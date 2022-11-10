ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Officer involved shooting in Pax

By Seth McVey
WVNS
 4 days ago

PAX, WV (WVNS) — Two fugitives are arrested after an officer involved shooting in Fayette County on November 10, 2022.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, at approximately 1:30p.m. a Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division Task Force officer shot and injured a suspect after issuing them a warrant.

New River Gorge brush fire continues

As the CUFFED Task Force team members entered the residence, they found two people with firearms barricaded inside of a bedroom. CUFFED Task Force then requested assistance from Fayette County SWAT Team, but were met with an armed subject before the SWAT team could arrive.

One of the subjects exited the bedroom with a firearm drawn on the officers. A Deputy United States Marshal responded to the immediate threat and shot the subject. First aid was administered and the injured subject was transported to a hospital. The other subject in the bedroom was captured after a brief struggle.

Both subjects were dangerous fugitives, one from the Western District of Virginia and the other from Chicago, Illinois. The incident is still being investigated by the Fayette County’s Sheriff Department.

Oak Hill man sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for grand larceny

“I would like to thank Sheriff Mike Fridley and his Deputies for assisting the CUFFED Task Force today. By working together, our agencies were able to remove two violent fugitives who thought they could hide in rural WV. The actions today by CUFFED and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department just may have prevented others from being harmed by these dangerous criminals.”

Michael Baylous, United States Marshal, Southern District of West Virgini a

At this time the names of the two fugitives have not been released.

Stay tuned to 59News as we continue to update this story.

