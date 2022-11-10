ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, KY

Comments / 3

Related
indianapublicradio.org

Southern Indiana state Rep. retains seat after vote canvass

A vote canvass in Southern Indiana has changed the outcome in the race for state House District 71. Incumbent state Rep. Rita Fleming (D-Jeffersonville) will keep her seat, after Friday’s canvass in Clark County pushed her past Republican challenger Scott Hawkins. Hawkins, a teacher and Jeffersonville City Council member,...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Who is responsible for removing graffiti from public property?

Wild police chase ending in Indiana caught on camera. Latest crash on Muldraugh Hill inspires former crash victim’s husband to speak out, raise awareness against impaired driving. Updated: 8 hours ago. Latest crash on Muldraugh Hill inspires former crash victim’s husband to speak out, raise awareness against impaired driving...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville's inspector general, LMPD agree to transfer files used for investigations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The office tasked with overseeing Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) says it's close to receiving the information needed to move their investigations forward. Since the summer, Louisville's Inspector General, Edward Harness, has been looking into a handful of complaints of police misconduct to see if they hold any merit. The very public July shooting at the Dirt Bowl in Shawnee Park is just one case Harness is looking into.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Election recounts possible in tight Indiana House races

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Republican candidate for a southern Indiana legislative seat plans to seek a recount after updated vote tallies showed him losing by 155 votes. The Clark County Election Board released unofficial results Friday that gave Democratic Rep. Rita Fleming of Jeffersonville the slight lead over Republican Scott Hawkins, wiping out a 35-vote lead that Hawkins had in preliminary totals issued Tuesday night.
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

Former Louisville Urban League president becomes CEO of NYC-based nonprofit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former CEO and President of the Louisville Urban League has announced her next role after leaving the organization at the beginning of November. Sadiqa Reynolds will be serving as CEO for the New York City-based Perception Institute, a nonprofit organization focusing on race, gender and ethnic research to find ways to reduce bias and discrimination.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

4 guns in a week at JCPS schools

Ask WAVE: Who is responsible for removing graffiti from public property?. Make Ends Meet: Handling a 401(k) in a bear market. Medicare | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. Updated: 7 hours ago. WAVE anchor Dawne Gee welcomes AARP Volunteer Charles M. Williams to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Bedford Ky Man Jumps in River to Avoid Police

November 10, 2022, Madison Police arrested William R. Clark 28, Bedford, Kentucky, for resisting law enforcement L-6 felony, escape L-6 felony, and for an active warrant out of Jefferson County, Indiana, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated L-6 felony. Madison Police Officer Kyle Lane encountered Clark on Vaughn Drive @...
MADISON, IN
Wave 3

Breaking employment barriers for formerly incarcerated people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last week, Governor Andy Beshear announced two new programs aimed at helping inmates secure employment before they are released. At the local level, Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey is working on an ordinance that would incentivize businesses to hire those people. Both plans intend to increase the workforce, break stereotypes and give second chances.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Bullitt County’s long voter lines hurt hotel business

McGarvey joined WAVE News at 7 with Dawne Gee and discussed his plans and priorities when heading to Washington. LMPD chief talks about the future under a new mayor. LMPD finds itself in the midst of a new mayoral transition, a Department of Justice investigation with a possible consent decree and a dwindling number of officers.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Wild police chase ending in Indiana caught on camera

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A wild ending to a police chase in Indiana. Several cars were damaged, police had their guns drawn, and one person is in custody. The chase ended on one of the busiest streets in Clarksville on Sunday where I-65 meets the Lewis and Clark Parkway. But...
CLARKSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy