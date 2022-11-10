ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Civic Center lawsuit hearing to be hosted on city of Amarillo’s motion to modify

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s recent motion to “modify, correct or reform the final judgment” in the Civic Center Complex funding-related lawsuit in Potter County District Court is expected to be brought forward in a virtual hearing later this month. According to court documents filed Wednesday, officials set a “motion to modify” […]
