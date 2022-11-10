Read full article on original website
Related
American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'
Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7. Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
msn.com
White House forced to clean up Biden's comments AGAIN after he said 'we're going to free Iran'
The White House on Friday was forced to clean up President Joe Biden's comments after he appeared to say he was ready to intervene to help the country's protest movement. At a campaign event in San Diego, California, a day earlier, Biden said: 'Don’t worry, we’re going to free Iran. They're going to free themselves pretty soon.'
Business Insider
A 72-year-old US citizen was tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia over tweets criticizing the kingdom, his family says
A 72-year-old US citizen was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia, his son told media. Saad Ibrahim Almadi was arrested for 14 tweets criticizing the Saudi government, his son said. Almadi holds dual US-Saudi citizenship and was living in Florida when he made the tweets. Saad Ibrahim...
'Not some high school romance': White House bristles at latest jab in US-Saudi spat
The White House bristled Wednesday at a top Saudi official's assertion the kingdom was the more "mature" partner in a relationship roiled by an ongoing spat over oil production that has seen top US officials begin exploring options to recalibrate ties to the Gulf monarchy.
Australia will no longer recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as it ‘undermines’ two-state solution
Australia has said it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing its previous government’s contentious decision.Foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said the Labor Party government has agreed to recognise Tel Aviv as the capital and said Jerusalem’s status should be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Ms Wong said. “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid was quick to criticise the Labor party’s decision, calling it a “hasty” foreign policy shift. The Australian ambassador has been...
Trump tells Mar-a-Lago special master that he got to decide which White House documents were his to keep
CNN — Former President Donald Trump argued in a newly public court filing that a president gets to decide whether records from his White House are personal documents – and that he had decided that all the records he took to Mar-a-Lago were in fact his personal property.
U.S. Reveals They Have a Nuclear Sub Right Between Moscow and Beijing
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Steven Pifer told Newsweek the move may have been to remind China and Russia of U.S. strategic capabilities.
Video shows the Taliban whipping women protesting for their right to study
Video appears to show Taliban member whipping female students. Afghan women were whipped by the Taliban for protesting for their right to education after they were denied entry to a university in northeastern Afghanistan for not wearing the burqa. Videos shared on social media showed women students being assaulted by...
Disturbing video shows Iran’s police brutally beating anti-regime protestor
Iran’s police mowed down a helpless protestor with a motorcycle, live ammunition and beatings while the death toll of Iranians demonstrators killed by the regime reached at least 277 protestors as of Wednesday.
At Least 15 Former U.S. Generals and Admirals Are Now Working for Saudi Arabia
A lengthy Washington Post investigation has found that since 2015, at least 500 retired United States military members, including generals and admirals, have accepted plum jobs for foreign countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other nations known for abuses of human rights and political repression. Mostly working as civilian contractors, some of them are being paid seven figures to help these countries strengthen their militaries. Since 2016, according to the Post, 15 retired U.S. generals and admirals have turned to working for Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry. American intelligence agencies believe the country’s leader Mohammed bin Salman ordered the 2018 death of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi. Among the other paid American advisers in Saudi Arabia are former Marine General James L. Jones, who was a national security adviser to President Barack Obama, and former Army General Keith Alexander, a former National Security Agency leader for Obama and George W. Bush.Read it at The Washington Post
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
The Most Lawless Nation in the World
Every year, research firm Gallup releases its Global Law and Order report. The 2022 edition covers results from 2021. Underdeveloped nations are always at the bottom of the list of 120 countries. This year, the country with the worst score is Afghanistan. The report is based on several questions that are put to over 127,000 […]
A Marine Known as ‘El Marino’ Has Allegedly Started His Own Cartel
A former Mexican marine and ex-lieutenant for the infamous Sinaloa Cartel drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada is forming a new cartel, according to a series of official documents leaked by a hacker group. Carlos Enrique Martínez Cuesta, known as “El Marino” or “El 5,” recently parted ways...
Saudi energy minister warns Biden of 'painful' future as he blasts countries for releasing their oil reserves
Saudi Arabia's energy minister appeared to share a veiled warning for US President Joe Biden on Tuesday over the American leader's controversial decision to release more oil from the nation's strategic petroleum reserves. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the uncle of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), accused some countries of...
The world's largest oil exporter Saudi Arabia now wants to sell over 150k EVs by 2026
The world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, is getting ready to export electric vehicles, in line with the country’s “Vision 2030”. According to Abdullah al-Swaha, Saudi Arabia's minister of communications and information technology, the country will produce and export more than 150,000 electric vehicles by 2026.
Putin Just Discovered the Limits of His Power
Russia's climbdown from blocking grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports followed pressure from emerging economies and shows Vladimir Putin cannot bend the Global South to his will, a think tank has said. In a marked U-turn, the Kremlin said it would rejoin the grain-export corridor after threatening to abandon...
BBC
Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning
Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
airlive.net
ALERT An Israeli female soldier is on the ground in Iran, in touch with Mossad, after her flight made an emergency landing
An Israeli soldier landed in Iran for few hours after a Civil plane do emergency landing in Shiraj. A female IDF soldier was on a plane that was forced to conduct an emergency landing in Iran last Thursday, the military revealed on Wednesday. The pilot of the flight had fallen...
msn.com
North Korea threatens to take stronger measures if US does not stop «military provocations»
North Korea's Foreign Ministry warned Tuesday that it may consider applying "stronger follow-up measures" if the United States continues "military provocations," referring to military moves carried out next to Seoul. A spokesman for the North Korean Department has denounced that the joint air exercises carried out by the allies, called...
American woman released from Saudi Arabian jail after two-day detention over tweets critical of the kingdom
Carly Morris has remained trapped in Saudi Arabia since 2019 when she took her daughter to visit her ex-husband's family as the country's guardianship laws favor the father.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 6