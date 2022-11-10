Read full article on original website
Dog abandoned at Greensboro park with bookbag and note finds a new home
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The dog that was abandoned at a Greensboro park with a bookbag and note has found a new home, according to Guilford County Animal Services. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one […]
Neighbors: Dog leash hanging from tree at Raleigh apartment resembled noose
Residents who live in the Courtland East Midtown apartments off Six Forks Road told WRAL News they were shocked, disgusted and worried about their safety after seeing the rope.
North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
North Carolina has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about North Carolina's very own version of Area 51.
This busy Wake road is getting busier. Here’s what NCDOT proposes to do about it.
What is now a two-lane country road south of Garner will be connecting with the six-lane Triangle Expressway. Transit officials hope to ease that pain.
cbs17
New largest-ever Wake County EMS graduates will slash vacancy rate from 20% to 4%
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More ambulances will hit Wake County roads as dozens of EMT and paramedics are joining the force. The county welcomed 52 new EMTs and paramedics Monday night. Amid a national shortage of emergency staff, Wake County Chief Medical Officer José Cabañas, said the new recruits...
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Spots the Best Cheap Vacations in the U.S.
Looking for something to do soon? We have plenty of breaks and things coming up, so why not enjoy the time and take a cheap vacation? Sometimes people need a quick little weekend getaway just to breathe and decompress. Weekend vacations are always some of my favorites, honestly. It gives you just enough time to have fun, relax, and forget about a rough week. So, why not find a fun place to take a little drive and enjoy yourself?
cbs17
Wake Forest holds shredding event Monday
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN)—The Town of Wake Forest is helping to protect you from identity theft on Monday. The town is holding a paper shredding drive-thru event. This is happening in the parking lot of the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre off of South Brooks Street from noon until 4 p.m.
cbs17
Raleigh loose leaf pickup begins
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Loose leaf pickup starts Monday in Raleigh. Raleigh neighborhoods have been divided into 12 different zones for leaf pickup. Officials wanted to remind residents to rack the leaves and pile them near the curb and not into the street. To find out when loose leaf pickup is...
cbs17
4 killed in head-on collision in Wayne County, including 2 Holly Springs teenagers
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people, including two teenagers from Holly Springs and a man from Kinston, were killed after a Sunday night head-on collision. Around 10:45 p.m., state troopers were called to the scene on U.S. 70 Bypass near mile marker 369, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.
publicradioeast.org
Time ticking on REAL ID implementation in North Carolina
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that the implementation of REAL ID enforcement begins in less than six months. REAL IDs are meant to be an alternative to other federally approved IDs, such as passports. Implementation of REAL ID enforcement had been delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic...
chapelboro.com
Mechanics and Memories: Cultivating a Half-century Career at Clapp Tractor
Earl Daniel Jr. is a natural problem-solver. Whether being on call for his loyal base of clients at Clapp Tractor — an agricultural equipment dealer located in downtown Siler City — or waking up in the middle of the night because he’s finally cracked the answer to a nagging issue on an engine, the veteran mechanic has an paralleled commitment to his craft.
North Carolina mountains hit by ‘excessive’ flooding; 12+ roads closed by Nicole remnants
Extensive flooding in the Johns River valley below Collettsville is already underway.
getnews.info
USPA Nationwide Security Readies Temporary Guards in Greensboro ahead of Black Friday Rush
“Security Guard Services in Greensboro, NC – USPA adds hundreds of nationwide security guards to their roster ahead of Black Friday. The temporary security guard services will encompass loss prevention, fire watch and general security services in Greensboro and across the USA for the holiday season.”. While the demand...
cbs17
4 stabbed during fight on Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh, police reveal
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said Monday that four people were stabbed during a fight early Sunday morning on Glenwood Avenue. Around 2:12 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Glenwood Avenue in reference to a fight. The block is part of the Glenwood South district in...
North Carolina doctors create surgery to help amputee veteran regain control of hand
"It was definitely a sense of belonging to be in the military. You form some of the best friendships you ever had with people there," said Schroeder.
A list of Triangle restaurants open for Thanksgiving dining + takeout feasts
We put together a list of local restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day and packing up food to-go.
cbs17
4th annual Holiday in the Park to be held in Chatham County
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County Parks and Recreation will hold its fourth-annual Holiday in the Park from 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 9. The evening will be packed full of fun, family-friendly activities for the community to enjoy. The free event will be at the Northwest District Park at...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina Treasurer Dale R. Folwell visits northeastern counties
This fall, North Carolina Treasurer Dale R. Folwell has visited northeastern North Carolina at least twice. In late September, Folwell brought the Local Government Commission to Tyrrell County for a regularly scheduled meeting. It was the first time the commission has met outside Raleigh. The commission will hold its November meeting in Cullowee in western North Carolina.
Chronicle
What to know about RSV cases in North Carolina
After health systems across the state, including the Duke Children’s Hospital, saw increasing cases of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus in late October, cases have started to plateau across the state this week. In late October, Duke Health reported over 200 cases, while UNC health systems reported nearly 200 in...
