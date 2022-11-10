Read full article on original website
Judge keeps Arizona execution plan on track for Wednesday
PHOENIX (AP) — Plans to execute an Arizona man for two killings in 1980 remain on track after a judge denied the inmate’s bid to postpone a scheduled lethal injection. The judge rejected Murray Hooper’s request to allow fingerprint and DNA testing on evidence from the killings that led to his death sentence. His lawyers say their client is innocent, that no physical evidence ties him to the killings of William Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, and that testing could lead to the identification of those responsible. They say Hooper was convicted before computerized fingerprint systems and DNA testing were available in criminal cases. Hooper’s attorneys are appealing Monday’s decision.
Arizona measure gives non-citizens in-state college tuition
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters have approved an initiative to extend cheaper in-state college tuition to some non-citizen students, cheering supporters who hope the measure’s passage Monday will spark momentum for wider immigration reform in Congress. The Associated Press called the race for Proposition 308 after the latest round of vote releases gave it a big enough lead that the AP determined it could not lose. Arizona joins at least 18 other states including California and Virginia that offer in-state tuition to all students who otherwise qualify regardless of immigration status. The measure and repeals some parts of an earlier initiative banning in-state tuition for non-citizens.
Florida county puts damage from Nicole at $522 million
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (AP) — Damages are estimated at more than $522 million in a central Florida coastal county where homes collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean following Hurricane Nicole last week. The damages from the category 1 storm in Volusia County, home to Daytona Beach, exceeded those from the much stronger Hurricane Ian, which caused $377 million in the county. Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm, made landfall in southwest Florida in late September and tore across the state. Volusia County officials say severe beach erosion from Ian made homes vulnerable to the impact of Nicole in Wilbur-by-the Sea, a quaint beach community where single-family homes fell into the ocean last week.
Democrat Andrea Salinas wins US House seat in Oregon’s 6th
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democrat Andrea Salinas has won the U.S. House seat in Oregon’s newly created 6th District. The state representative and former congressional staffer defeated Republican Mike Erickson, a businessman running for the third time. Salinas was one of two candidates seeking to be Oregon’s first Latina congresswoman, along with Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the 5th District. A population boom made Oregon one of just six states to gain a House seat following the 2020 census. Democratic incumbents held onto Oregon’s 1st, 3rd and 4th Congressional Districts and the GOP hold Oregon’s sprawling 2nd District. Chavez-DeRemer won her race.
Arizona county quick to bat down election misinformation
PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in Arizona’s most populous county have aggressively batted down rumors and slanted and false claims as vote counting has come under intense scrutiny in the battleground state. The accusations have come in all types and at all hours from former President Trump and his supporters, Republican candidates and voters. Maricopa County’s leaders have had two years to hone their game, after they faced a similar barrage after the 2020 election lost by Trump. Republican board of supervisor Chairman Bill Gates says the county has learned to respond quickly and accurately. In the governor’s race, Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday defeated Republican Kari Lake, who has refused to say she would accept the race’s results.
Claim of new world record for longest beard chain in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Facial hair enthusiasts claim to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming. The Casper Star-Tribune reports that participants gathered at a bar Friday, stood side by side and clipped their beards together to create a hairy chain that was measured at 150 feet long. That’s more than double the Guinness World Record of 62 feet, 6 inches, set in Germany in 2007. The new record claim came on the sidelines of the National Beard and Moustache Championships, which took place Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Katie Hobbs declared winner of Arizona Governer race
ARIZONA – Democrat candidate Katie Hobbs has maintained the lead against Republican candidate Kari Lake, and MSNBC has called the race for Hobbs. With 98 percent of votes counted, Hobbs received 1,265,331 votes (50.4%), and Lake received 1,244,850 votes (49.6%). While AP News has yet to call the race,...
Democrat wins top Nevada elections job over election denier
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Democrat Cisco Aguilar has been elected as Nevada’s next secretary of state. Aguilar won the swing state’s top elections post against Jim Marchant, an election denier. Aguilar has vowed to restore faith in elections that have been tarnished by false claims of voter fraud and add protections for poll workers. The top elections post in Nevada will become a particularly important role as the country now routinely waits for Nevada votes to decide high-profile races. Marchant claimed that all Nevada elections since 2006 were “installed by the deep state cabal” and spearheaded a push across rural counties to scrap voting machines and eventually hand-count all votes.
Louisiana churches leave Methodist denomination amid schism
NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — The United Methodist Church has cut ties with 58 churches in its Louisiana conference amid a nationwide schism within the Protestant denomination. The disaffiliations approved Saturady are the latest in a series of decisions many Louisiana churches made in recent weeks to leave the national congregation. Internal tensions over sexuality and theology have roiled the church. The congregation’s delegates voted in favor of the departures by a wide margin Saturday at a virtual conference session. The debates concern the denomination’s bans on same-sex marriages and ordaining openly LGBTQ clergy area. Church officials say the Louisiana disaffiliations will take effect after Dec. 31.
Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona’s secretary of state race over Republican Mark Finchem, a top 2020 election denier
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona’s secretary of state race over Republican Mark Finchem, a top 2020 election denier.
