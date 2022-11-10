ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions

By Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01uY0n_0j6UbHEN00

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jason Verrett (2) walks off the field with an injury during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Avery Journal-Times

Jim Polzin: Why Matt LaFleur got choked up after Packers end 5-game skid

GREEN BAY — Who would have thought the coach in tears Sunday at Lambeau Field would be Matt LaFleur and not Mike McCarthy? It figured to be an emotional day for McCarthy in his return to a place where he won a Super Bowl while coaching the Green Bay Packers from 2006 until getting fired 12 games into the 2018 season. The main emotion McCarthy was feeling by the end of a 31-28 overtime loss for his Dallas Cowboys was frustration. ...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Avery Journal-Times

Former Wisconsin star RB Brent Moss dies at 50

Former Wisconsin star running back Brent Moss has died at age 50. Moss reportedly died on Sunday. Cause of death isn't immediately known. Moss rushed for 3,428 yards and 34 touchdowns from 1991-94. He was Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in 1993 when he rushed for 1,637 yards and 16 scores. Moss also was Rose Bowl MVP, rushing for 159 yards and two touchdowns during a 21-16 win over UCLA. ...
MADISON, WI
The Avery Journal-Times

Jim Polzin gives Packers a B grade against Cowboys

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers in their 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Offense: A- Aaron Rodgers looked like his old self, and he may have found a new favorite target in Christian Watson. The rookie wide receiver, who has teased his potential, finally put it all together during a 107-yard, three-touchdown performance. The Packers fed Aaron Jones a lot,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Avery Journal-Times

Lions storm back to beat Bears for second straight division win

Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard plunge for the go-ahead score as the Detroit Lions rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the host Chicago Bears 31-30 on Sunday. Detroit (3-6) recorded its first road victory since Dan Campbell became the head coach prior to last season. Jared Goff passed for 236 yards and a touchdown and Amon-Ra St. Brown made 10 receptions for 119 yards. Williams ran for 59 yards on 16 carries. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Avery Journal-Times

Roger Goodell: 'At least' 3 more games coming to Germany

Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed Saturday that more NFL games are coming to Germany. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks will play the league's first regular-season contest in the country on Sunday at Allianz Arena in Munich. The NFL has committed to playing one more game in Germany in each of the next three seasons through 2025. ...
TAMPA, FL
The Avery Journal-Times

Raiders owner: Coach Josh McDaniels 'doing a fantastic job'

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said Monday he has "no issues" with the performance of first-year coach Josh McDaniels, despite the team's 2-7 record. Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he hasn't soured on McDaniels, the former Denver Broncos head coach and longtime offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. It's been a rough first half of the season for the Raiders. Six of their seven defeats have...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Avery Journal-Times

Rams WR Cooper Kupp departs with ankle injury

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp departed Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals early in the fourth quarter with a right ankle injury and was ruled doubtful to return. Kupp went in the air near the sideline in an attempt to grab an off-target pass from quarterback John Wolford, came to the ground and had Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson roll over his leg. Kupp rolled out of bounds and to the Rams' bench area, where he was tended to by the team's medical staff. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Avery Journal-Times

NFLPA president calls for ban on turf at six stadiums

If the NFL wants to assure safer playing conditions, it needs to require immediate changes to the turf at some stadiums and make other modifications, players association president JC Tretter said. Tretter, in a post on the NFLPA's website on Saturday, called on the league to ban the slit film playing surface, saying it has led to "statistically higher in-game injury rates" compared to all other surfaces for non-contact injuries and injuries to the lower extremities, such as ankles and feet. ...
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
