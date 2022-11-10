Read full article on original website
John Farnham's son Robert announces engagement to fiancée Mel: 'My best friend and love of my life said yes'
Robert Farnham has announced his engagement. The 42-year-old singer, who is the eldest son of Australian music legend John Farnham and his wife Jill, shared the happy news to his social media on Tuesday. Posting a series of romantic pictures to his Facebook, the handsome rocker paid tribute to his...
Mayan Lopez, dad George heal relationship through TV roles
Mayan Lopez’s co-star in her new NBC sitcom “Lopez vs. Lopez” happens to be her real-life dad, George Lopez. The two play a father and daughter who are repairing their relationship after years of not getting along. George’s previous TV roles in “The George Lopez Show” and “Lopez” were based on his real life, and so is “Lopez vs. Lopez.” After her parents’ 2012 divirce, Mayan says she and her dad didn’t have much contact until they reconnected during the pandemic. During that time, Mayan would film a lot of TikTok videos with her dad and a producer noticed them and thought their story would make good TV.
