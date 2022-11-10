Pullman City Council is looking at possibly buying land for a new park and Veterans Monument. Councilmembers will consider buying about 3 acres of land just West of the city cemetery on the South end of town. Council will vote on whether or not to buy the property during their meeting Tuesday night. The land on Fairmount Drive is currently owned by Bishop Acres LLC and DFLC LLC. The current owners have agreed to sell the land to the city for 300,000 dollars. That’s less than half of what the land was appraised at back in 2017. The current owners are also willing to let the city pay for the land with yearly installments through 2026 with no interest. The City of Pullman has the funding to buy the property. Officials say the new Veterans Monument at the proposed park would be paid for with private donations raised by the VFW.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO