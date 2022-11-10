Who are the biggest Powerball winners near you?
SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – One lucky winner just hit the jackpot, with the largest lottery grand prize in U.S. history , but how lucky is your town? Here are the biggest Powerball winners in the ArkLaTex.
It’s been a while since there was a winner in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. The last big Powerball winner was in Broken Bow . They won a $30,000 prize back in June 2014.Walmart employee’s tip leads man to $100K Powerball prize
The largest recent win in Northwest Louisiana was sold at Victor’s Plain Dealing on Sept. 24, 2022. They won a whopping $100,000.
A person in Texarkana, Texas, had a big win in January 2022. They took home a $50,000 prize.
Residents in Southwest Arkansas have yet to be as lucky. Officials with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery say there is yet to be a winner in the region, but there's always next time.
