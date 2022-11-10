Read full article on original website
Post Register
Update: power restored near Kuna
KUNA, Idaho (CBS2) — Power is back to Idaho Power customers in Kuna. At the worst of the outage, nearly 7,000 were affected. The outage started Monday morning at 7:57 a.m. The cause of the outage is unknown.
Post Register
New lead in Michael Vaughan search
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — CBS2 crews saw Fruitland Police and other agencies searching an area near where Michael Vaughan disappeared. The young boy was last seen July 27th, 2021. Fruitland PD has been looking for him since that time, launching even nation-wide initiatives. Fruitland Police are working with other...
Post Register
Woman appears in court in connection to disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Fruitland, Idaho (CBS2 — A woman arrested in connection with the disappearance of now 6 year-old Michael Vaughan appeared in court Monday. Prosecutors say Sarah Wondra failed to report a death to the coroner. The state asked for a high bond. The judge set it at $500,000. The judge...
Post Register
Fruitland Police continue to search home after new Michael Vaughan lead
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — Fruitland Police along with other agencies that include Idaho State Police and the Homeward Bound Program continue to search an area in Fruitland near where Michael Vaughan disappeared on July 27th, 2021. Since the search began yesterday, police have blocked off Whitletail Ave. in Fruitland...
Post Register
Big economic impact for Mtn. Home casino predicted, result of Sho-Ban vote unclear
FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribe is continuing to pursue a large-scale casino on a parcel of land in Elmore County, but few details are publicly available about the tribe’s referendum vote on the project and its possible timeline for completion. The tribe held a vote on Sept....
Post Register
Fruitland Police believe woman may have known about death of Michael Vaughan
Fruitland, Idaho (CBS2) - New details from Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff as the department continues to search for 6 year-old Michael Vaughan. Chief Huff says the occupant of the house where they are digging, Sarah Wondra, may have had knowledge of Michael's death and failed to report it. Police...
Post Register
Suspect in road rage incident arrested by Caldwell Police
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: The suspect in Saturday’s shooting incident has been arrested. 46-year-old Benjamin Carter of Nampa was taken into custody after police received a tip from a community member. Caldwell Police's SWAT team made the arrest at 4:30 p.m. The firearm used in the shooting...
