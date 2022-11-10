Read full article on original website
Tim Hardaway Sr. Apologizes For Inappropriate Language While Commentating Warriors vs. Spurs
Tim Hardaway Sr, used a very inappropriate word to describe the Warriors' defense on the Spurs during a blowout win and has apologized for the same.
KRQE News 13
Glad LaMelo Ball is back, Hornets aim to end long skid at Magic
LaMelo Ball alone isn’t going to fix the problems facing the Charlotte Hornets, but he figures to be a big part of the solution. The Hornets already appear in a desperate situation, so his season debut during the weekend was a much-needed boost for the club. “You can just...
KRQE News 13
Knicks look to build consistency against Thunder
Through 12 games, the only consistent thing about the New York Knicks has been their inconsistency. The Knicks will look to earn their second straight win for just the second time this season on Sunday afternoon when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder in a matinee. Both teams were off...
KRQE News 13
Bulls hope to show up in clutch moments against Nuggets
So what if you can’t spell “Chicago Bulls basketball” without C-L-U-T-C-H? The Bulls realize they’ve spent much of the first three weeks of the season crumbling in crunch time. Chicago enters Sunday’s visit from the Denver Nuggets as the lone team without a victory in a...
KRQE News 13
Banged-up Raptors, Pistons enter meeting on similar skids
The Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons are trying to get by without their top players. One of those teams will collect a much-needed victory when they meet in Detroit on Monday. Toronto has lost three of its last four games and four of its last six. Forward Pascal Siakam has...
KRQE News 13
Clippers to work on better execution vs. Rockets
The Los Angeles Clippers seemed convinced that, even in the prolonged and ongoing absence of Kawhi Leonard, they had discovered the path to consistent success. With nine members of the rotation. excluding Leonard. averaging more than 17 minutes per game, the Clippers had come to rely upon their depth to wear down the opposition. Their multitude of options served them well on both ends of the court during a stretch of five wins over six games before the Brooklyn Nets pulled away late for a 110-95 victory on Saturday.
KRQE News 13
After loss in Philly, Jazz head home to face Knicks
The Utah Jazz have a couple of things going for them as they return to Salt Lake City to host the New York Knicks on Tuesday night after a three-game Eastern road trip. For one thing, they won’t have to face Joel Embiid. The 76ers center had the performance of a lifetime on Sunday en route to leading Philadelphia past Utah 105-98. Embiid scored a career-high 59 points, hitting 19 of 28 shots and 20 of 24 free throws, while also grabbing 11 rebounds, dishing out eight assists and blocking seven shots.
Poole scores 36 on bobblehead night, Warriors rout Spurs
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole’s bobblehead doll was a big hit — and the real guy himself sure shined, too. Back in the starting lineup for a night, Poole scored a season-best 36 points and led the Golden State Warriors past the San Antonio Spurs 132-95 on Monday. “I loved it. Everything,” he said. A performance fitting of a Poole Party, indeed: He shot 13 for 20 and knocked down five 3-pointers. With 10:36 left, Poole fired a 3 under pressure and the ball bounced high against the backboard before falling through. He converted the free throw for a four-point play.
KRQE News 13
Warriors try to extend winning streak against Kings
The Golden State Warriors have a winning streak, and they will look to stretch it to three when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. Golden State also will be seeking to defeat the Kings for the eighth consecutive time. The Warriors received stellar efforts from Stephen Curry to...
KRQE News 13
Bucks out to avenge first loss of year against Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks will seek a little payback on Monday when they host the Atlanta Hawks, the team that tagged them with their first loss of the season. Milwaukee won its first nine games, one of them coming against Atlanta, before the Hawks tripped the Bucks last Monday. Since then Milwaukee has split two games, including a 111-93 loss to San Antonio on Friday, while Atlanta has lost two of three, including Saturday’s 121-109 defeat to Philadelphia.
KRQE News 13
Warriors still looking for answers, host scrappy Spurs
The Golden State Warriors are still trying to find the magic that earned them the NBA title last season and will be looking to get back on the winning track when they host the scratch-and-claw San Antonio Spurs on Monday in San Francisco. Monday’s contest is the second of a...
KRQE News 13
Grizzlies hope to recover from scoring issues vs. Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans bounced back from their lowest-scoring game of the season to beat the Houston Rockets 119-106 on Saturday night. Now the Memphis Grizzlies will try to bounce back from their lowest-scoring game of the year when they visit the Pelicans on Tuesday night. The Pelicans, who scored...
KRQE News 13
Anthony Davis’ 37 points, 18 boards lead Lakers past Nets
Anthony Davis’ 37 points, 18 boards lead Lakers past Nets. Anthony Davis had season highs with 37 points and 18 rebounds, Lonnie Walker IV added 25 points and the Los Angeles Lakers led wire-to-wire to earn a 116-103 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Sunday despite playing without LeBron James.
Sports Desk: Lobos men’s basketball prepares for first road test
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM Lobos men’s basketball team will play away from home for the first time this season when they meet the SMU Mustangs Tuesday at Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas. The Lobos will enter the contest with a 2-0 record while the Mustangs come in at 1-1. It will be the fifth […]
Franklin basketball star Fatime Seck signs with Central Arkansas
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Franklin girls basketball standout Fatime Seck signed her national letter of intent to play at Division I Central Arkansas on Monday. Seck chose the Sugar Bears over a couple other offers and committed to Central Arkansas late last month after taking an official visit. “I just had a really good […]
Commanders end sloppy Eagles' perfect season 32-21
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Graham took a knee at midfield as most of his Eagles teammates trudged off the field in stunned disbelief that their undefeated season had been wiped out. An Eagles team that romped toward the first 8-0 start in franchise history played with uncharacteristic sloppiness, failed to hit on the game-breaking plays that had defined their season, and had every flaw exposed in quite an imperfect performance. The Washington Commanders turned methodical drives into scores and took advantage of turnover-prone Philadelphia, stunning the Eagles 32-21 on Monday night and sending them to their first loss in nine games this season. Behind Jalen Hurts, the Eagles were the last team in the NFL that could make a run at Miami’s 17-0 mark in 1972 and the lone perfect season. The 2007 New England Patriots came close, going 18-0 before a Super Bowl loss.
KRQE News 13
Seattle’s Rodríguez, Atlanta’s Harris voted top rookies
NEW YORK (AP)Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez and Atlanta’s Michael Harris II had a lot in common – perhaps too much. The 21-year-old center fielders were runaway winners in Rookie of the Year voting on Monday after seasons of power and speed that led to lucrative long-term contracts but ultimately concluded with early postseason eliminations.
KRQE News 13
Marlins promote Caroline O’Connor to president
MIAMI (AP) — Caroline O’Connor didn’t know what her ceiling was when she entered the sports business world, simply because there were so few examples of women who traveled her path. Turns out, she had no limit. The Miami Marlins promoted O’Connor to president of business operations...
