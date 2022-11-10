ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

My 1053 WJLT

Former GEICO Caveman Actor Teaches at the University of Southern Indiana

I guess I had one of those 'Hey Boomer' moments with my son. I was telling him that the actor in the GEICO Caveman commercials, McManus Woodend, is teaching a class here in Evansville. I was pretty excited to share this little tidbit with him, and that he's also going to be a guest at Raptor Con. I was met with a blank stare and not much else. Then I realized that the Caveman commercials date back to 2006, so they are basically fossils.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Highland Elementary Students Honor Area Veterans Through Art & Parade

In honor of the upcoming Veteran's Day weekend, students at Highland Elementary created artwork to celebrate community members that have served in the military. Veterans Day is happening on Friday, November 11th, 2022. It's important to honor our area veterans and teach students about them. Whether they attend a parade, spend time with a veteran, or learn about their service and sacrifice, there are many ways students can become connected to a veteran. That's exactly what preschool students at Highland Elementary School in Owensboro did. They honored veterans through fun artwork.
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal at One of These Restaurants in the Evansville Indiana Area

If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

How You Can Help Fight Hunger in the Evansville Area

Evansville Parole has teamed up with NOW Counseling to help the community fight against hunger. Here's everything you need to know about how you can help. As the holidays approach, many in the area are excited about gathering with loved ones and enjoying a delicious meal. However, for some, food might be hard to come by. With the rising cost of food, and some folks falling on hard times, some people in the area might not get the same kind of holiday meal that others in the community would take for granted.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Mom Surprises Daughter with Puppy and Her Reaction Will Give You All the Feels [WATCH]

The connection between a child and their pet is so sweet. It's an unconditional love that lasts a lifetime. A bond that begins with love at first sight. I remember surprising my kids with a Beagle puppy named Rex. They were immediately overwhelmed with emotions, It was like they had just seen a long-lost friend or relative. Someone, they had been missing their whole life.
PROVIDENCE, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Try Not to Laugh at These Responses After an Indiana Mail Truck Dumps Crates of Mail on the Highway

It happens to the best of us. Our hands are full, so we set something on top of our car while searching for our keys, then once we find them, we hop in the car, start it up and take off, forgetting about the drink or bag of groceries we sat on the roof until we see it tumbling down the road in our rearview mirror. When we do it, it usually doesn't stop traffic. Unfortunately, an Indiana truck driver carrying mail on the north side of Evansville couldn't say the same thing Thursday morning.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Drive Through Christmas Lights, Visit Kangaroos, & Feed Giraffes in Southern Indiana

If you love Christmas light displays and wildlife, one Southern Indiana park might need to be added to your holiday bucket list. Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick is a fantastic place for families to visit. Located in French Lick, Indiana, Wilstem offers so many cool adventures including drive-thru safaris where you can encounter over 50 species of animals, ziplining, horseback riding, lodging, and a variety of interactive animal encounters such as elephants, sloths, kangaroos, giraffes, and grizzlies! You'll find yourself amazed by everything you come across at the ranch, and they always add fun events throughout the year. One event they have coming up this holiday season might be perfect for your entire family.
FRENCH LICK, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Warrick County Officials Announce Reinstatement of Countywide Burn Ban

Southern Indiana has enjoyed a really nice run of unseasonably warm weather for this time of year which has been great. But, what we haven't enjoyed is much rain leaving the grass that is beginning to die off and the leaves that have fallen from the trees extremely dry and highly flammable if ignited. In order to prevent either of those things from catching fire and destroying property, Warrick County officials announced Wednesday morning they were reinstating the countywide burn ban they had lifted a little over a week ago.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

