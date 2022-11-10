Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Michelle Obama Has Emotional Meeting With Cancer Patient Whose Letter Inspired Her New Book
Michelle Obama receives more than 2,000 letters a month from readers responding to her 2018 memoir, "Becoming." Obama says these letters inspired her new book, "The Light We Carry," and the former first lady was able to meet one of the people behind the words on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tiffany Trump Is Married: Donald Trump's Daughter Weds Michael Boulos
Tiffany Trump, the only daughter of former President Donald Trump and actress Marla Maples, tied the knot with Michael Boulos at her family's club in Palm Beach, Fla., People reported on Nov. 12. Tiffany Trump wore a dazzling long-sleeve wedding gown by Elie Saab, while her mom donned a lavender...
