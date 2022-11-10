ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
72-year-old Pensacola woman sentenced to life in prison for shooting neighbor six times

By Christopher Lugo
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A 72-year-old Pensacola woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after an Escambia County judge sentenced her to life in prison for shooting her neighbor six times.

On Nov. 9, Circuit Court Judge Linda Nobles sentenced Yagaunda Grace Buschbaum to life in Florida’s Department of Corrections for Attempted Second Degree Murder with a Firearm.

Family of Mobile man murdered in Monday night shooting speaks out

On July 29, Buschbaum was found guilty of the offense after a two-day trial.

On the evening of Sept. 25, 2020, Buschbaum shot her neighbor six times , at Myrtle Grove Villa Apartments. Though critically injured, the victim did survive. According to the State Attorney’s Office, three days before the shooting, Buschbaum made a false complaint against the victim, resulting in a warrant for his arrest. On the night of the shooting, the defendant called law enforcement to come serve the warrant. Before law enforcement arrived, Buschbaum lured the victim closer to the back door of her apartment under the pretense of giving him a gift, then shot him six times and claimed he was trying to break into her apartment.

The victim was taken to Baptist Hospital so deputies were not able to interview the victim because he was in surgery. Investigators followed up a few days later and the man said Buschbaum “developed romantic feelings for him” and he had to physically stop her from kissing him. He said she wanted a relationship but he did not. He said Buschbaum, his neighbor, became “obsessive, almost stalker-ish,” according to the arrest report.

Because the defendant was charged under Florida’s 10-20-LIFE statute, the first twenty years of Buschbaum’s sentence will also be served as a mandatory minimum term sentence, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

The arrest and investigation were conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State Attorney Amy Shea prosecuted the case on behalf of Ginger Bowden Madden.

