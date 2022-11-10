Read full article on original website
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Mayor Expresses Condolences To The Community-Calls For Patience With MPD Investigation Into Deaths Of UI Students
I am deeply saddened by the events that occurred on November 13th which claimed the lives of four of our community members. It is impossible to understand the senselessness of events like this, and we all are seeking answers that are not yet available. Our hearts and thoughts are with...
pullmanradio.com
University of Idaho Wreath Ceremony this Friday
The University of Idaho invites the Moscow community, university students, faculty, and staff to recognize Veterans Day along with President Scott Green at the U of I Wreath Ceremony this Friday. The ceremony will be held on the northwest lawn of the Administration Building, near the main entrance of ISUB...
pullmanradio.com
RSVP Deadline Noon Monday For This Week’s Moscow Chamber Of Commerce Luncheon
The deadline to RSVP for this week’s Moscow Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon is noon on Monday. Gritman Medical Center CEO Kara Besst will be speaking. The luncheon starts at 11:30 on Wednesday at the University Inn Best Western in Moscow.
pullmanradio.com
Washington State University ROTC team advances in Ranger Challenge
The Washington State University U.S. Army ROTC Ranger Challenge team is advancing to the next round after taking second place in last week’s Task Force East regional competition. Ranger Challenge acts as the varsity sport of the U.S. Army’s reserve officer training corps program. Each team consists of nine...
pullmanradio.com
City Council to Conduct 2023-24 Budget Hearing
As part of the Pullman City Council Regular Meeting set for November 15, a public hearing will be held regarding the Mayor’s Proposed Budget for 2023-24. The Revised Code of Washington 35.34.110 requires that taxpayers be given the opportunity to be heard whether for or against any part of the budget prior to adoption.
pullmanradio.com
UI Provides Additional Information About Students Found Deceased In Apartment
The University of Idaho has released more information about the students who were found dead inside an apartment near campus on Sunday. Ethan Chapin was a freshman from Mount Vernon, Washington and a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management. Xana Kernodle was a junior from Post Falls majoring in marketing and was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. Madison Mogen was a senior from Coeur d’Alene majoring in marketing. Kaylee Goncalves was a senior from Rathdrum majoring in general studies.
pullmanradio.com
Science Pub Talk At Paradise Creek Brewery In Pullman Tuesday
The Washington State University Entrepreneurial Faculty Ambassador Program is hosting a Pub Talk in Pullman Tuesday night. Mark Swanson and Andrei Smertenko will deliver a presentation called “Air Bubbles and Huckleberries: Water Across Scales from Cells to Ecosystems.” The program is at 6:00 Tuesday at Paradise Creek Brewery. All donations will support the Palouse Discovery Science Center in Pullman.
pullmanradio.com
Lilly Street Closure in Moscow
Lilly Street in Moscow will be closed to thru traffic starting tomorrow. During this time the City will be installing a new catch basin and storm water pipe to improve storm drainage along Third Street, east of the intersection, and help eliminate icing on pedestrian access routes. The road closure,...
pullmanradio.com
4 People Found Dead In Moscow Apartment Are UI Students-Classes Cancelled Today
The four people who were found dead inside a Moscow apartment on Sunday are University of Idaho students. The confirmation came from the UI in a statement that was issued Sunday night. Classes at the UI are cancelled today. The campus will remain open today. Counseling services are available for UI students today. The UI also reports that the families of the students who died have been notified. Their names have not been released.
pullmanradio.com
Names Of UI Students Found Dead Inside Apartment Near Campus Released By Moscow PD
Moscow Police have publicly identified the four University of Idaho students who were found dead on Sunday inside an apartment near campus. 20 year old Ethan Chapin of Conway, Washington, 21 year old Madison Mogen of Coeur d’Alene, 20 year old Xana Kernodle of Avondale, Arizona and 21 year old Kaylee GonCalves of Rathdrum were killed. Moscow Police say that details are limited from this homicide investigation. Investigators note that no one is in custody but continue to say that they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public based on their preliminary investigation.
pullmanradio.com
City Of Pullman Considering Land Purchase For New Park & Veterans Monument
Pullman City Council is looking at possibly buying land for a new park and Veterans Monument. Councilmembers will consider buying about 3 acres of land just West of the city cemetery on the South end of town. Council will vote on whether or not to buy the property during their meeting Tuesday night. The land on Fairmount Drive is currently owned by Bishop Acres LLC and DFLC LLC. The current owners have agreed to sell the land to the city for 300,000 dollars. That’s less than half of what the land was appraised at back in 2017. The current owners are also willing to let the city pay for the land with yearly installments through 2026 with no interest. The City of Pullman has the funding to buy the property. Officials say the new Veterans Monument at the proposed park would be paid for with private donations raised by the VFW.
pullmanradio.com
Latest Whitman County Election Returns-Rosalia Parks Levy Now Passing
The Whitman County Auditor’s Office tabulated another nearly 2,000 ballots from last week’s vote by mail general election on Monday. Whitman County Commissioner Republican Michael Largent continues to lead Democrat John-Mark Mahnkey for re-election. Largent’s lead has dipped slightly to 60%. The Pullman Regional Hospital expansion bond...
KHQ Right Now
Homicide investigation underway after 4 University of Idaho students found dead
MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho (U of I) community was rocked on Sunday, Nov. 13 when four people were found dead near the campus in a suspected homicide. The four victims were later confirmed to be U of I students, identified as Madison Mogen (21), Kaylee GonCalves (21), Xana Kernodle (20), and Ethan Chapin (20).
pullmanradio.com
Homicide Investigation In Moscow Near UI Campus
The Moscow Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation at an apartment near the University of Idaho. Police initially responded to a report of an unconscious person at a unit on King Road. The call quickly turned into a homicide investigation at the apartment just South of campus. Moscow Police Captain Tyson Berrett says the suspect is not known at this time but clarifies that the case doesn’t represent a threat to the general public. Idaho State Police has been called in to assist with the investigation.
pullmanradio.com
UI Bringing In Additional Campus Security After 4 Students Found Dead Inside Apartment
The University of Idaho is bringing in additional security in response to Sunday’s discovery of four deceased students inside an apartment near campus. According to a UI news press release the additional security will provide free Safe Walks for students and employees on campus. That same release also points out that Moscow Police continue to believe that the homicide investigation does not represent an ongoing active threat to the general public.
pullmanradio.com
Two People Injured In Crash On US195 & Old Wawawai Road Near Pullman
Two people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 195 and Old Wawawai Road just West of Pullman on Saturday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 1:30. 57 year old Esther Hart was driving Westbound on Old Wawawai Road when she hit a sedan heading South on the highway in the intersection. Both Hart and the driver of the sedan 39 year old Jesse Bigsby of Lapwai were injured and taken to Pullman Regional Hospital. Hart was ticketed for failing to yield.
pullmanradio.com
40 Year Old Tekoa Man Driving Impaired Causes 4-Car Crash Injuring 3 People In Spokane Valley
A 40 year old Tekoa man was driving impaired when he caused a four car collision that injured three people in the Spokane Valley. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 1:30 on Friday afternoon. Rocky Disney was driving Eastbound on Trent Avenue when he ran the stoplight at Argonne Road causing the four vehicle crash. Disney and his passenger 28 year old Keenen Keller of Tekoa were injured and taken to the hospital. One of the drivers in a vehicle that Disney struck was injured and taken to the hospital as well. Troopers say that drugs or alcohol were involved and that Disney has been charged with DUI.
koze.com
Lewiston man arrested for fentanyl trafficking
A Lewiston man was arrested for possession with intent to deliver for allegedly having 18 fentanyl pills. 43-year-old Michael McNamee appeared Wednesday by video in the Nez Perce County Courthouse before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam, who set bond at $30,000. According to the probable cause affidavit, an Idaho State Police...
pullmanradio.com
Woman Falls From Second Story Balcony On Pullman’s College Hill Early Saturday Morning
A woman fell from a second-story balcony on Pullman’s College Hill early Saturday morning. Pullman Police and Paramedics responded to the fall at an apartment on Kamiaken Street around 3:00. Pullman Police say the unidentified woman fell 20 and landed on a dirt hillside. Officers say they found the woman walking around. Pullman Paramedics treated the woman on scene. Officers believe alcohol was involved.
