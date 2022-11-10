Read full article on original website
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This Bronx affordable housing lottery offers extremely low rentsBeth TorresBronx, NY
Brand-new affordable apartments for seniors now available in ParkchesterWelcome2TheBronxManhattan, NY
NY Tries New Reward System For Unsolved Shooting In Mount VernonStill UnsolvedMount Vernon, NY
Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
News 12
Nassau County welcomes 50 new police recruits, 9 new deputy sheriffs
Fifty new Nassau County police recruits were sworn in Monday, and nine officially became deputy sheriffs. Over half of the recruits came from the NYPD to join the Nassau County Police Department. "The NYPD has great training - they have a different environment that they police, and now you come...
News 12
Protest calls on NYPD to release gang database they say is ruining lives
A rally took place in lower Manhattan today as some New Yorkers are demanding the NYPD release a detailed report of a controversial gang database they say is ruining lives. A total of 120 Bronx residents were indicted as part of what the NYPD refers to as the largest gang takedown in NYC history, but some that were indicted say it was wrongfully done.
danspapers.com
Riverhead Gang Member Gets 27 Years for Murder
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. A reputed street gang member from Riverhead was sentenced Monday to 27 years in federal prison for the fatal shooting of a man while trying to kill a rival in 2015. Jason “Hov” Langhorn, an associate of the Riverhead-based Red Stone...
Former aide arrested for using elderly client’s EBT food card in Smithtown
Suffolk County Police t arrested a former aide on Nov. 12 for fraudulently using an elderly client’s EBT card in Smithtown more than a dozen times in 2020. Shatia Parker, an aide who advertised on Care.com, used an elderly client’s EBT card to make 17 unauthorized purchases at a grocery store in Smithtown between October 2020 and December 2020.
News 12
Exclusive: Spring Valley assistant building inspector speaks with News 12 ahead of trial in connection to fatal Evergreen fire
A Rockland County village employee at the center of an explosive lawsuit involving last year's deadly fire at the Evergreen Court Home of Adults spoke exclusively to News 12 - just days before he's set to go to trial. Spring Valley assistant building inspector Raymond Canario is facing prison time...
News 12
Police: Knife wielding man knocked on tenant doors at Harborview Towers in Bridgeport
A man wielding a knife knocked on doors of tenants inside of a building in Bridgeport, police say. The incident happened at the Harborview Towers on Washington Avenue Sunday. Police say residents inside of the building were secured inside of their apartments when they arrived on scene. Police say the...
Members Of ‘South American Theft Group’ Cut Power To LI Jewelry Stores Before Heist, Cops Say
Several suspected members of a South American organized crime ring are facing charges for their alleged roles in a string of burglaries on Long Island. Nassau County Police said two jewelry stores were also hit during the spree in July 2022, one near Atlantic and Ocean avenues in Freeport, and another near Northern Boulevard and Marion Street in Greenvale.
News 12
Former Stamford Democratic party chairman sentenced in voter fraud case
Former Stamford Democratic party chairman John Mallozzi went before a judge Monday for sentencing in an absentee ballot fraud case stemming from the 2015 local elections. "I think he's shown his nobility and what he has done for this community," said former Stamford Mayor David Martin. Martin was one of...
Police: 2 wanted for multiple violent burglaries in Queens
The NYPD is searching for two men linked to a string of robberies in Queens in the past few weeks.
Authorities Search For Man Accused Of Stealing TV From Commack Walmart
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a man who is accused of stealing a 65-inch television from Walmart on Long Island. A man stole a Vizio television, valued at about $450, from the Commack store, located at 85 Crooked Hill Road, at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Nov. 14.
News 12
Westchester Crime Stoppers offers $7,500 reward to help find suspect in June 2021 murder
Westchester Crime Stoppers is offering a $7,500 reward for information that could help solve a murder. Jeremy Logan was fatally shot on June 23, 2021 near 266 South Fulton Ave. in Mount Vernon where a vigil was taking place for one of his friends, who was also killed in a shooting the previous year.
Man with beer punches, bites officers in Long Island highway clash: police
A Long Island man brawled with cops—punching one in the face and biting another—after they stopped him for walking down the Sunrise Highway with an open beer on Sunday night, police said.
Stony Brook Attorney Accused Of Stealing $425K From 2 Clients
A Long Island attorney was indicted for allegedly stealing more than $425,000 from two of his clients. Douglas Valente, age 56, was charged with two counts of second-degree grand larceny, Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in an announcement on Monday, Nov. 14. “This defendant allegedly breached his fiduciary duty...
News 12
Police: 2 arrested for reckless driving during 'illegal car meet-ups' in Suffolk County
Suffolk police say they are cracking down on reckless driving stunts taking place across the county. Online videos have shown drivers performing high-speed donuts - some so big they shut down streets. In one video, a person could be seen stomping on the roof of a Suffolk County car with its lights flashing.
Peconic Bay Medical Center embarks on major emergency department expansion
Peconic Bay Medical Center is embarking on a $20 million expansion of its emergency department. The Riverhead hospital submitted an application to the State Department of Health last month seeking approvals for the expansion, which will provide nine additional treatment rooms and a Level 2 trauma room with direct access to a new CT-scanner.
27east.com
Town Board Votes To Withdraw Appeal of Hampton Bays Downtown Overlay District Annullment
The Southampton Town Board voted unanimously to formally withdraw the town’s appeal of the court decision on the Article 78 lawsuit that annulled the controversial Hampton Bays Downtown Overlay District... more. I am writing this to amuse myself and those who choose to read this. As many of you...
Police warn of rash of home burglaries in Trumbull as days become shorter, holiday season nears
Trumbull police are warning the public of an uptick in home burglaries as the days become shorter and the holiday season nears.
2 Nassau County police officers attacked trying to break up house fight: police
Two Nassau County police officers were attacked as they attempted to break up a brawl at an Inwood home Friday morning, police said.
President of autism charity accused of defrauding multiple Suffolk businesses
Gregory Vasicek from Play-for-Autism is is accused of stiffing a Manorville golf course and the Farmingdale amusement park out of thousands of dollars.
News 12
Police: 8-month-old left inside stolen car found unharmed in Orange
Police in Essex County are searching for the person who stole a car that had an 8-month-old baby inside. The incident happened on Monday afternoon outside of a preschool on Scotland Road in Orange. It’s one of the busiest streets in the city. Police found the Hyundai Elantra and...
