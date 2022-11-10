Effective: 2022-11-15 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware; Dubuque; Jackson; Jones; Linn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and east central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

BENTON COUNTY, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO