of the person killed in a commercial vehicle crash along Interstate 80 in Snow Shoe Township. Troopers say the passenger, 48 year-old Kulwant Singh of California, was ejected from the vehicle after the driver...
WJAC TV
Re-enactors bring Altoona's railroad, military history to life
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — The Railroaders Memorial Museum in Altoona held its first day of its "Soldiers and Switchmen" event on Saturday, where historians portray how the railroads impacted certain American conflicts. With a topic that seems as mechanical and industrial as railroads, sometimes the human element can be...
WJAC TV
One person dead after vehicle vs pedestrian crash
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — One individual has died as a result of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Centre County Friday night, police say. According to a press release, the individuals in the vehicle did not see the pedestrian step onto the roadway due to the weather conditions. Police...
WJAC TV
Community Arts Center of Cambria County opens 52nd annual Holly Bazaar
This weekend opened up the 52nd annual Holly Bazaar at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County. The space features work from over 60 local and regional artisans and crafters as well as 133 donated raffle baskets. The main objective of the bazaar is to be able to feature, foster...
WJAC TV
Police: 2 charged after kids found sleeping in urine surrounded by feces in Johnstown home
According to the criminal complaints filed against them, two Johnstown residents are facing child endangerment charges after police found two children “sleeping in urine and surrounded by dog feces and dog urine.”. Police say they executed a search warrant on Thursday with the Attorney General’s office and Cambria County...
WJAC TV
Jaffa Shrine hosting craft show ahead of holiday shopping season
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — Altoona got a bit festive Saturday with a craft vendor show at the Jaffa Shrine. The show gave local vendors and artisans a good opportunity to sell some products ahead of the holidays, with the Shrine hosting hundreds of them from the Altoona area — and even beyond. The whole space was decked like a Christmas tree as folks zipped around, perusing for some potential holiday gifts.
