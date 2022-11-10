Read full article on original website
Amarillo Walmart Has Me Ring Up Own Items and Accuses Me of Theft?
I never asked to be an employee of Walmart. I have seen a lot of people joking that this is how we feel when we are made to be our own cashiers. I would say I really dislike this part about shopping there. I do seek out the one opened...
Civic Center lawsuit hearing to be hosted on city of Amarillo’s motion to modify
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s recent motion to “modify, correct or reform the final judgment” in the Civic Center Complex funding-related lawsuit in Potter County District Court is expected to be brought forward in a virtual hearing later this month. According to court documents filed Wednesday, officials set a “motion to modify” […]
Former Amarillo woman sentenced to unsupervised probation for case of shooting homeless man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFDA) - A judge has sentenced Katie Quackenbush to unsupervised probation for reckless endangerment, yesterday. On Thursday, Nov. 3, Quackenbush was accused of shooting a homeless man who was sleeping on the sidewalk in 2017 near Music Row. Case details state Quackenbush was sentenced to 11 months and...
