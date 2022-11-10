Read full article on original website
Well Said
3d ago
Oh good! The first woman so and so and the first black so and so. I was afraid people would actually vote on merit and not on gender or skin color.
Reply(1)
4
Related
The 10 Michigan counties with biggest hike in voter turnout – 5 red and 5 blue
Michigan’s nearly 4.5 million votes in last week’s election was a state record for a midterm. And that happened despite a 6.6% turnout drop in Wayne County – Michigan’s largest county – compared to 2018. Altogether, about 144,000 more people voted in November 2022 compared...
fox2detroit.com
State Rep Joe Tate becomes 1st ever Black Speaker of the House
FOX 2 (WJBK) - History will be made in Lansing after Democratic State Rep. Joe Tate was selected as the first Black speaker of the house. FOX 2's Brandon Hudson spoke with the speaker-elect from Detroit 1-on-1, who says he's ready to get to work. FOX 2: "The first thing...
Governor Whitmer announces recipients of 2022 Governor's Service Awards
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission have announced the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards.
Fox17
Matt DePerno announces run for Michigan GOP chair
(WXMI) — Former candidate for Michigan attorney general Matt DePerno announced his bid for Michigan GOP chairman. DePerno made the announcement over Twitter Monday afternoon, less than a week after conceding defeat against incumbent Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in the midterm election. “We need a state party that...
Detroit News
Opinion: Whitmer should make Michigan a clean energy leader
With the reelection of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan has a once-in-a-generation chance to revolutionize the state's energy and automobile sector. Whitmer should use her second term to maximize federal funding and incentives from the Inflation Reduction Acts and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to reduce energy costs for Michigan residents and fulfill the goals of the MI Healthy Climate Plan.
Whitmer says her focus is on Michigan for next four years
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said on Sunday that her focus is on Michigan for the next four years when asked about a possible presidential run in 2024. “I feel really lucky to be the governor of Michigan. I have lived here my whole life. And this is where my focus is for the next four years,” Whitmer responded when asked by CNN’s “State of the Union” host Dana Bash if she would be interested in launching a presidential campaign in 2024 or 2028.
Democrats in power: Here's what's next
As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
wnmufm.org
Dixon, Michigan GOP leadership at odds following election loss
LANSING, MI (MPRN)— Tudor Dixon and the Michigan Republican Party are finding themselves at odds after Tuesday’s election loss. Aside from missing out on the chance to unseat the state’s Democratic governor, attorney general, and secretary of state, the party lost control of both houses of the Legislature for the first time since 1984.
Kent County Democrats win big in state House, lose one of two key Senate races
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Headed into election day, Kent County Democrats were hopeful they would win five state House seats and two state Senate seats. They accomplished one of those goals. Democrats swept all five districts encompassing Grand Rapids and its inner-ring suburbs, including Wyoming, Kentwood, Walker, Plainfield Township,...
Whitmer touts first Michigan Dem trifecta in almost 40 years
On CNN's State of the Union, the re-elected Democratic Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, tells Dana Bash that her party's major wins in her state were the result of being "focused on the fundamentals" like infrastructure, inflation and schools.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week
Paleoindians and beyond: West Michigan’s history goes back millennia
For West Michigan, history effectively starts with the Hopewell Indians.
Michigan Dems want to repeal third grade reading law, reform or repeal standardized testing
(The Center Square) – Democrats seized a political trifecta in Lansing for the first time in 40 years, and now two legislators are suggesting changing the state's education policies. Sen. Dayne Polehanki, D-Livonia, tweeted possible policy priorities, including repealing right-to-work, providing “adequate funding” for schools, and repealing the retirement tax. Polehanki additionally tweeted: “I will personally oversee the repeal of the GOP law that flunks 3rd grade students based on...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: First Black Speaker of the House Elected by Michigan Democrats
Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Democrat Joe Tate has been selected as the next Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives. Tate represents Detroit’s Lower Eastside and Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe City and Grosse Pointe Farms. Tate is a former professional football player, former Detroit public school teacher and a former firefighter.
WWMTCw
Michigan Republicans point fingers after historic election loss
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Republicans are facing the fallout after the stunning loss of Michigan's two legislative chambers — for the first time in 38 years — while Democrats retained power in the three top leadership positions, all in the middle of a midterm with a president facing low approval ratings.
WILX-TV
Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders can check for unclaimed property to find old accounts, uncashed checks and more. The Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in lost or found or forgotten assets from dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables left inside safe deposit boxes, and stock certificates according to their site.
WILX-TV
Michigan Senate pass Bill to permanently allow cocktails to-go
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate passed SB1163 on Thursday. This Bill would permanently allow the sale of cocktails to-go from restaurants, bars, and distilleries with tasting rooms. Passing by a vote of 37 – 1, the Bill will now go to the House for consideration. “Cocktails to-go...
10 ways Michigan made history on, and after, the midterms
More than 4.4 million Michiganders cast ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election, and with those votes came several historic first – though, not all necessarily positive. From record voter turnout to a change of hands with regard to party control of the legislature, Michiganders turned out in droves to buck what otherwise was anticipated to be a “Red Wave” in favor of Republicans. And though the dust is still settling – Republican Party itself undergoing internal strife as members seek to answer why that wave failed to reach shore – less than a week out from the election, already the state has seen a number of notable firsts.
WWMTCw
Michigan names first woman as Senate Majority Leader
LANSING, Mich. — Senate Democrats have elected the first woman to lead a majority in the Michigan Senate in the state's history. Blue Michigan: Democrats take power in Lansing for the first time since 1984. Winnie Brinks, of Grand Rapids, was unanimously elected Senate Majority Leader during a caucus...
