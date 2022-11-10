NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
Nov 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury talks to quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans
Nov 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is pressured by Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) in the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins
Nov 13, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) attempts to tackle Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Jim Polzin: Why Matt LaFleur got choked up after Packers end 5-game skid
GREEN BAY — Who would have thought the coach in tears Sunday at Lambeau Field would be Matt LaFleur and not Mike McCarthy? It figured to be an emotional day for McCarthy in his return to a place where he won a Super Bowl while coaching the Green Bay Packers from 2006 until getting fired 12 games into the 2018 season. The main emotion McCarthy was feeling by the end of a 31-28 overtime loss for his Dallas Cowboys was frustration. ...
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions
Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A general view of Ford Field before then game between the Detroit Lions and the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs out of thr pocket against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Former Wisconsin star RB Brent Moss dies at 50
Former Wisconsin star running back Brent Moss has died at age 50. Moss reportedly died on Sunday. Cause of death isn't immediately known. Moss rushed for 3,428 yards and 34 touchdowns from 1991-94. He was Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in 1993 when he rushed for 1,637 yards and 16 scores. Moss also was Rose Bowl MVP, rushing for 159 yards and two touchdowns during a 21-16 win over UCLA. ...
Jim Polzin gives Packers a B grade against Cowboys
Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers in their 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Offense: A- Aaron Rodgers looked like his old self, and he may have found a new favorite target in Christian Watson. The rookie wide receiver, who has teased his potential, finally put it all together during a 107-yard, three-touchdown performance. The Packers fed Aaron Jones a lot,...
Lions storm back to beat Bears for second straight division win
Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard plunge for the go-ahead score as the Detroit Lions rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the host Chicago Bears 31-30 on Sunday. Detroit (3-6) recorded its first road victory since Dan Campbell became the head coach prior to last season. Jared Goff passed for 236 yards and a touchdown and Amon-Ra St. Brown made 10 receptions for 119 yards. Williams ran for 59 yards on 16 carries. ...
Instant analysis: Christian Watson rebounds with 3 TD catches as Packers tip Cowboys
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers improved to 4-6 with a 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Here are my quick thoughts on the game: What I liked The long-awaited breakout game for Christian Watson started off with back-to-back drops on the Packers’ opening possession. The rookie more...
Roger Goodell: 'At least' 3 more games coming to Germany
Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed Saturday that more NFL games are coming to Germany. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks will play the league's first regular-season contest in the country on Sunday at Allianz Arena in Munich. The NFL has committed to playing one more game in Germany in each of the next three seasons through 2025. ...
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis (left) and coach Josh McDaniels during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
APTOPIX Cowboys Packers Football
Packers' Mason Crosby (2) and Pat O'Donnell celebrate Crosby's OT field goal against the Cowboys on Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay.
Raiders owner: Coach Josh McDaniels 'doing a fantastic job'
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said Monday he has "no issues" with the performance of first-year coach Josh McDaniels, despite the team's 2-7 record. Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he hasn't soured on McDaniels, the former Denver Broncos head coach and longtime offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. It's been a rough first half of the season for the Raiders. Six of their seven defeats have...
Photos: Packers foil Cowboys 31-28 in overtime
Green Bay erases a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to spoil Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field.
Rams WR Cooper Kupp departs with ankle injury
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp departed Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals early in the fourth quarter with a right ankle injury and was ruled doubtful to return. Kupp went in the air near the sideline in an attempt to grab an off-target pass from quarterback John Wolford, came to the ground and had Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson roll over his leg. Kupp rolled out of bounds and to the Rams' bench area, where he was tended to by the team's medical staff. ...
NFL: International Series-Munich City Scenes
Nov 11, 2022; Munich, Germany; Large helmets of the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during fan activation event at Odeonsplatz. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFLPA president calls for ban on turf at six stadiums
If the NFL wants to assure safer playing conditions, it needs to require immediate changes to the turf at some stadiums and make other modifications, players association president JC Tretter said. Tretter, in a post on the NFLPA's website on Saturday, called on the league to ban the slit film playing surface, saying it has led to "statistically higher in-game injury rates" compared to all other surfaces for non-contact injuries and injuries to the lower extremities, such as ankles and feet. ...
