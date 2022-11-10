DPS: Teens arrested in human smuggling chase, ends in crash

MCALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Two local teens were arrested in connection to a human smuggling crash near a McAllen shopping mall, the Texas Department of Public Safety stated.

According to a tweet from Lt. Christopher Olivarez with DPS, the agency assisted Border Patrol in a high-speed chase that ended in a one-vehicle crash near a shopping mall.

At about 1 p.m. Wednesday, DPS and Border Patrol were in pursuit of a gray Ford truck that crashed into a cement building. After the crash, the driver and passenger, both 17, fled from the vehicle along with six migrants.

Texas DPS arrested the driver and passenger for human smuggling and evading arrest. Authorities also found a handgun on the passenger and charged him with unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon, Olivarez told ValleyCentral.

Three of the six migrants were apprehended at the scene.

