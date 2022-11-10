ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Black Friday Best Buy deals 2022: All the best deals right now

By Christian de Looper
 4 days ago

Black Friday is on the way. The big event takes place on November 25 this year, meaning that it’s only a few short weeks away. And, that’s followed by another massive shopping event — Cyber Monday, which takes place on November 28.

Best Buy is always a great place to take advantage of some of the best Black Friday deals out there, and this year will be no different. That’s why we’ve put together this guide — to help you figure out exactly what the best deals are for your needs.

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Best Buy’s Black Friday deals. Alternatively, check out our full coverage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Best Buy Black Friday 2022 TV deals

Looking for a new TV? Best Buy is set to offer some of the best TV deals available for Black Friday. Until then, however, here are some of our favorites.

Best Buy Black Friday 2022 headphone deals

A great pair of headphones can completely change how you listen to music. No matter what you’re looking for from your headphones, there should be a deal for your needs. Here are the best headphone deals you can get bright Best Buy right now.

Best Buy Black Friday 2022 computer deals

Perhaps you’re in the market for a new laptop, in which case it’s worth considering these great computer deals from Best Buy.

Best Buy Black Friday 2021 smart home deals

The home is getting smarter, and while it can be a little expensive to buy all those smart home devices, for Black Friday, you’ll be able to get all kinds of devices at a discount. Here are the best smart home deals from Best Buy for Black Friday 2021.

When is Black Friday?

This year, Black Friday takes place on November 25, so it’s only a few weeks away. Cyber Monday will take place on the Monday after Black Friday — Monday, November 28.

Best Buy Black Friday vs Cyber Monday deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t3qdW_0j6UbtKd00
A Cyber Monday sign in neon. Image source: Дмитрий Майер/Adobe

Traditionally, Black Friday has been the way to get the best in-store deals, while Cyber Monday has served as a way to get great deals online. In recent years, however, things have shifted a little. These days, you can find excellent online deals on Black Friday too. That will likely be accelerated this year, due to the fact that fewer people want to shop in-store (and brave large crowds) due to the ongoing pandemic.

Ultimately, we expect the deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday to be similar in how good they are. That said, specific products that are discounted on Black Friday may not also be discounted on Cyber Monday. In other words, if you see a great deal for an item on Black Friday, it’s worth taking advantage of it.

Last year’s Best Buy Black Friday deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvNYm_0j6UbtKd00
Hisense U7G on a TV stand. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Last year, Best Buy offered a ton of excellent Black Friday deals. That included excellent deals on TVs, like a TCL 55-inch TV, which was available for $250, or $150 off its normal price. There were also great deals on the Samsung Galaxy A21 smartphone, which was available for $200, or $50 its normal price. Even the Sonos Move smart speaker was available at a discount — $300, instead of $400.

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

