Body found on Ohio Interstate was there for hours, police say

By Adam Conn
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

An earlier story on the I-71 incident can be seen in the player above

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More details are emerging about a body that was found this week on a major Columbus road.

Columbus police said an unidentified person was on Interstate 71 South near State Route 104 sometime before 6:15 a.m. Police say the person was struck by a vehicle and knocked to the ground. The person was then struck by at least one other vehicle.

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform in Columbus next year

It wasn’t until just after 11 a.m. that police received a call of a possible person on the road. Police and medics responded, with the victim pronounced dead at 11:11 a.m.

Police said the injuries were so severe that it was difficult for drivers to know that it was a person involved and the identity has yet to be determined by the Franklin County coroner.

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)

A traffic camera view of the scene showed the southbound lanes of I-71 completely empty at 1:30 p.m. due to the closure of the highway as far back as the I-70/71 split near Downtown.The interstate reopened shortly before 3 p.m.

Before the closure, traffic cameras showed congestion as police directed cars to exit onto Frank Road and then reenter around the scene.

The victim’s death marked the 81st traffic fatality in Columbus of the year.

Tracy Jones
3d ago

this is so awful I feel so bad for this human and there family my condolences heart and prayers goes out to them all.. what a awful way to pass smh people are crazy heartless to hit someone then leave them out there to die alone and to get hit by another vehicle

WTRF- 7News

