$70K in lottery winnings still unclaimed in RI

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — No one has claimed $70,000 worth of prize money from a Powerball ticket and two Mega Millions tickets, the Rhode Island Lottery said Thursday.

The winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold on Nov. 2 at Cumberland Farms on Reservoir Avenue in Cranston.

The Mega Millions tickets are each worth $10,000. The first was sold on Nov. 1 at Pick & Pay on George Waterman Road in Johnston, according to the R.I. Lottery. The second was sold on Nov. 8 at Neon Marketplace on East Main Road in Middletown.

Visit the R.I. Lottery’s website to see the winning numbers.

The R.I. Lottery also said a Providence man claimed a ticket worth more than $15,000 from Wednesday’s Daily Numbers drawing after stopping at Haxton’s Liquors on Post Road in Warwick.

