Feds Going After Wisconsin-Based Business

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAQ-METRO) – Federal investigators are moving against a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 on dangerous overnight shifts at food processing plants. The Department of Labor requested a temporary injunction Wednesday against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services after investigators found at...
Hemp Licenses Are Now Available

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Applications are now available online for anyone wishing to grow industrial hemp in Minnesota. A license from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture is required for individuals and businesses to legally grow or process hemp in the state. In order to get a permit, the grower...
Will Minnesota say “yes” to marijuana?

ST. PAUL, MN (AP) — Could the Gopher state become the next Marijuana state?. The chances for legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota got a huge boost from the Democratic sweep in the state’s elections, and Gov Tim Walz confirmed Friday that he told former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he thinks it could be one of the first bills he signs in the new year.
Gov. Walz announces funding to help new farmers purchase land

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Thursday a new grant program to support Minnesotans purchasing their first farm. According to the announcement, the grant program will be managed by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and will offer dollar-for-dollar matching up to $15,000 for qualified small farmers to purchase farmland.
Snow Expected for Much of Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for central Minnesota. The first widespread accumulating snow event of the season will begin across western Minnesota late Sunday night, spread east to the I-35 corridor by mid-morning Monday, and then overspread western Wisconsin around midday.
Here Are Minnesota’s 15 Highest Property Tax Cities

Minnesota is the 19th highest among US states with property tax rates. See which Minnesota cities have the highest property tax. According to Zillow, the average home value in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is $334,482. That is about a 7.8% increase from last year. With buying a house, always comes the frequently asked question: "how much is the property tax?".
Exposed: This is The Longest Road In Minnesota

Town roads - 54,785 miles. Other roads (state and US Forest roads, Indian reservation roads, roads in unorganized townships) - 4,423 miles. Total street/road/highway mileage in Minnesota: 135,000 miles. That's a lot of miles of roadway, right? But just which one of those highways is the longest in Bold North?...
New Wisconsin wolf plan eliminates state population goal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials on Thursday released their first new wolf management plan in almost a quarter-century but the document doesn’t establish a new statewide population goal, a number that has become a flashpoint in the fight over hunting quotas. The Department of Natural Resources adopted a wolf management plan in 1999 that calls for capping the statewide population at 350 animals. As the number of wolves in Wisconsin has increased — the DNR released estimates in September showing that the population currently stands at 970 — hunters have used that 350 number to justify generous quotas, much to the chagrin of animal rights advocates. The draft plan the DNR released Thursday strips hunters of that argument by eliminating a statewide population goal. Instead it recommends the DNR with the help of advisory committee monitor local populations within the state’s six wolf hunting zones and decide whether to reduce the local population, keep it stable or allow it to grow. Neighboring Minnesota released an updated wolf plan in June that calls for maintaining that state’s wolf population between 2,200 and 3,000 wolves. Recent estimates put the number of wolves in that state at 2,700.
What To Do If You See Someone Texting While Driving In Minnesota

Every single day, I'm cruising along Hwy 52 or Hwy 63 in Rochester, Minnesota and I see someone staring at their phone more than they are looking at the road. A few years ago, a woman was watching Netflix while driving, and then crashed her car. Not joking. It's against the law in Minnesota to text while driving and yet I'm basically crossing my fingers hoping that someone doesn't hit me while they are texting. It infuriates me and I started to wonder if there truly was anything that I could do when I see someone texting while driving. Well, I found out and the answer is "yes".
