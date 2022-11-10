Read full article on original website
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.Newsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
New initiative looks to help young adult homeless population in Bridgeport
The initiative, Hernan's Haven for Youth, is specifically geared for young adults who need a place to stay.
News 12
Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter kicks off 'pups-giving' adoption event. The Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter kicked off a special adoption weeklong event on Monday. This week is the shelter's "pups-giving," and the shelter in Wantagh is waiving adoption fees for anyone who wants to give a dog or cat a forever home.
News 12
90-year-old with dementia who left rehab center found by good Samaritan
A family is demanding to know how their elderly loved one with dementia was able to wander out of a rehab center and was later found at a mall. The family says Marie Ciranni, 90, wandered away from the Massapequa Center Rehab facility Thursday night. She later ran into good Samaritan Jeanne Morgan who was able to help out.
News 12
Protest calls on NYPD to release gang database they say is ruining lives
A rally took place in lower Manhattan today as some New Yorkers are demanding the NYPD release a detailed report of a controversial gang database they say is ruining lives. A total of 120 Bronx residents were indicted as part of what the NYPD refers to as the largest gang takedown in NYC history, but some that were indicted say it was wrongfully done.
Residents in 18 apartments forced from homes after overnight Essex County fire
The flames were contained to the unit where the fire began, but billowing smoke has made the rest of the building unlivable for the time being.
City of New Rochelle names day in honor of autistic child who survived fall from apartment building
The City of New Rochelle named a day after a four-year-old boy with autism who survived falling from an apartment building.
News 12
Homeowners share safety concerns of vacant house in Levittown neighborhood
A neighborhood in Levittown has fully recovered since the series of tornados ripped through Long Island, except for one house on the block. Homeowners around the neighborhood tell News 12 one house on Clover Lane is still in need of repair. The house has a hole in the roof after...
News 12
Family of man fatally struck by NYPD van says they are prepared to sue city
It’s been seven months since Brooklyn resident Ronald Anthony Smith was fatally struck by an NYPD van, and his family continues to demand justice be brought in his case. Smith’s sister and brother stood outside of the Civilian Complaint Review Board’s building on Monday, saying they are prepared to sue the city in the case of their late brother.
Police: 2 wanted for multiple violent burglaries in Queens
The NYPD is searching for two men linked to a string of robberies in Queens in the past few weeks.
News 12
Sources: Toddler expected to survive after 3-story fall
News 12 has learned that a toddler who fell from the third-floor window of their apartment Monday afternoon is expected to survive. Sources say people saw the toddler opening and closing the window, just moments before he fell headfirst from the third story. Neighbors say the child fell from a...
City Island community rallies against racist mail sent to businesses
The community of City Island rallied together Saturday after racist and antisemitic mail was sent to at least three local businesses.
Vigil held in Baldwin for 19-year-old stabbing victim Tyler Lewis
Family and friends held a vigil Sunday for Tyler Lewis, the 19-year-old college student from Baldwin who was fatally stabbed in Buffalo nearly a month ago.
NYPD: Man wanted for forcibly touching 14-year-old girl, 27-year-old woman
Police released new video of a man who they say is responsible for two incidents of forcible touching in the Bronx with one of the victims being a 14-year-old.
News 12
Nassau County welcomes 50 new police recruits, 9 new deputy sheriffs
Fifty new Nassau County police recruits were sworn in Monday, and nine officially became deputy sheriffs. Over half of the recruits came from the NYPD to join the Nassau County Police Department. "The NYPD has great training - they have a different environment that they police, and now you come...
News 12
Police: Knife wielding man knocked on tenant doors at Harborview Towers in Bridgeport
A man wielding a knife knocked on doors of tenants inside of a building in Bridgeport, police say. The incident happened at the Harborview Towers on Washington Avenue Sunday. Police say residents inside of the building were secured inside of their apartments when they arrived on scene. Police say the...
News 12
Police: Man resisted arrested by punching an officer, biting another
Two Nassau County police officers were hurt in a scuffle with a man in Wantagh, police say. News 12 is told the officers approached John Eidenweil who police say was walking along Sunrise Highway with an open beer. Police say when officers asked the 55-year-old for identification, he punched one...
News 12
Ossining teen charged in theft of silver from Bedford store
An Ossining teenager has been arrested for stealing items made of silver from a store in Bedford, according to police. Officials say Ben Cassuto, 18, is charged with taking $1,000 worth of the items from the Penny Pincher boutique last month. Police arrested him on Friday and charged him with...
News 12
Westchester Crime Stoppers offers $7,500 reward to help find suspect in June 2021 murder
Westchester Crime Stoppers is offering a $7,500 reward for information that could help solve a murder. Jeremy Logan was fatally shot on June 23, 2021 near 266 South Fulton Ave. in Mount Vernon where a vigil was taking place for one of his friends, who was also killed in a shooting the previous year.
Paterson revving up fight against illegal ATVs and dirt bikes
Paterson's City Council approved the new measure, one that mirrors previous efforts in places such as Atlantic City.
Police: Bayonne police captain dies 'unexpectedly' while on duty
Police say 37-year veteran Capt. Paul Jamola-Wicz died on duty Friday night.
