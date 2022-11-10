ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital inclusion grant applications open for Austin area nonprofits

By Abigail Jones
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Local nonprofits can begin submitting letters of interest for one of four grants provided by the City of Austin’s Grant for Technology Opportunities Programs (GTOPs), which offer $400,000 a year through four different grant pathways.

The Core grant, the largest grant pathway, is now open and accepting letters of interest until Jan. 8, 2023 from nonprofits operating in the Austin area. Local nonprofits can submit a maximum of three letters of interest for the GTOPs Core grant.

Once the letters are reviewed and feedback given on those ideas, interested local nonprofits can submit one application.

The four grant pathways are detailed below:

  • GTOPs Core – awards up to $275,000 a year with grants awarded between $10,000 and $35,000 per organization. It is geared towards larger organizations working on a new program or intensive project. The Core grant application deadline is Feb. 12, 2023 .
  • GTOPs Mini – awards up to $50,000 a year with grants between $5000 and $10,000 a year. It is designed to support smaller organizations working on a shorter-term digital inclusion project. The applications process begins April 1, 2023
  • GTOPs Capacity – a non-client-serving micro grant of $25,000 a year. It awards between $150 to $2,500 to help nonprofits build capacity by funding technology infrastructure, staff training and development opportunities. Interested local nonprofits can begin applying May 1, 2023.
  • GTOPs Connect – awards one $50,000 grant to an organization helping individuals and families eligible for Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) benefits. This support can be monthly internet cost support, device support, or support with signing up for the ACP program. June 23, 2023 is the first date that applications can be submitted.

“Our GTOPs grants have made a tremendous difference in the community,” said Rondella Hawkins, the City of Austin’s Telecommunications and Regulatory Affairs Officer. “It’s provided seed money and assistance to set up computer literacy classes, help with workforce development and job placement as well as providing computer devices for those in need.”

Additional information and help, including a video with grant writing tips, is available at Grant for Technology Opportunities Program .

The City of Austin has awarded more than $3 million in matching GTOPs grants to 197 organizations since 2001.

