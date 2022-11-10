Read full article on original website
Minnesota Lawmakers Likely to Find State Budget Surplus Has Grown
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A monthly update from the state continues to suggest the Democrats now control the Minnesota Legislature could find themselves next year facing a budget surplus significantly larger than the more than $9 billion surplus that was predicted back in March. The latest revenue review...
Minnesota Power's plan to sunset coal plants by 2035 approved by regulator
Duluth utility Minnesota Power will close its coal plant by 2035 at the latest, as it ramps up its investment in renewable energy. On Thursday, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) approved Minnesota Power's Integrated Resource Plan, which sets out the utility's long-term plans for energy generation. Minnesota Power is...
whbl.com
Feds Going After Wisconsin-Based Business
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAQ-METRO) – Federal investigators are moving against a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 on dangerous overnight shifts at food processing plants. The Department of Labor requested a temporary injunction Wednesday against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services after investigators found at...
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
Hemp Licenses Are Now Available
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Applications are now available online for anyone wishing to grow industrial hemp in Minnesota. A license from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture is required for individuals and businesses to legally grow or process hemp in the state. In order to get a permit, the grower...
Five Used Cars Are No Longer Affordable in Minnesota
Inflation in 2022 has caused the price of many things to increase, like, for instance, the price of used cars. Here are five used cars a new survey says are no longer affordable here in Minnesota. The crew over at car search engine. just published a new survey looking into...
kelo.com
Will Minnesota say “yes” to marijuana?
ST. PAUL, MN (AP) — Could the Gopher state become the next Marijuana state?. The chances for legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota got a huge boost from the Democratic sweep in the state’s elections, and Gov Tim Walz confirmed Friday that he told former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he thinks it could be one of the first bills he signs in the new year.
Who Is The Largest Landowner In The State Of Minnesota?
If you haven’t seen the movie “The Founder” you should search it out. It is a really good movie that tells the backstory of McDonald’s. In one scene, Ray Kroc, played by Michael Keaton, learns that land acquisition is the way to truly build an empire. (Watch that scene below)
boreal.org
Many conifers still available for Minnesota DNR's State Forest Nursery tree seedling sale
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - November 9, 2022. We are one week into State Forest Nursery tree seedling ordering and things are running smoothly. Thank you for using the online seedling request form. This is allowing us to process seedling requests faster than last year. As predicted,...
KEYC
Gov. Walz announces funding to help new farmers purchase land
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Thursday a new grant program to support Minnesotans purchasing their first farm. According to the announcement, the grant program will be managed by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and will offer dollar-for-dollar matching up to $15,000 for qualified small farmers to purchase farmland.
Snow Expected for Much of Central Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for central Minnesota. The first widespread accumulating snow event of the season will begin across western Minnesota late Sunday night, spread east to the I-35 corridor by mid-morning Monday, and then overspread western Wisconsin around midday.
Here Are Minnesota’s 15 Highest Property Tax Cities
Minnesota is the 19th highest among US states with property tax rates. See which Minnesota cities have the highest property tax. According to Zillow, the average home value in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is $334,482. That is about a 7.8% increase from last year. With buying a house, always comes the frequently asked question: "how much is the property tax?".
First Snow of the Season Snarls Traffic In Rochester, Across MN
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first snowfall of the season in Rochester and across Minnesota wreaked havoc on Minnesota’s roads. The State Patrol responded to two crashes on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Saturday morning. One crash occurred at the Hwy. 52 interchange with Hwy. 63/Broadway Ave. South. Troopers also...
Exposed: This is The Longest Road In Minnesota
Town roads - 54,785 miles. Other roads (state and US Forest roads, Indian reservation roads, roads in unorganized townships) - 4,423 miles. Total street/road/highway mileage in Minnesota: 135,000 miles. That's a lot of miles of roadway, right? But just which one of those highways is the longest in Bold North?...
New Wisconsin wolf plan eliminates state population goal
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials on Thursday released their first new wolf management plan in almost a quarter-century but the document doesn’t establish a new statewide population goal, a number that has become a flashpoint in the fight over hunting quotas. The Department of Natural Resources adopted a wolf management plan in 1999 that calls for capping the statewide population at 350 animals. As the number of wolves in Wisconsin has increased — the DNR released estimates in September showing that the population currently stands at 970 — hunters have used that 350 number to justify generous quotas, much to the chagrin of animal rights advocates. The draft plan the DNR released Thursday strips hunters of that argument by eliminating a statewide population goal. Instead it recommends the DNR with the help of advisory committee monitor local populations within the state’s six wolf hunting zones and decide whether to reduce the local population, keep it stable or allow it to grow. Neighboring Minnesota released an updated wolf plan in June that calls for maintaining that state’s wolf population between 2,200 and 3,000 wolves. Recent estimates put the number of wolves in that state at 2,700.
What To Do If You See Someone Texting While Driving In Minnesota
Every single day, I'm cruising along Hwy 52 or Hwy 63 in Rochester, Minnesota and I see someone staring at their phone more than they are looking at the road. A few years ago, a woman was watching Netflix while driving, and then crashed her car. Not joking. It's against the law in Minnesota to text while driving and yet I'm basically crossing my fingers hoping that someone doesn't hit me while they are texting. It infuriates me and I started to wonder if there truly was anything that I could do when I see someone texting while driving. Well, I found out and the answer is "yes".
First Blizzard Delivers Massive Snowfall in Minnesota and ND
The official snowfall total out of NW Minnesota and North Dakota is really impressive. And cause for a moment of gratitude here in SE Minnesota!. "Eye-Popping" Snowfall Totals In Minnesota and North Dakota. "Eye Popping," that's how our sister station (WJON, St. Cloud) described it. And they're right. The first...
100 Inches of Snow On The Ground, But Not in South Dakota or Minnesota
Don't arm yourself with eggs, I just want to ask a question. Would you go for 100 inches of snow before Thanksgiving? Me neither. I can think of only one or two who would like that much snow right now. Skiers and those who have a snowmobile. South Dakota, North...
ATTENTION Minnesota & South Dakota Anglers, You Could Win A New Boat
In both South Dakota and Minnesota playing in the outdoors is more than a sport. Both states see the economic impact that hunting, fishing, and recreation have as well as the long-lasting traditions that are passed down to the next generations. We have a lot in common when it comes...
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
