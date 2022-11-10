Read full article on original website
Former NATO ambassador reveals the 'worst thing' NATO can do right now
Two people are reported killed after projectiles are reported to have hit a farm in Poland, near the border with Ukraine. The origin of the projectiles is unclear. Former NATO ambassador Kurt Volker gives his reaction.
'Beyond logic': Retired general baffled by Russia's military move
Retired Maj. Gen. James "Spider" Marks discusses Russia increasing their cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea and what it means for Putin's war in Ukraine.
Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas says he's not quitting as Republicans prepare to escalate attacks against him
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas maintained he will stay at the helm of the department amid intense scrutiny from Republican lawmakers who have criticized his handling of the US-Mexico border.
Hear what Russia state media is saying about the war in Ukraine as weather worsens
Russia continues to target Ukrainian infrastructure as it deals with sanctions and a recession. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has the latest.
Opinion: Putin digs himself ever deeper into a quagmire
Paris CNN — Each day, it would seem, Russian President Vladimir Putin has become ever more adept at creating more victims and new enemies – solidifying, even enlarging, the ranks of those arrayed against him, and strengthening the resolve of those he would seek to conquer. At home and abroad, there seems to be no limit to Putin’s appetite to wreak mayhem in pursuit of an ever more elusive victory.
Fact check: 20 false and misleading claims Trump made in his announcement speech
Washington CNN — Former President Donald Trump began his 2024 presidential campaign just as he ended his presidency in 2021: with a whole lot of inaccuracy. Like many of Trump’s speeches as president, his announcement speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday was filled with false claims about a variety of topics – from his record in office to his Democratic opponents to the economy, the environment and foreign policy.
Hear Biden's response when asked about origin of missile in Poland strike
CNN's Phil Mattingly reacts to what he calls a "candid admission" from President Biden about the possible origin of the missile that struck Poland and killed two members of NATO.
Kaitlan Collins describes what people in Trump's orbit texted her during announcement
CNN's Kaitlan Collins reacts to former President Trump's announcement to run for president in 2024.
Ukraine is finding new allies in a Russian tourist hotspot
Ukraine's pavilion at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt feels like a bomb shelter, a bit out of place among all the brightly colored structures erected by other countries. The contrast is intentional.
The 51 most outlandish lines from Donald Trump's announcement speech
Donald Trump made it official Tuesday night: He is running for president again.
Russian spying in Europe dealt ‘significant blow’ since Ukraine war, MI5 chief says
London CNN — Russia’s ability to spy in Europe has been dealt the “most significant strategic blow” in recent history after coordinated expulsions of diplomats since the invasion of Ukraine, with a hundred diplomatic visa requests refused in the UK alone in recent years, according to the head of the UK’s security services, MI5.
Former Trump official reacts to Trump's 2024 announcement
Former President Donald Trump announced another run for the White House during a speech from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Mick Mulvaney, former acting chief of staff for President Trump, joins CNN's Anderson Cooper to discuss.
G20’s criticism of Russia shows the rise of a new Asian power. And it isn’t China
Hong Kong CNN — When world leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, issued a joint statement condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine, a familiar sentence stood out from the 1,186-page document. “Today’s era must not be of war,” it said, echoing what Indian Prime Minister...
Taliban likely gained access to millions that US transferred to Afghan government before collapse, watchdog says
CNN — The Taliban likely gained access to tens of millions of dollars the US transferred to the Afghan government before it collapsed, a US government watchdog found. The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), which monitored US projects and spending during America’s longest war, said in its latest report that the Taliban likely accessed approximately $57.6 million in funds from the State Department, Department of Defense and USAID.
Biden administration set to ask Congress for additional funding for Ukraine, Covid, and disaster recovery
Bali, Indonesia CNN — The Biden administration is calling on Congress to include additional funding in the must-pass government package for what it said are three “critical funding needs”: Continued support for the people of Ukraine, Covid-19 response and natural disaster recovery. Congress returned for a lame...
US and Russia to meet in Egypt to discuss key nuclear arms control agreement later this month
Officials from the United States and Russia will meet in Egypt from November 29 to December 6 to discuss a key nuclear arms control agreement.
First on CNN: Secret Service agent from Trump’s motorcade on January 6 interviewed by House committee
CNN — The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, is interviewing Robert Engel, the lead agent in former President Donald Trump’s motorcade on the day of the US Capitol attack, two sources tell CNN. Former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson testified publicly at a hearing...
Opinion: I was one of the first people at the MH17 crash site. This is what I saw
On July 17, 2014, Michael Bociurkiw was one of the first international observers at the Malaysia Airlines MH17 crash site in Ukraine. Eight years later, three men have been sentenced to life for downing the plane -- not that they will be imprisoned any time soon.
