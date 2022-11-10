ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

$70K in lottery winnings still unclaimed in RI

By Allison Shinskey
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=364Icg_0j6UUuAt00

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — No one has claimed $70,000 worth of prize money from a Powerball ticket and two Mega Millions tickets, the Rhode Island Lottery said Thursday.

The winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold on Nov. 2 at Cumberland Farms on Reservoir Avenue in Cranston.

CHECK IT OUT: Walmart employee’s tip leads man to $100K Powerball prize

The Mega Millions tickets are each worth $10,000. The first was sold on Nov. 1 at Pick & Pay on George Waterman Road in Johnston, according to the R.I. Lottery. The second was sold on Nov. 8 at Neon Marketplace on East Main Road in Middletown.

Visit the R.I. Lottery’s website to see the winning numbers.

The R.I. Lottery also said a Providence man claimed a ticket worth more than $15,000 from Wednesday’s Daily Numbers drawing after stopping at Haxton’s Liquors on Post Road in Warwick.

NEXT: Store owner gets $1 million for Powerball jackpot: ‘No one that deserves it more’ Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Uprise RI

Trans Day of Joy Celebrated in South Kingston

Rhode Island’s transgender community members, families, and allies gathered at the Contemporary Theater Amphitheater in South Kingston on Saturday to celebrate a “Trans Day of Joy.” The outdoor event, organized by LGBTQ Action RI, featured speakers, information about local organizations, available resources for individuals and families, and actions to take in support of transgender equality in the state.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Fire breaks out in Cranston home

CRANBSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Cranston Monday morning. The fire happened at about 8 a.m. on Victory Street. According to the fire chief, the fire started on the first floor and moved to the attic. No injuries were reported.
CRANSTON, RI
103.7 WCYY

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Turnto10.com

Fire spreads through Cranston home

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Flames spread through a home in Cranston on Monday morning. Nobody was injured in the fire at 22 Victory St. Investigators said the fire started on the first floor and spread to the second floor. The cause was under investigation.
CRANSTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy