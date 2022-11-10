SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A man has been arrested today after entering the campus of Savannah College of Art and Design, hitting a 21-year-old student and later spitting on an officer. According to the incident report, Alfonzo Berry has been booked into the Chatham County jail following the incident on November 14. The report says […]

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO