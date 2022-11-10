ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Mind Springs Health announces death of Program Director Gina Toothaker

Community members were shocked by news of the Saturday morning, Nov. 12, death of counselor Gina Toothaker, the program director at Minds Springs Health in Steamboat Springs and Walden and an active longtime volunteer with nonprofit Steamboat Dance Theatre. Stephanie Keister, public information officer for Mind Springs Health & West...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Parks and Rec reviews Yampa River closure policies

The Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Commission completed its annual review of commercial river operations for the Yampa River on Wednesday, Nov. 9, rehashing the back-and-forth of the summer of 2022 in which the river was closed and reopened many times. “The closures were strictly adhered to by the public,”...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Cold weather won’t bring much snow, but it could boost snowmaking

While Steamboat Springs may not get much snow the week before Steamboat Resorts’ planned opening on Nov. 23, cold temperatures should make conditions ripe for snowmaking. Local Meteorologist Mike Weissbluth said there would be some chances for natural powder, but that storms coming through likely don’t have the moisture needed to significantly add to the snowpack.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Scherar defeats incumbent Wiggins in Routt County sheriff’s race

Routt County voters elected Democrat Doug Scherar as the next Routt County sheriff to defeat Republican incumbent Garrett Wiggins. Scherar has spent 25 years in local law enforcement and has been undersheriff since 2017 and has worked with Wiggins for years. “It’s very humbling to see the amount of support...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Thrive Together presentation addresses importance of a post-COVID reset for overworked nervous systems

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people experienced heightened emotions and the bombardment of unfamiliar inputs. The strain may have pushed them to feel like deer caught in headlights, resulting in nervous system dysregulation, said Licensed Clinical Social Worker Angela Melzer, owner of Minds in Motion in Steamboat Springs. The grazing...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Monday Medical: Winter sports preparation

Whether you’re a teen, a senior or somewhere in between, a little planning and preparation can ensure that snow and cold temperatures won’t shut down your athletic pursuits. “You have to be prepared for whatever is thrown your way in the winter,” said Justine Elder, a certified athletic...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

SSWSC adds new Olympic sport to its program roster

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club is introducing a new snow sports program this winter season. Ski mountaineering, known as skimo, is an endurance sport that requires athletes to ski up and down a mountain faster than their opponents. Similar to other endurance sports, the distances and terrains vary based on which mountain is being raced.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy