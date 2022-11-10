Read full article on original website
Damian Lillard drops truth bomb on Blazers hot start to the season
The Portland Trail Blazers have gotten off to a strong 9-4 start this season, managed to have become one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season and Damian Lillard is thrilled about it. According to NBA.com’s Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, Lillard is most impressed by the camaraderie...
Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless
The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
Kevin Durant’s 3-word reaction to Warriors star Stephen Curry’s 40-point outburst vs. Cavs
Stephen Curry has done it again. The Golden State Warriors came into their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers as heavy underdogs. The Dubs have mightily struggled this season, so many expected them to bow to the white-hot Cavs. However, Curry refused to let that happen, taking control of the game up until the final minute.
James Harden’s instant reaction to Joel Embiid dropping 59 on Jazz
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was a one-man wrecking crew Sunday against the Utah Jazz. Embiid did not just dominate the Jazz — he destroyed them. Embiid posted one of the craziest stat lines in the history of the NBA to lead the Sixers to a 105-98 win at home over the Jazz, doing it […] The post James Harden’s instant reaction to Joel Embiid dropping 59 on Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid obliterating Jazz for 59 points
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t believe his eyes after witnessing Joel Embiid score more than half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ total points against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Embiid exploded for 59 points in the 105-98 win, going 19-of-28 from the field and 20-of-24 from the free...
Jaylen Brown gets brutal injury update ahead of Celtics vs. Pistons clash
In a rather brutal blow to the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons due to a knee injury. Brown was initially listed as questionable for the contest, but the Celtics eventually opted to let him sit out so his knee contusion can heal better. He played 35 minutes in their showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
NBA Twitter thinks Kings star De’Aaron Fox is joining LeBron James, Lakers after Klutch Sports switch
According to reports, De’Aaron Fox has decided to cut ties with his current sports agency, Family First Sports Firm, in favor of a high-profile move to Klutch Sports. The Sacramento Kings star now joins Rich Paul’s star-studded list of clients, which is headlined by none other than the one and only LeBron James. Fox said […] The post NBA Twitter thinks Kings star De’Aaron Fox is joining LeBron James, Lakers after Klutch Sports switch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’
Make no mistake. Jordan Poole definitely isn’t the driving force behind the Golden State Warriors’ ongoing bench struggles. But as Steve Kerr keeps searching for rotational answers behind his team’s “foundational six,” Draymond Green honed in on a nuanced dynamic he believes has contributed to poor early-season play from Golden State’s reserves. Here’s how the […] The post Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry sounds off on his sheer dominance after another 40-point explosion
Stephen Curry willed his team to a much-needed victory again on Friday night, dropping 40 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Golden State Warriors’ hard-fought 106-101 victory. He not only scored at least 40 points for the second game in a row, but dominated the fourth quarter in truly singular fashion just like he […] The post Stephen Curry sounds off on his sheer dominance after another 40-point explosion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on James Wiseman’s future ahead of G-League move
James Wiseman took the floor for the first time in three games on Monday. The third-year big man’s minutes weren’t an indication he was suddenly back in the Golden State Warriors’ evolving rotation, though. Wiseman only got off the bench because his team was salting away a blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs, giving its regulars some much-needed rest during extended garbage time.
‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach
The post ‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Poole scores 36 on bobblehead night, Warriors rout Spurs
Back in the starting lineup, Jordan Poole scored a season-best 36 points on his first bobblehead night and led the Golden State Warriors past the San Antonio Spurs 132-95
Jayson Tatum ‘laughs off’ controversial technical foul in Celtics’ comeback win vs. Thunder
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has come out guns blazing to begin the 2022-23 campaign, posting insane averages of 31.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 14 games, cementing himself as one of the early frontrunners for the Most Valuable Player award. Tatum hasn’t gotten to this point without...
‘LeBron James is still playing’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets brutally honest about being the face of the NBA
There are few bigger superstars in the NBA today than Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is well aware of this fact, and he has embraced his status as one of the most popular athletes in the world today. Be that as it may, Giannis still doesn’t believe that he...
LeBron James’ heartfelt reaction to tragic shooting of 3 Virginia football players
The sports world was reeling on Monday morning when it was announced that three members of the University of Virginia football team had been shot and killed on Sunday night. Many folks from around the world reacted to the tragic news once details emerged, with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James joining the crowd as […] The post LeBron James’ heartfelt reaction to tragic shooting of 3 Virginia football players appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat news: Erik Spoelstra sounds off on Bam Adebayo’s unique status among legends he’s coached
Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat got the job done Monday night against the Phoenix Suns, escaping the game with a 113-112 heart-stopping victory that was saved by a Jimmy Butler block on Devin Booker. But it was Bam Adebayo who came up with the stoutest performance among all Heat players in the Suns game, and it’s definitely not lost on head coach Erik Spoelstra, who spoke glowingly about the center’s impact on the team.
1 pleasant surprise for Clippers early in 2022-23 NBA season
The Los Angeles Clippers entered the 2022-23 season with hopes of a championship. After a year of missing the playoffs, they are certainly eager to return and make their first NBA Finals appearance. For that to happen, the team is counting on Kawhi Leonard recovering from his injury and recapturing his old form. The two-time […] The post 1 pleasant surprise for Clippers early in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant claps back at Patrick Beverley taking credit for Lakers’ win over Nets
The Brooklyn Nets’ recent hot streak came to an end on Sunday in a 116-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. In hilarious fashion, Patrick Beverley partly took credit for the victory, saying he set the tone by guarding Kevin Durant which resulted in LA responding. Well, it didn’t take long for the Nets star […] The post Kevin Durant claps back at Patrick Beverley taking credit for Lakers’ win over Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers stud Lonnie Walker sounds off on 25-point explosion in massive win vs. Kevin Durant, Nets
The Los Angeles Lakers were in desperate need of a win on Sunday night. The LeBron James-less side delivered just that against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, marking just their third victory in 13 games. Lonnie Walker had another noteworthy performance for the Lakers, scoring 25 points on a...
