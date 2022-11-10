ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commack, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Protest calls on NYPD to release gang database they say is ruining lives

A rally took place in lower Manhattan today as some New Yorkers are demanding the NYPD release a detailed report of a controversial gang database they say is ruining lives. A total of 120 Bronx residents were indicted as part of what the NYPD refers to as the largest gang takedown in NYC history, but some that were indicted say it was wrongfully done.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
danspapers.com

Riverhead Gang Member Gets 27 Years for Murder

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. A reputed street gang member from Riverhead was sentenced Monday to 27 years in federal prison for the fatal shooting of a man while trying to kill a rival in 2015. Jason “Hov” Langhorn, an associate of the Riverhead-based Red Stone...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Members Of ‘South American Theft Group’ Cut Power To LI Jewelry Stores Before Heist, Cops Say

Several suspected members of a South American organized crime ring are facing charges for their alleged roles in a string of burglaries on Long Island. Nassau County Police said two jewelry stores were also hit during the spree in July 2022, one near Atlantic and Ocean avenues in Freeport, and another near Northern Boulevard and Marion Street in Greenvale.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12

Former Stamford Democratic party chairman sentenced in voter fraud case

Former Stamford Democratic party chairman John Mallozzi went before a judge Monday for sentencing in an absentee ballot fraud case stemming from the 2015 local elections. "I think he's shown his nobility and what he has done for this community," said former Stamford Mayor David Martin. Martin was one of...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Stony Brook Attorney Accused Of Stealing $425K From 2 Clients

A Long Island attorney was indicted for allegedly stealing more than $425,000 from two of his clients. Douglas Valente, age 56, was charged with two counts of second-degree grand larceny, Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in an announcement on Monday, Nov. 14. “This defendant allegedly breached his fiduciary duty...
STONY BROOK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy