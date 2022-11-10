ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Post Register

Update: power restored near Kuna

KUNA, Idaho (CBS2) — Power is back to Idaho Power customers in Kuna. At the worst of the outage, nearly 7,000 were affected. The outage started Monday morning at 7:57 a.m. The cause of the outage is unknown.
KUNA, ID
Post Register

New lead in Michael Vaughan search

FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — CBS2 crews saw Fruitland Police and other agencies searching an area near where Michael Vaughan disappeared. The young boy was last seen July 27th, 2021. Fruitland PD has been looking for him since that time, launching even nation-wide initiatives. Fruitland Police are working with other...
FRUITLAND, ID
Post Register

Fruitland Police continue to search home after new Michael Vaughan lead

FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — Fruitland Police along with other agencies that include Idaho State Police and the Homeward Bound Program continue to search an area in Fruitland near where Michael Vaughan disappeared on July 27th, 2021. Since the search began yesterday, police have blocked off Whitletail Ave. in Fruitland...
FRUITLAND, ID
Post Register

Big economic impact for Mtn. Home casino predicted, result of Sho-Ban vote unclear

FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribe is continuing to pursue a large-scale casino on a parcel of land in Elmore County, but few details are publicly available about the tribe’s referendum vote on the project and its possible timeline for completion. The tribe held a vote on Sept....
Post Register

Suspect in road rage incident arrested by Caldwell Police

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: The suspect in Saturday’s shooting incident has been arrested. 46-year-old Benjamin Carter of Nampa was taken into custody after police received a tip from a community member. Caldwell Police's SWAT team made the arrest at 4:30 p.m. The firearm used in the shooting...
CALDWELL, ID

