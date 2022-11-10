A rally took place in lower Manhattan today as some New Yorkers are demanding the NYPD release a detailed report of a controversial gang database they say is ruining lives. A total of 120 Bronx residents were indicted as part of what the NYPD refers to as the largest gang takedown in NYC history, but some that were indicted say it was wrongfully done.

