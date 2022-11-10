‘There’s no beach at all’: Brevard County dealing with ‘significant’ erosion following Nicole

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County is dealing with what officials are calling “significant” erosion on its coastline following Hurricane Nicole.

Images from up and down the county’s coastline show shrinking beaches and damage to the sand dunes.

“There’s no beach at all,” said one Satellite Beach resident.

Brevard County officials said the damage to the coast is comparable to the 2004 hurricane season.

Damage to actual structures in the area is much lighter compared to Volusia County to the north.

Across the county we saw a damaged park sign, power lines down, and debris and yard waste lining the roads. On Merritt Island, winds ripped shingles off a roof and threw them everywhere.

Residents Channel 9 spoke to said they are glad the overall damage wasn’t worse.

