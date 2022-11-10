ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
Travel Maven

North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

North Carolina has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about North Carolina's very own version of Area 51.
BAKERSVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Spots the Best Cheap Vacations in the U.S.

Looking for something to do soon? We have plenty of breaks and things coming up, so why not enjoy the time and take a cheap vacation? Sometimes people need a quick little weekend getaway just to breathe and decompress. Weekend vacations are always some of my favorites, honestly. It gives you just enough time to have fun, relax, and forget about a rough week. So, why not find a fun place to take a little drive and enjoy yourself?
ASHEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Wake Forest holds shredding event Monday

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN)—The Town of Wake Forest is helping to protect you from identity theft on Monday. The town is holding a paper shredding drive-thru event. This is happening in the parking lot of the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre off of South Brooks Street from noon until 4 p.m.
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

Raleigh loose leaf pickup begins

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Loose leaf pickup starts Monday in Raleigh. Raleigh neighborhoods have been divided into 12 different zones for leaf pickup. Officials wanted to remind residents to rack the leaves and pile them near the curb and not into the street. To find out when loose leaf pickup is...
RALEIGH, NC
publicradioeast.org

Time ticking on REAL ID implementation in North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that the implementation of REAL ID enforcement begins in less than six months. REAL IDs are meant to be an alternative to other federally approved IDs, such as passports. Implementation of REAL ID enforcement had been delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
chapelboro.com

Mechanics and Memories: Cultivating a Half-century Career at Clapp Tractor

Earl Daniel Jr. is a natural problem-solver. Whether being on call for his loyal base of clients at Clapp Tractor — an agricultural equipment dealer located in downtown Siler City — or waking up in the middle of the night because he’s finally cracked the answer to a nagging issue on an engine, the veteran mechanic has an paralleled commitment to his craft.
SILER CITY, NC
cbs17

4 stabbed during fight on Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh, police reveal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said Monday that four people were stabbed during a fight early Sunday morning on Glenwood Avenue. Around 2:12 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Glenwood Avenue in reference to a fight. The block is part of the Glenwood South district in...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

4th annual Holiday in the Park to be held in Chatham County

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County Parks and Recreation will hold its fourth-annual Holiday in the Park from 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 9. The evening will be packed full of fun, family-friendly activities for the community to enjoy. The free event will be at the Northwest District Park at...
PITTSBORO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina Treasurer Dale R. Folwell visits northeastern counties

This fall, North Carolina Treasurer Dale R. Folwell has visited northeastern North Carolina at least twice. In late September, Folwell brought the Local Government Commission to Tyrrell County for a regularly scheduled meeting. It was the first time the commission has met outside Raleigh. The commission will hold its November meeting in Cullowee in western North Carolina.
TYRRELL COUNTY, NC
Chronicle

What to know about RSV cases in North Carolina

After health systems across the state, including the Duke Children’s Hospital, saw increasing cases of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus in late October, cases have started to plateau across the state this week. In late October, Duke Health reported over 200 cases, while UNC health systems reported nearly 200 in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy