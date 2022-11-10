WNC high school football playoffs scores, live updates: NCHSAA Round 2 in Asheville, NC

The second round of the North Carolina high school football playoffs continue Friday, after many games were played Thursday in anticipation of rain in the forecast.

Friday's slate features No. 7 Reynolds hosting No. 10 Chambers in a 4A showdown, and No. 2 West Henderson facing No. 15 West Rowan looking to advance to the third round for the first time since 1984. Christ School's trip to Providence Day School has been moved to Saturday.

No. 11 Mitchell will travel to No. 6 Draughn for a Western Highlands rematch, which is WNC's only 1A game that wasn't moved up to Thursday. Yesterday, Andrews, Murphy, Robbinsville and Hayesville all won their games.

For a full second-round schedule, click here . Follow along with our live scoreboard throughout the three days of games.

