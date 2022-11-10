ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Packers Sanitation Services in Grand Island accused of ‘Oppressive Child Labor’ violations

Grand Island, Neb. (KSNB) - The U.S. District Court in Lincoln has issued a nationwide temporary restraining order against Packers Sanitation Services Inc. LTD after the Department of Labor said the company had at least 31 children between 13 and 17 years old working in “hazardous occupations”. This allegedly included illegally working overnight shifts in multiple plants including the JBS facility in Grand Island, according to a news release and court filing by the Department of Labor.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Grand Island Police investigating liquor store robbery

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after three males reportedly robbed a liquor store and took off with thousands of dollars. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Y&N Liquor, 409 N. Broadwell Ave., Suite 4, in reference to the robbery. Capt. Jim Duering said the employee told officers three males, who had their faces covered, entered the store and one brandished a handgun.
KSNB Local4

Former Hall County officer fights lung cancer

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Friends, family, and community members gathered to support a Grand Island serviceman. They all came to Platt-Duetsche in Grand Island for Pilo Casarez’s fundraiser event. Pilo worked as a corrections officer for Hall County for 13 years, and is fighting stage four-lung cancer. The...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Armed robbers steal around $4,000 from Grand Island business

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery early Saturday morning. It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at Y & N Liquor on Broadwell Avenue. According to GIPD, an employee told officers that three younger-aged men wearing masks entered the store, brandished a handgun and...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hastings City Council to vote on casino proposal

HASTINGS, NE — Eight months after shutting down a zoning request to allow for the construction of a casino, the Hastings City Council will consider the request again. The council voted 4-4 against the request from Prairie Thunder LLC in March. The land attached to the proposal is immediately north of Walmart on Highway 281. Now, the group has tweaked its proposal by dropping the land that needs rezoned from 50 to 38 acres and moving the race track and casino to the middle of the property. The developers originally needed a supermajority of council members to vote for the project because enough area landowners opposed the project. Thanks to the tweaks, the developers only need a simple majority to pass the requests. If it’s a 4-4 vote, Mayor Corey Stutte would serve as the tiebreaker.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Weekend review confirms results of Grand Island school board race

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A weekend review of the Nov. 8 election in Hall County appears to confirm that two write-in candidates beat two incumbents for two seats on the Grand Island School Board. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet Monday released the final unofficial results of last week’s...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Plans underway to restore a almost 100 yr old Catholic Church

LAWRENCE, NEB. — A project for the ages. Restoration plans for one central Nebraska church that is almost a century old. From the outside of this brick building–gothic-style windows only give a peak at what’s inside, but just past the doors, history awaits. “This church is going...
LAWRENCE, NE
KSNB Local4

Panel answers questions about Hastings Casino possibilities

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The League of Women voters gathered in the Adams County YWCA on Friday afternoon to bring their questions and concerns about the proposed Hastings Casino. Fielding those questions was a panel of three people connected with the project two from a city perspective and one who...
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Pet Doc: Stelfonta

KEARNEY, Neb. — There is a new way to treat Mast Cell Tumors in dogs and the Hilltop Pet Clinic said it is a game changer for our pets. Dr. Brandon Beebout said Stelfonta is a non-surgical approach to another cancer that the Hilltop Pet Clinic sees, mast cell tumors, or MCTs. These tumors can be cutaneous or subcutaneous, which can definitely get into internal organs. MCT’s look like a little circular raised area, which can sometimes be just under the skin in the subcu, but they can be cutaneous as well.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Juvenile suffers minor injuries in 2-vehicle crash

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Police rushed to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 281 just north of Hastings Thursday evening. The crash happened just around 5:20 p.m. when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Lochland Road and Highway 281. Fortunately, only minor injuries came from the crash. A juvenile did...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

TOAST Nebraska holds Second annual Holiday Wine Festival

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - TOAST Nebraska returned to Fonner Park, inside Pinnacle Bank Expo Center for its second annual Holiday Wine Festival. The event brings all flavors of Nebraska win to Central Nebraska. It is Nebraska’s premiere wine event, that featured 17 wineries, along with boutiques, and other small businesses from across the state.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Mental Health Awareness: Holidays

AXTELL, Neb. — We're almost halfway through November, and with Thanksgiving next week many are working to finalize their holiday plans. Licensed Clinical Psychologist and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson spoke with NTV about holidays and how they can impact your mental health.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Veterans honored with free breakfast in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Veterans got up bright and early for an annual tradition in Grand Island. The United Veterans club held the 19th annual veterans appreciation breakfast. Servers started preparing the food at 3 a.m. for more than 700 veterans. The breakfast offered scrambled eggs, two kinds of...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

UPDATE: Power restored after Hastings, Juniata outage

HASTINGS, Neb. — Many people in the Hastings area woke up without power Monday morning. Hastings Utility said the power outages affected customers in both Hastings and Juniata. Crews were dispatched to bring back power. Officials said to report any outages by going to the City of Hastings website.
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Learning Curve: Bright Futures addresses needs of young kids

KEARNEY, Neb. — Bright Futures Preschool at Kearney Public Schools serves primarily three and four-year-old's, but they also have programs to help younger kids. NTV's Carol Staab tells us about the toddler program at the preschool and how they address the needs of young kids and their families.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman falls asleep at the wheel, injured in head-on collision

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings police rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on East South Street near the Pump & Pantry gas station. The crash got called in around 8:10 p.m., after a woman in a westbound minivan collided head-on with a nearly-stopped semi that was pulling out of the Pump & Pantry parking lot. Police believe the woman fell asleep at the wheel, causing her to cross the center line and hit the semi.
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

UNK set to face Concordia-St. Paul in NCAA Central Region opening round

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska-Kearney Volleyball team has earned their 23rd-straight NCAA DII Tournament bid, landing the No. 7 seed in the Central Region. UNK is set to face No. 2 Concordia-St. Paul in the opening round. The Lopers lost to the Golden Bears in five sets during last year's tournament.
KEARNEY, NE

