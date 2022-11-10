ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Bridge Township, NJ

Police ID Victim, Car Thief In Central Jersey Pursuit-Crash That Left Innocent Bystander Dead

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago

Authorities have charged two people and identified the innocent victim killed by car thieves during a wild police pursuit in Old Bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Samuel Villar, 19, of Somerset, was using the vehicle stolen last month to burglarize cars in Marlboro when police began to pursue the car around 2:15 a.m. up Route 9, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Old Bridge Acting Police Chief Donald F. Fritz, Jr. said.

Villar ended up crashing the vehicle near the Spring Valley Road intersection, killing Arturo Tlapa Luna, 33, of Freehold, who was in his vehicle with other members of his own family, Ciccone and Fritz said. Members of Tlapa's family were hospitalized for treatment.

Villar was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, four counts of second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree eluding, and employing a juvenile. A 17-year-old male was charged with an act of juvenile delinquency for offenses which if committed by an adult would constitute as burglary, joyriding and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe for Tlapa family had raised $1,600 as of Thursday, Nov. 10. The campaign says he was riding with his wife of 15 years, two children and his father when they were struck just 30 minutes from home.

"For those who don't know my sister she has been dealt a very bad set of cards throughout her life," says Blanca Jimenez, Tlapa's sister-in-law.

"At a young age she lost her leg to cancer. She learned to live life with this disability and met her husband Arturo. Maria and Arturo have raised 2 amazing daughters who are 12 and 7, and to think that they will grow up without their father is devastating.

"Arturo was a loving and caring father and husband. He was so dedicated to his family and his work and was always planning his next move. He dreamed of opening his own restaurant and had so many plans for his family and their future."

Click here to donate.

