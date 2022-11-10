Read full article on original website
UH team promotes decolonizing data collection in the Hawaiian community
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa researchers co-authored the second edition of the Do No Harm Guide, a community-friendly and practical resource on how to report data ethically, particularly with historically oppressed populations. Do No Harm Guide: Additional Perspectives on Data Equity, was published by the Urban Institute and hears directly from members of groups and communities traditionally underrepresented in data research and communication.
Windward CC freshman enrollment jumps by 20%
This fall, Windward Community College increased freshman enrollment by 20% over 2021, welcoming 398 freshmen to the Kāneʻohe campus. Moreover, there was a 71% spike in male freshmen and 40% jump in Native Hawaiian freshmen students. There was also a 63% rise in students coming directly from Hawaiʻi public high schools.
Lang named Big West Setter of the Week
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s volleyball player Kate Lang was named Big West Setter of the Week on November 7, after leading the UH offense to a pair of sweeps against Long Beach State University on November 4 and California State University, Fullerton on November 5.
