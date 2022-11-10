ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WTGS

Sixth defendant named in Georgia scuba fraud investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A sixth defendant pled guilty to involvement in a scheme involving Georgia scuba dive shop employees defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). According to officials, the training director of a Camden County dive shop admitted to participating in the submission of false claims to...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Budweiser Clydesdales stepping into Statesboro this week

STATESBORO, Ga. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are stepping into Statesboro this week. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area on Nov. 19, including one at Paulson Stadium in conjunction with Saturday's Eagle Walk. The...
STATESBORO, GA
HISTORY.com

The Short-Lived Promise of '40 Acres and a Mule'

An agent from the Freedmen's Bureau as he separates two groups of armed men, one comprised of white men and the other of freed slaves, 1868. Credit: Stock Montage/Getty Images. That’s the question Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton suggested Union General William T. Sherman pose to 20 Black pastors in Savannah, Georgia, as the Civil War neared its end and enslaved African Americans neared freedom.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police investigating shooting on Ott and 37th Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting after someone shot at an unmarked police car. The shooting happened on Ott St & 37th Street. Officials say the officer was not injured but the car was struck. They say persons of interest have been detained for...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival returned on Saturday outside of Temple Mickve Israel. Monterey Square was full of people enjoying shawarma, latkes, New York-style egg creams, and plenty of other cuisines. The festival experienced a hiatus after 2020 when Shalom Y’all went virtual due to the COVID pandemic. Congregation Mickve […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Undercover Savannah Police car shot Monday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An undercover Savannah Police Department (SPD) was shot Monday evening. SPD said the officer was not injured in the shooting at the intersection of 38th and Ott streets. It detained persons of interest for questioning. Neighbors told WSAV News 3 that they heard what sounded like around a dozen shots from […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man arrested after hitting SCAD student, spitting on police

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A man has been arrested today after entering the campus of Savannah College of Art and Design, hitting a 21-year-old student and later spitting on an officer. According to the incident report, Alfonzo Berry has been booked into the Chatham County jail following the incident on November 14. The report says […]
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

11/14/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
WSAV News 3

Former Lowcountry teacher faces child exploitation charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A former Beaufort County teacher already in trouble with the law, now faces even more charges. Ryan Sheaffer is facing three more charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. The 33-year-old used to be a teacher at Bluffton Middle School. As part of an earlier investigation, he was already accused […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Polling changes, locations for the Warnock, Walker runoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Board of Elections has announced the updated polling changes and locations for the Dec. 6 runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Polling changes: I-16 Ferguson Ave Baptist Church will vote at the Montgomery Athletic Association at 10155 Ferguson Avenue8-13 Savannah Christian School will vote at 8-03 Silk […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
blufftonsun.com

Local households are ‘One flat tire away from financial crisis’

Workers in 50,000 households in Beaufort and Jasper counties are not making a living wage. “At the beginning of 2022, we were using $57,000 as the livable wage for our area. Based on the data, we are now utilizing $75,000 as the livable wage,” said Courtney Hampson, executive director of Bluffton Self Help.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Day shelter for homeless proposed on MLK Boulevard in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Additional help for Savannahians experiencing homelessness could be on the way soon. The Savannah Homeless Authority has proposed a new site for a day center and transitional housing downtown. The new site would be at 916 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. The proposal, by GM Shay...
