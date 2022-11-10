Read full article on original website
Officials consider ways to improve Routt County’s Purchase of Development Rights program
After Routt County voters overwhelmingly supported reauthorization of the county’s Purchase of Development Rights program last week, officials are discussing how the program can be adapted into the future. Of the 13,250 votes cast, just 2,000 voters weren’t supportive of continuing the program that was first approved in 1996...
Routt County, Steamboat Creates reveal selected artists for new Health and Human Services building interior
On Monday, Nov. 14, Routt County and Steamboat Creates announced the artists who have been selected to create pieces for the interior of the new Health and Human Services building under construction at Oak and Sixth streets downtown. “Public art is one of my favorite programs due to the vast...
Mind Springs Health announces death of Program Director Gina Toothaker
Community members were shocked by news of the Saturday morning, Nov. 12, death of counselor Gina Toothaker, the program director at Minds Springs Health in Steamboat Springs and Walden and an active longtime volunteer with nonprofit Steamboat Dance Theatre. Stephanie Keister, public information officer for Mind Springs Health & West...
Steamboat honors record technicians for Law Enforcement Record Personnel Week
Gov. Jared Polis recently reapproved a proclamation designating the week of Nov. 7-11 as Law Enforcement Records Personnel Week, and the city of Steamboat Springs made sure to highlight its team of record technicians. “The records team provides vital services for the Steamboat Springs Police Department that fulfills our mission...
Steamboat Parks and Rec reviews Yampa River closure policies
The Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Commission completed its annual review of commercial river operations for the Yampa River on Wednesday, Nov. 9, rehashing the back-and-forth of the summer of 2022 in which the river was closed and reopened many times. “The closures were strictly adhered to by the public,”...
Yampa Valley Housing Authority one step closer to owning Whitehaven Mobile Home Park
The Yampa Valley Housing Authority took a procedural step Thursday, Nov. 10, to create a new entity to facilitate the purchase of Whitehaven Mobile Home Park with community donations and low interest loans. The housing authority expects to close on the property at the end of the month after its...
Cold weather won’t bring much snow, but it could boost snowmaking
While Steamboat Springs may not get much snow the week before Steamboat Resorts’ planned opening on Nov. 23, cold temperatures should make conditions ripe for snowmaking. Local Meteorologist Mike Weissbluth said there would be some chances for natural powder, but that storms coming through likely don’t have the moisture needed to significantly add to the snowpack.
More Routt County voters cast a ballot in this midterm election than ever before
Routt County voters cast more than 14,000 ballots before polls closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the highest number of votes ever for a midterm election locally, according to data released by the Colorado Secretary of State. The figure was still behind the record 17,000 votes received in the contentious 2020...
Scherar defeats incumbent Wiggins in Routt County sheriff’s race
Routt County voters elected Democrat Doug Scherar as the next Routt County sheriff to defeat Republican incumbent Garrett Wiggins. Scherar has spent 25 years in local law enforcement and has been undersheriff since 2017 and has worked with Wiggins for years. “It’s very humbling to see the amount of support...
Thrive Together presentation addresses importance of a post-COVID reset for overworked nervous systems
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people experienced heightened emotions and the bombardment of unfamiliar inputs. The strain may have pushed them to feel like deer caught in headlights, resulting in nervous system dysregulation, said Licensed Clinical Social Worker Angela Melzer, owner of Minds in Motion in Steamboat Springs. The grazing...
Monday Medical: Winter sports preparation
Whether you’re a teen, a senior or somewhere in between, a little planning and preparation can ensure that snow and cold temperatures won’t shut down your athletic pursuits. “You have to be prepared for whatever is thrown your way in the winter,” said Justine Elder, a certified athletic...
SSWSC adds new Olympic sport to its program roster
The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club is introducing a new snow sports program this winter season. Ski mountaineering, known as skimo, is an endurance sport that requires athletes to ski up and down a mountain faster than their opponents. Similar to other endurance sports, the distances and terrains vary based on which mountain is being raced.
