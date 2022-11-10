ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powhatan, VA

Wichita Eagle

What went wrong? Kansas Republicans point fingers after Schmidt’s loss to Kelly

Kansas Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Oct. 24 received what could have been a useful development in the extremely close contest for governor: national assessment scores measuring math and reading had fallen among Kansas students. The drop played right into Schmidt’s criticism of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s decision to...
Wichita Eagle

Kansas voters narrowly reject amendment to enhance legislative power in win for Kelly

Kansas voters appear to have rejected a constitutional amendment that would have given the GOP-controlled Legislature more power for the second time this year. Amendment 1 would have implemented a so-called “legislative veto,” enabling the Legislature to overrule any executive agency rule or regulation by a simple majority without approval from the governor. The measure would have been a powerful check on Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in her second term.
