Bronx, NY

Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter kicks off ‘pups-giving’ adoption event

Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter kicks off 'pups-giving' adoption event. The Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter kicked off a special adoption weeklong event on Monday. This week is the shelter's "pups-giving," and the shelter in Wantagh is waiving adoption fees for anyone who wants to give a dog or cat a forever home.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
90-year-old with dementia who left rehab center found by good Samaritan

A family is demanding to know how their elderly loved one with dementia was able to wander out of a rehab center and was later found at a mall. The family says Marie Ciranni, 90, wandered away from the Massapequa Center Rehab facility Thursday night. She later ran into good Samaritan Jeanne Morgan who was able to help out.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
Protest calls on NYPD to release gang database they say is ruining lives

A rally took place in lower Manhattan today as some New Yorkers are demanding the NYPD release a detailed report of a controversial gang database they say is ruining lives. A total of 120 Bronx residents were indicted as part of what the NYPD refers to as the largest gang takedown in NYC history, but some that were indicted say it was wrongfully done.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Family of man fatally struck by NYPD van says they are prepared to sue city

It’s been seven months since Brooklyn resident Ronald Anthony Smith was fatally struck by an NYPD van, and his family continues to demand justice be brought in his case. Smith’s sister and brother stood outside of the Civilian Complaint Review Board’s building on Monday, saying they are prepared to sue the city in the case of their late brother.
BROOKLYN, NY
Sources: Toddler expected to survive after 3-story fall

News 12 has learned that a toddler who fell from the third-floor window of their apartment Monday afternoon is expected to survive. Sources say people saw the toddler opening and closing the window, just moments before he fell headfirst from the third story. Neighbors say the child fell from a...
NEWBURGH, NY
Ossining teen charged in theft of silver from Bedford store

An Ossining teenager has been arrested for stealing items made of silver from a store in Bedford, according to police. Officials say Ben Cassuto, 18, is charged with taking $1,000 worth of the items from the Penny Pincher boutique last month. Police arrested him on Friday and charged him with...
BEDFORD, NY

