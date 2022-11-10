Read full article on original website
Southern Indiana state Rep. retains seat after vote canvass
A vote canvass in Southern Indiana has changed the outcome in the race for state House District 71. Incumbent state Rep. Rita Fleming (D-Jeffersonville) will keep her seat, after Friday’s canvass in Clark County pushed her past Republican challenger Scott Hawkins. Hawkins, a teacher and Jeffersonville City Council member,...
Election officials in Crawford County to count over 100 votes on Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 100 votes still need to be counted in Crawford County. Election officials will hand count 147 ballots Monday at 9 a.m. This comes after several precincts ran out of ballots on Election Day. Extra ballots were brought to different polling locations and everyone who...
Ask WAVE: Who is responsible for removing graffiti from public property?
Louisville's inspector general, LMPD agree to transfer files used for investigations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The office tasked with overseeing Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) says it's close to receiving the information needed to move their investigations forward. Since the summer, Louisville's Inspector General, Edward Harness, has been looking into a handful of complaints of police misconduct to see if they hold any merit. The very public July shooting at the Dirt Bowl in Shawnee Park is just one case Harness is looking into.
Election recounts possible in tight Indiana House races
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Republican candidate for a southern Indiana legislative seat plans to seek a recount after updated vote tallies showed him losing by 155 votes. The Clark County Election Board released unofficial results Friday that gave Democratic Rep. Rita Fleming of Jeffersonville the slight lead over Republican Scott Hawkins, wiping out a 35-vote lead that Hawkins had in preliminary totals issued Tuesday night.
Southern Indiana Democrat pulls ahead in House race after more votes reported
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana Democrat has pulled ahead in a state House race after additional votes were reported Friday. Republican challenger Scott Hawkins was leading Democratic incumbent Rita Fleming by 35 votes on Election Night, but Fleming is now 155 votes ahead. The issue arose when...
Former Louisville Urban League president becomes CEO of NYC-based nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former CEO and President of the Louisville Urban League has announced her next role after leaving the organization at the beginning of November. Sadiqa Reynolds will be serving as CEO for the New York City-based Perception Institute, a nonprofit organization focusing on race, gender and ethnic research to find ways to reduce bias and discrimination.
4 guns in a week at JCPS schools
Bedford Ky Man Jumps in River to Avoid Police
November 10, 2022, Madison Police arrested William R. Clark 28, Bedford, Kentucky, for resisting law enforcement L-6 felony, escape L-6 felony, and for an active warrant out of Jefferson County, Indiana, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated L-6 felony. Madison Police Officer Kyle Lane encountered Clark on Vaughn Drive @...
2 Republicans who flipped their seats on Metro Council are dedicated to bring voice to south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two surprises came on election night courtesy of south Louisville, where voters pushed out two incumbent Democrats on Metro Council. Two Republicans have now shifted the balance of power. Dan Seum Jr. and Khalil Batshon flipped their seats to Republican for the first time ever since the county and city merged in 2003.
Men accused in death of Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy expected in court Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The two men charged in connection to the murder of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy are expected in court on Monday. Marquis Mitchell and Jesse Johnson are accused of killing Deputy Brandon Shirley in August 2021. Shirley was shot in an ambush while working an...
Officials: Computer error causes election reporting issues in Clark County
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Officials say during the routine ballot canvassing process, they were notified that approximately 1,700 absentee ballots from Clark County were not included in the unofficial vote totals released to the public Tuesday night. The race most likely to be affected is the Indiana House District 71...
Woman arrested after staying in a Bullitt County hotel room for days with a deceased man
1,700 ballots possibly counted incorrectly in Clark County, could change outcome of race
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — The vote totals in at least one close race in southern Indiana could change. Right now, Republican Scott Hawkins leads democratic incumbent Rita Fleming by 35 votes in House District 71. But there was an issue with the memory stick used to report votes in Clark County.
KSP: Washington County man charged with criminal abuse of 1-month-old
SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A Washington County man is facing several charges after police accused him of physically abusing an infant. On Sunday, Kentucky State Police were called after a one-month-old baby arrived at Spring View Hospital emergency room in Lebanon with signs of possible physical abuse. The infant had...
Breaking employment barriers for formerly incarcerated people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last week, Governor Andy Beshear announced two new programs aimed at helping inmates secure employment before they are released. At the local level, Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey is working on an ordinance that would incentivize businesses to hire those people. Both plans intend to increase the workforce, break stereotypes and give second chances.
Here’s who won all those judicial races in Jefferson County
Judges at varying levels vied for benches across Jefferson County. Here’s a look at who won and what it means.
Bullitt County’s long voter lines hurt hotel business
Wild police chase ending in Indiana caught on camera
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A wild ending to a police chase in Indiana. Several cars were damaged, police had their guns drawn, and one person is in custody. The chase ended on one of the busiest streets in Clarksville on Sunday where I-65 meets the Lewis and Clark Parkway. But...
Clark County sheriff-elect posts about Charlestown mayor after defeating her husband in race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A newly elected sheriff's social media post has some people questioning its true meaning. On Tuesday, Clark County Sheriff-elect Scottie Maples posted on Facebook, "I'm accepting applications for Mayor of Charlestown, apply within. #ImNotDone #YouAreNextTreva." Treva Hodges is the mayor of Charlestown, a city in Clark...
