Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, Linn by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware; Dubuque; Jackson; Jones; Linn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and east central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Boone, De Kalb, Kane, Kendall, Lee, Northern Will, Ogle by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-16 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; Kane; Kendall; Lee; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Cook; Winnebago WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow with slushy accumulations on roadways expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions including during the Tuesday morning commute.
Comments / 0