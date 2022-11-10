Read full article on original website
Former GEICO Caveman Actor Teaches at the University of Southern Indiana
I guess I had one of those 'Hey Boomer' moments with my son. I was telling him that the actor in the GEICO Caveman commercials, McManus Woodend, is teaching a class here in Evansville. I was pretty excited to share this little tidbit with him, and that he's also going to be a guest at Raptor Con. I was met with a blank stare and not much else. Then I realized that the Caveman commercials date back to 2006, so they are basically fossils.
Highland Elementary Students Honor Area Veterans Through Art & Parade
In honor of the upcoming Veteran's Day weekend, students at Highland Elementary created artwork to celebrate community members that have served in the military. Veterans Day is happening on Friday, November 11th, 2022. It's important to honor our area veterans and teach students about them. Whether they attend a parade, spend time with a veteran, or learn about their service and sacrifice, there are many ways students can become connected to a veteran. That's exactly what preschool students at Highland Elementary School in Owensboro did. They honored veterans through fun artwork.
Kid’s Get The Opportunity to Read With Therapy Pups at This Kentucky Library
Some super lucky Kentucky kiddos are going to have the opportunity to sit and read with some therapy pups. The Owensboro Public School System introduced our community to Charlie the R.E.A.D. therapy dog in the Spring of 2021. Here's some info about Charlie;. Charlie, a Doberman Pinscher therapy dog at...
Historic Evansville Indiana Neighborhood Serving Up Free Thanksgiving Meal
The holidays are often a time of family and celebration, revelry, and food. Unfortunately, for some, that is not always the case. For those that live alone, the holidays can be a very trying time. Fortunately, one Evansville neighborhood will be serving a community Thanksgiving meal, and it is free to attend.
Cast Your Vote Now for the Best Tattoo Studio In and Around Evansville Indiana
The great thing about tattoos, and art in general, is that they are subjective. What one person finds beautiful, another might find boring. Maybe you like smaller, more easily hidden tattoos, and your best friend likes full sleeves or back pieces. Some people prefer vibrant, stunning colors in their tattoos while others enjoy black and gray work.
Strong Kentucky Winds Uproot a Moving Friendship Between Two Majestic Trees
The tree which moves some to tears of joy is in the eyes of others only a green thing that stands in the way. Some see nature all ridicule and deformity... and some scarce see nature at all. But to the eyes of the man of imagination, nature is imagination itself.- William Blake.
Enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal at One of These Restaurants in the Evansville Indiana Area
If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.
Bring the Whole Family to Southern Indiana For This Immersive Art & Music Experience
When it comes time to get out of the house with the family - or take a break from them - this holiday season, there is a fully immersive experience that can help reduce stress and it's waiting for you in Southern Indiana. A Magical Place in Southern Indiana. Located...
Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Choirs – Here’s Your Chance to Perform on the Radio
The holiday season is here, well according to Mariah Carey it is. As The Tri-State's Christmas Music Station and the Official station for the Santa Claus Land of Lights Family Christmas Light Adventure, we know a thing or two about Christmas music. @mariahcarey IT’S TIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!! 🎄🎉❤️#MariahSZN ♬ original sound -...
Snow is in the Southern Indiana Forecast, It’s the Perfect Time to Invest in a Snow Cone Truck
Oh, snow...Here we go with that four-letter 'S' word in our weekend forecast. Now I know that some of you love snow and winter so much that if you could make a side hustle out of it, you would. You Could Own Your Own Snow Cone Truck. Earlier this week...
How You Can Help Fight Hunger in the Evansville Area
Evansville Parole has teamed up with NOW Counseling to help the community fight against hunger. Here's everything you need to know about how you can help. As the holidays approach, many in the area are excited about gathering with loved ones and enjoying a delicious meal. However, for some, food might be hard to come by. With the rising cost of food, and some folks falling on hard times, some people in the area might not get the same kind of holiday meal that others in the community would take for granted.
FREE Bus Rides Offered on Election Day in Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky
Tuesday, November 8th is an important day for all Americans. It's election day, and all registered voters are encouraged to let their voices be heard by getting to the polls and casting their votes. Officials in cities throughout the Tri-State are trying to eliminate one particular hurdle that might prevent someone from voting - not having a ride.
Did You Win the Historic $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot? Here are the Winning Numbers
Did you wake up this morning ready to be a Billionaire, or at least win your two dollars back, and discovered there were no Powerball numbers? Me too. But, the wait is over, and the winning numbers from the biggest lottery jackpot in history have been announced. Why the Delay?
Kentucky Mom Surprises Daughter with Puppy and Her Reaction Will Give You All the Feels [WATCH]
The connection between a child and their pet is so sweet. It's an unconditional love that lasts a lifetime. A bond that begins with love at first sight. I remember surprising my kids with a Beagle puppy named Rex. They were immediately overwhelmed with emotions, It was like they had just seen a long-lost friend or relative. Someone, they had been missing their whole life.
Try Not to Laugh at These Responses After an Indiana Mail Truck Dumps Crates of Mail on the Highway
It happens to the best of us. Our hands are full, so we set something on top of our car while searching for our keys, then once we find them, we hop in the car, start it up and take off, forgetting about the drink or bag of groceries we sat on the roof until we see it tumbling down the road in our rearview mirror. When we do it, it usually doesn't stop traffic. Unfortunately, an Indiana truck driver carrying mail on the north side of Evansville couldn't say the same thing Thursday morning.
Kentucky Animal Rescue Shows Off Its Brand New Adoption Center
Tomorrow is a HUGE day for SPARKY, Saving Paws Animal Rescue of Kentucky. The Owensboro-based rescue is hosting an open house at its brand new, first-ever adoption and rescue center. Yesterday, I got the chance to go inside and get a sneak preview of the facility and i's four-legged welcome...
Drive Through Christmas Lights, Visit Kangaroos, & Feed Giraffes in Southern Indiana
If you love Christmas light displays and wildlife, one Southern Indiana park might need to be added to your holiday bucket list. Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick is a fantastic place for families to visit. Located in French Lick, Indiana, Wilstem offers so many cool adventures including drive-thru safaris where you can encounter over 50 species of animals, ziplining, horseback riding, lodging, and a variety of interactive animal encounters such as elephants, sloths, kangaroos, giraffes, and grizzlies! You'll find yourself amazed by everything you come across at the ranch, and they always add fun events throughout the year. One event they have coming up this holiday season might be perfect for your entire family.
West Side Nut Club Bringing ‘Santa Land’ Back to Franklin Street in December
It's almost Santa's time to shine. But, before he hits the skies with Rudolph and the other members of Team Reindeer for his one-day-trip around the globe to deliver gifts to all the good boys and girls, he'll take a break from his preparations to make a stop in Evansville for the West Side Nut Club's annual "Santa Land" holiday celebration.
Warrick County Officials Announce Reinstatement of Countywide Burn Ban
Southern Indiana has enjoyed a really nice run of unseasonably warm weather for this time of year which has been great. But, what we haven't enjoyed is much rain leaving the grass that is beginning to die off and the leaves that have fallen from the trees extremely dry and highly flammable if ignited. In order to prevent either of those things from catching fire and destroying property, Warrick County officials announced Wednesday morning they were reinstating the countywide burn ban they had lifted a little over a week ago.
Evansville’s 11 Best Deals, Discounts & Freebies for Veterans Day 2022
Every year A number of businesses offer specials to both active and retired military members to celebrate, and we have a list of 11 of the best deals, discounts, and freebies in the Evansville area. Why We Celebrate on November 11th. November 11th was not always celebrated in the way...
