NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tiffany Trump Is Married: Donald Trump's Daughter Weds Michael Boulos

Tiffany Trump, the only daughter of former President Donald Trump and actress Marla Maples, tied the knot with Michael Boulos at her family's club in Palm Beach, Fla., People reported on Nov. 12. Tiffany Trump wore a dazzling long-sleeve wedding gown by Elie Saab, while her mom donned a lavender...
PALM BEACH, FL

