Centre County, PA

WJAC TV

Wall collapse causes road closure in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT is rerouting traffic in Bellefonte after a partial wall collapse along Spring Creek, according to a Facebook post by the Bellefonte Borough Police Department. According to the post, all traffic travelling to Bellefonte from State College will be directed onto Stoney Batter and that...
WJAC TV

Troopers identify man killed in Centre County I-80 crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE |. State police in Centre County released the name of the person killed in a commercial vehicle crash along Interstate 80 in Snow Shoe Township. Troopers say the passenger, 48 year-old Kulwant Singh of California, was ejected from the vehicle after the driver...
WJAC TV

Re-enactors bring Altoona's railroad, military history to life

ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — The Railroaders Memorial Museum in Altoona held its first day of its "Soldiers and Switchmen" event on Saturday, where historians portray how the railroads impacted certain American conflicts. With a topic that seems as mechanical and industrial as railroads, sometimes the human element can be...
WJAC TV

One person dead after vehicle vs pedestrian crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — One individual has died as a result of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Centre County Friday night, police say. According to a press release, the individuals in the vehicle did not see the pedestrian step onto the roadway due to the weather conditions. Police...
WJAC TV

Jaffa Shrine hosting craft show ahead of holiday shopping season

ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — Altoona got a bit festive Saturday with a craft vendor show at the Jaffa Shrine. The show gave local vendors and artisans a good opportunity to sell some products ahead of the holidays, with the Shrine hosting hundreds of them from the Altoona area — and even beyond. The whole space was decked like a Christmas tree as folks zipped around, perusing for some potential holiday gifts.
