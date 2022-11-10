Read full article on original website
The Big One Christmas craft fair comes to Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Big One event has ended, but there’s still craft fair fun to be had in North Dakota with Bismarck’s own Big One this weekend. Although the biggest and most famous example of the Big One takes place in Minot, in the fair’s history, it’s branched out into other locations […]
Linton-HMB Volleyball vying for back-to-back-to-back state championships
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - LaMoure is the only school to win back-to-back-to-back state championships in Class-B Volleyball. Linton-HMB is hoping to match that impressive mark this week in Bismarck. The Lady Lions are the two seed after winning the Region Three title in a five-set win over Carrington. Jaime Richter’s...
MEDIA GALLERY: It’s winter in North Dakota! The state’s first snowstorm of the season
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If the recent winter storm to sweep our state this week is any indication, it’s officially wintertime here in North Dakota! Talk about a strong start to a season, too: the storm, at least in KX’s viewing area, was enough to leave feet of snow on the ground and close up […]
ND’s Tigirlily Gold Announces Their First Major Headlining Tour
North Dakota's beloved Tigirlily recently re-branded their name to "Tigirlily Gold." They've also just announced their first-ever major national headlining tour which begins TONIGHT. Tigirlily Gold will be hitting some major cities along the way with this tour sponsored by Lee. According to their Instagram account, these shows are secret/exclusive...
Bismarck kayaker braves cold, hits the river over the weekend
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Not even a foot of snow and temperatures in the teens could keep one Bismarck man off the river. Nyk Edinger spent about 90 minutes on the Missouri River Sunday afternoon. He said it was the perfect way to relax after shoveling snow. Edinger said the...
How snowboarding helped save ski slopes: Huff Hills reminisces on experiencing the change
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Huff Hills has been in operation for 30 years and has seen many changes and ups and downs during that time. When Huff Hills opened in 1993 it was mostly for skiers, but soon, the owners noticed the sport’s popularity going downhill. Thankfully, in the late 1990s, snowboarding became very popular and brought in new fresh faces and business.
Bismarck scrambles to find eggs
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week’s blizzard sent people scrambling to grocery stores to prepare for a few days with nowhere to go. That rush may have put some stores in a pinch ahead of next week’s Thanksgiving holiday. North Dakotans know all too well what it takes...
Here Is A Lesson To Never Forget In North Dakota
Actually, this lesson could and should apply anywhere, but it's definitely needed here. I personally learned this lesson this morning, and I thought I would pass this on to others who may have experienced this, OR soon will. Just like last April's blizzard, I was given the opportunity to leave my 2001 Chevy Impala at work in Mandan, and I was allowed to take home our station's vehicle ( which is equipped with a 4-wheel drive ) Wednesday night. So when yesterday's weather kicked in, I was pretty confident driving home. The snow started falling at a steady clip yesterday, and I still had no problem driving around dangerous road conditions. A NO TRAVEL ADVISED was issued and I made sure I got home as soon as possible, BUT STILL had no fear of just WHY those alerts are issued.
Two big Powerball prizes won in North Dakota
BISMARCK – North Dakota had a $50,000 winner and a $100,000 winner in the November 7 Powerball draw. Both winning tickets matched four of the five numbers drawn that day and the Powerball. The $100,000 winning ticket also included a Power Play. The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2.
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
Still digging out from the storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The blizzard last week left Bismarck Public Works and city residents trying to keep up with massive amounts of snow. While emergency routes and main arterial roads have been cleared, some residential areas are still trying to dig out. Some Bismarck residents are blowing hot air...
Huff Hills projected to open earliest ever for their 30-year anniversary
HUFF, N.D. (KFYR) - The recent snowstorm has been causing a lot of delays for many businesses and events, but for Huff Hills, the storm, which brought 17-24 inches of fresh snow, was a welcome surprise. There is still a lot of behind-the-scenes work that goes into preparing for opening...
Mother Nature’s Masterpiece In ND
What a week we just had, a blizzard that came in and hit us dead center, a comedian found himself stuck ( literally ), and clean-up has begun. Mother Nature decided to flex her muscles a little early, directing a storm that came in early Thursday morning and began to drop what eventually ended up almost a record amount of snow here In Bismarck - According to bringmethenews.com "The storm blew away the Nov. 10 record in Bismarck, with the National Weather Service office near the city's airport measuring 17 inches of snow. That smashed the record of 9.1 inches for the date and was just 0.3 inches shy of tying the 24-hour snowfall record in Bismarck. A stunning 17.3 inches fell on April 14, 2013" Nasty was the appropriate word for the conditions that we were left with, so many people were snowed in, plows doing their best to hit the streets, I saw accidents everywhere, and motorists stuck ( I was one of them, having skidded off into a huge snow drift ) - One well-known comedian and his crew felt the wrath and found themselves stuck ( Bert Kreischer ) - his show was forced to reschedule. Mother Nature wasn't done yet...
Welcome To Bismarck – Wear Your Yellow & Green “Ya Mon”
I say "Perfect Timing" for this charming new place. The temperatures are definitely dropping, seemed like just yesterday when just a couple of weeks ago Bismarck and Mandan basked in a full day of sun and 77 degrees. Now ( Friday ) we are cleaning up the 19-plus inches of snow that swept in beginning in the wee hours of Thursday. My weather app tells me it's going to be -7 overnight. Brrrrrr. What better way to seek out anything that will warm us all up than checking out a brand-new restaurant that opened up inside the Kirkwood Mall? I'm going to go out on a limb here and guess that Jamaica, a mountainous island in the Caribbean sea is just a rad warmer than we are. I'm not suggesting that you travel 2,388 miles, no, but you can check out Suzzy's Island Twist!
No joke: North Dakotans help dig out comedian’s tour bus from snow storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Comedian Bert Kreischer’s tour bus got stuck in the snow Thursday in Bismarck. They were on their way to Fargo for a show at Scheels Arena, which was canceled due to the storm. Bert documented his time stuck in the snow on TikTok. Yea, we’re...
Comic With Sold Out Show Friday in Fargo Gets Stuck in Bismarck, Learns About “N.D. Nice”
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Comedian Bert Kreischer finds out all about North Dakota nice when his tour bus got stuck in the blizzard in Bismarck. “Hey Bismarck. If you got a snowplow I know you’re probably using it right now. We could use some help. We’re stuck outside Dan’s Supermarket,” Kreischer said on his Facebook stories.
Winter storm wallops northern Plains bringing near record-setting snow to Bismarck
The season's first blizzard for the lower 48 states rolled through the Dakotas and the Upper Midwest this week.
Neighbors use snowblowers to clear street in north Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. - Neighbors on one north Bismarck street took matters into their own hands Friday afternoon and together, they used their snowblowers to open up their street. They say at least 15 neighbors on east Edmonton plowed about two blocks to Washington street. It took them about 45 minutes to get a path cleared. It’s not a perfectly plowed street, but they say, it will do until city crews get to it. City snow removal crews are working as fast as they can to get streets opened. They’ve got about 1,500 streets to plow.
Mandan to light up for those who sacrificed for country
MANDAN, N.D. (KYFR) - Purple Hearts are given in the name of the president to military service members who have been killed or wounded in action. Now, to honor those recipients, Mandan and Morton County have joined others across the nation in a sign of recognition and respect. The lights...
More snow on the way
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – The snow is coming down quickly not only in the Capital City, but all over the state. Earlier Thursday morning I-29 was closed between Grand Forks and Fargo. I-94 is currently still open, but travel is not advised. Some in Bismarck are still traveling through town, which can be difficult.
