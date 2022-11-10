Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Complaint alleges child labor violations by sanitation company at Grand Island meatpacking plant
The U.S. Department of Labor has filed a complaint in federal court against a sanitation company for reportedly employing minors as young as 13 to clean hazardous equipment on the kill floor at a Grand Island meatpacking plant. A Department of Labor investigation found that Packers Sanitation Services Inc. employed...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Packers Sanitation Services in Grand Island accused of ‘Oppressive Child Labor’ violations
Grand Island, Neb. (KSNB) - The U.S. District Court in Lincoln has issued a nationwide temporary restraining order against Packers Sanitation Services Inc. LTD after the Department of Labor said the company had at least 31 children between 13 and 17 years old working in “hazardous occupations”. This allegedly included illegally working overnight shifts in multiple plants including the JBS facility in Grand Island, according to a news release and court filing by the Department of Labor.
NebraskaTV
Grand Island Police investigating liquor store robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after three males reportedly robbed a liquor store and took off with thousands of dollars. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Y&N Liquor, 409 N. Broadwell Ave., Suite 4, in reference to the robbery. Capt. Jim Duering said the employee told officers three males, who had their faces covered, entered the store and one brandished a handgun.
KSNB Local4
Former Hall County officer fights lung cancer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Friends, family, and community members gathered to support a Grand Island serviceman. They all came to Platt-Duetsche in Grand Island for Pilo Casarez’s fundraiser event. Pilo worked as a corrections officer for Hall County for 13 years, and is fighting stage four-lung cancer. The...
KSNB Local4
Armed robbers steal around $4,000 from Grand Island business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery early Saturday morning. It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at Y & N Liquor on Broadwell Avenue. According to GIPD, an employee told officers that three younger-aged men wearing masks entered the store, brandished a handgun and...
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings City Council to vote on casino proposal
HASTINGS, NE — Eight months after shutting down a zoning request to allow for the construction of a casino, the Hastings City Council will consider the request again. The council voted 4-4 against the request from Prairie Thunder LLC in March. The land attached to the proposal is immediately north of Walmart on Highway 281. Now, the group has tweaked its proposal by dropping the land that needs rezoned from 50 to 38 acres and moving the race track and casino to the middle of the property. The developers originally needed a supermajority of council members to vote for the project because enough area landowners opposed the project. Thanks to the tweaks, the developers only need a simple majority to pass the requests. If it’s a 4-4 vote, Mayor Corey Stutte would serve as the tiebreaker.
klkntv.com
Driver faces $10 million fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
KSNB Local4
Weekend review confirms results of Grand Island school board race
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A weekend review of the Nov. 8 election in Hall County appears to confirm that two write-in candidates beat two incumbents for two seats on the Grand Island School Board. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet Monday released the final unofficial results of last week’s...
NebraskaTV
Plans underway to restore a almost 100 yr old Catholic Church
LAWRENCE, NEB. — A project for the ages. Restoration plans for one central Nebraska church that is almost a century old. From the outside of this brick building–gothic-style windows only give a peak at what’s inside, but just past the doors, history awaits. “This church is going...
KSNB Local4
One person critically injured in overnight house fire in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was critically injured following a house fire overnight in Grand Island. The Grand Island Fire Department responded to a house fire in east Grand Island just before 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of east 8th St. GIFD Battalion Chief Ed Carlin...
KSNB Local4
Panel answers questions about Hastings Casino possibilities
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The League of Women voters gathered in the Adams County YWCA on Friday afternoon to bring their questions and concerns about the proposed Hastings Casino. Fielding those questions was a panel of three people connected with the project two from a city perspective and one who...
NebraskaTV
Pet Doc: Stelfonta
KEARNEY, Neb. — There is a new way to treat Mast Cell Tumors in dogs and the Hilltop Pet Clinic said it is a game changer for our pets. Dr. Brandon Beebout said Stelfonta is a non-surgical approach to another cancer that the Hilltop Pet Clinic sees, mast cell tumors, or MCTs. These tumors can be cutaneous or subcutaneous, which can definitely get into internal organs. MCT’s look like a little circular raised area, which can sometimes be just under the skin in the subcu, but they can be cutaneous as well.
News Channel Nebraska
Juvenile suffers minor injuries in 2-vehicle crash
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Police rushed to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 281 just north of Hastings Thursday evening. The crash happened just around 5:20 p.m. when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Lochland Road and Highway 281. Fortunately, only minor injuries came from the crash. A juvenile did...
KSNB Local4
TOAST Nebraska holds Second annual Holiday Wine Festival
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - TOAST Nebraska returned to Fonner Park, inside Pinnacle Bank Expo Center for its second annual Holiday Wine Festival. The event brings all flavors of Nebraska win to Central Nebraska. It is Nebraska’s premiere wine event, that featured 17 wineries, along with boutiques, and other small businesses from across the state.
NebraskaTV
Mental Health Awareness: Holidays
AXTELL, Neb. — We're almost halfway through November, and with Thanksgiving next week many are working to finalize their holiday plans. Licensed Clinical Psychologist and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson spoke with NTV about holidays and how they can impact your mental health.
KSNB Local4
Veterans honored with free breakfast in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Veterans got up bright and early for an annual tradition in Grand Island. The United Veterans club held the 19th annual veterans appreciation breakfast. Servers started preparing the food at 3 a.m. for more than 700 veterans. The breakfast offered scrambled eggs, two kinds of...
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: Power restored after Hastings, Juniata outage
HASTINGS, Neb. — Many people in the Hastings area woke up without power Monday morning. Hastings Utility said the power outages affected customers in both Hastings and Juniata. Crews were dispatched to bring back power. Officials said to report any outages by going to the City of Hastings website.
NebraskaTV
Learning Curve: Bright Futures addresses needs of young kids
KEARNEY, Neb. — Bright Futures Preschool at Kearney Public Schools serves primarily three and four-year-old's, but they also have programs to help younger kids. NTV's Carol Staab tells us about the toddler program at the preschool and how they address the needs of young kids and their families.
News Channel Nebraska
Woman falls asleep at the wheel, injured in head-on collision
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings police rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on East South Street near the Pump & Pantry gas station. The crash got called in around 8:10 p.m., after a woman in a westbound minivan collided head-on with a nearly-stopped semi that was pulling out of the Pump & Pantry parking lot. Police believe the woman fell asleep at the wheel, causing her to cross the center line and hit the semi.
NebraskaTV
UNK set to face Concordia-St. Paul in NCAA Central Region opening round
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska-Kearney Volleyball team has earned their 23rd-straight NCAA DII Tournament bid, landing the No. 7 seed in the Central Region. UNK is set to face No. 2 Concordia-St. Paul in the opening round. The Lopers lost to the Golden Bears in five sets during last year's tournament.
