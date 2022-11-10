ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbrook, ME

WMTW

Man builds dollhouses to help Southern Maine organizations raise money

KENNEBUNK, Maine — John Dulude has helped several Southern Maine organizations raise thousands of dollars by building dollhouses. “These are hardwood floors I do. Each one is an individual stick," Dulude said as he showed WMTW’s Steve Minich one of his houses. When he begins building his dollhouses,...
KENNEBUNK, ME
WMTW

Some Mainers head to clinic to get COVID-19 booster ahead of holiday travel

WESTBROOK, Maine — Health officials are urging people to be up to date on their vaccines with the holiday gatherings expected to cause COVID-19 case counts to increase. A vaccine clinic was offered Monday at the Westbrook Community Center, the same spot that hosted clinics three times a week for three months when the COVID-19 vaccines first became available.
WESTBROOK, ME
WMTW

Monument Square Christmas tree move delayed due to wintery weather

WESTBROOK, Maine — With a snowy forecast in Maine's immediate future, the movement of the Monument Square Christmas Tree has been delayed. The tree was expected to be moved from its spot on a Westbrook property on Wednesday but will now be relocated on Thursday. The 40-foot Balsam Fir...
WESTBROOK, ME
WMTW

Maine man's 1989 Chevy truck closing in on 1 million miles

WESTBROOK, Maine — A Westbrook man’s 1989 Chevy pickup truck is closing in on one million miles. As far-fetched as one million miles might seem, Larry Ferrante’s Chevy is already more than eight-tenths of the way there – or so he figures. “I lost the speedometer...
WESTBROOK, ME
WMTW

Waterboro residents scrutinize pace of information sharing on shooting, Sheriff responds

WATERBORO, Maine — York County Sheriff William King addressed scrutiny Monday over the pace of information sharing related to a large-scale police response in Waterboro. “People are very quick to put things on social media and next it becomes gospel. I was also following social media threads. I didn’t want to start answering one and be inundated with 16 questions,” York County Sheriff William King said.
WATERBORO, ME
WMTW

Teen injured in Biddeford hit and run shares message from hospital

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Biddeford Police are investigating a hit and run crash that left a 13-year-old girl hospitalized. According to Deputy Chief JoAnne Fisk, the girl was hit while trying to cross Main Street near Mechanics Park around 10 p.m. Friday. The child's mother, Carey Donegan, wants anyone with...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WMTW

Man wanted in connection with Sabattus standoff, multiple warrants

SABATTUS, Maine — Multiple Maine law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who is the subject of multiple arrest warrants. Sabattus Police Chief Erik Baker says Diego Martinez, 31, is considered armed and dangerous. According to police, Martinez escaped during a standoff with police at a home on...
SABATTUS, ME
WMTW

Reported hostage situation in Harrison ends with man in custody

HARRISON, Maine — A man is expected to face charges following an incident initially reported to authorities as a hostage situation. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Friday afternoon dispatchers received a report that a man was holding a woman hostage at gunpoint. Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon...
HARRISON, ME

