Related
News 12
Police: Knife wielding man knocked on tenant doors at Harborview Towers in Bridgeport
A man wielding a knife knocked on doors of tenants inside of a building in Bridgeport, police say. The incident happened at the Harborview Towers on Washington Avenue Sunday. Police say residents inside of the building were secured inside of their apartments when they arrived on scene. Police say the...
Man with beer punches, bites officers in Long Island highway clash: police
A Long Island man brawled with cops—punching one in the face and biting another—after they stopped him for walking down the Sunrise Highway with an open beer on Sunday night, police said.
2 wounded in Bronx drive-by shooting, gunman flees on moped
A drive-by shooting in the Bronx left two men wounded on Sunday evening, police said. The men were shot by a man on a moped at E. 149th Street and Jackson Avenue in Mott Haven around 6:15 p.m.
Police: 2 wanted for multiple violent burglaries in Queens
The NYPD is searching for two men linked to a string of robberies in Queens in the past few weeks.
Girl, 14, groped by man in Bronx spree: police
Police are searching for a man who they say groped a 14-year-old girl and a woman in the Bronx within hours of each other in October.
Man beaten to death with wooden board in fight outside Queens gas station
The deadly attack happened around 2 a.m. Sunday outside a BP gas station on Junction Boulevard in Corona.
NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.
A man open fired on several NYPD officers, and got struck as cops responded with return fire. Around 10:15 pm on November,10 a shooting incident took place at the west 36th Street and Neptune Avenue in Coney Island. Two police officers heard several gunshots around the block and two women approached them reporting about a man open firing. Two 911 calls were made regarding the same man, and 6 police officers reported at the scene.
longisland.com
Four Suspects Wanted in Connection with Shirley Burglary and Graffiti
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Hate Crimes Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate four males who burglarized and made graffiti at a Shirley school in September. Four males entered Hobart S. Elementary School, located at 230 Van Buren St., on September...
2 men injured in Queens shooting, police say
LAURELTON, Queens (PIX11) — Two men were shot near outside a banquet hall in Queens Monday morning, police said. The victims, ages 35 and 25, were struck at 231-36 Merrick Blvd. in Laurelton at around 5 a.m., authorities said. They were transported to the hospital and expected to survive their injuries, police said. The suspect […]
2 men seriously wounded in shooting outside Queens banquet hall
Two men were seriously injured during a shooting outside a banquet hall in Queens Monday morning, authorities said.
NYPD seeks identity of man with ‘Sarah’ tattoo found unconscious on Bronx street
FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD is seeking the identity of a man with a distinct tattoo who was found unconscious Friday on the ground in the Bronx. The unidentified man had no obvious signs of trauma. He was discovered at West 190th Street and Aqueduct Avenue, after a 911 call was made. The […]
News 12
Family of man fatally struck by NYPD van says they are prepared to sue city
It’s been seven months since Brooklyn resident Ronald Anthony Smith was fatally struck by an NYPD van, and his family continues to demand justice be brought in his case. Smith’s sister and brother stood outside of the Civilian Complaint Review Board’s building on Monday, saying they are prepared to sue the city in the case of their late brother.
51-Year-Old Killed In Suspected Drunk Driving Crash In Hempstead, Police Say
A 51-year-old man has died following a suspected drunk driving crash on Long Island. New York State Police troopers were called just before 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, with reports of a serious crash on the Southern State Parkway in the town of Hempstead. A preliminary investigation found that Haynes...
News 12
Police: 8-month-old left inside stolen car found unharmed in Orange
Police in Essex County are searching for the person who stole a car that had an 8-month-old baby inside. The incident happened on Monday afternoon outside of a preschool on Scotland Road in Orange. It’s one of the busiest streets in the city. Police found the Hyundai Elantra and...
Man shot in the stomach in the Bronx
The victim was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.
2 women wanted for stealing merchandise from Patchogue HomeGoods
The incident happened on Oct. 8 at the store on Sunrise Highway.
Former Aide Accused Of Fraudulently Using Client's EBT Card 17 Times At Smithtown Supermarket
A former aide was charged after investigators reported that she fraudulently used an elderly client's EBT card at a Long Island store more than a dozen times. Shatia Parker, age 30, of Riverland, was arrested and charged with 17 counts of petit larceny at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
News 12
Exclusive: Spring Valley assistant building inspector speaks with News 12 ahead of trial in connection to fatal Evergreen fire
A Rockland County village employee at the center of an explosive lawsuit involving last year's deadly fire at the Evergreen Court Home of Adults spoke exclusively to News 12 - just days before he's set to go to trial. Spring Valley assistant building inspector Raymond Canario is facing prison time...
Three people shot, one fatally, in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood: Report
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- A person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a swanky Manhattan neighborhood Saturday night, The New York Post Reported. Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in Chelsea just after 10:15 p.m., cops said. Upon arriving at 541 West 25 S. between 10th and 11th avenues, police found three gunshot victims.
NBC New York
NYC Fight Death: Wooden Board Bash Kills 1, Cops Say
A late-night fight between a group of men turned deadly early Sunday in Queens when one of the men was struck in the head with a wooden board, police said. Officers were alerted to a fight in progress on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m. When they arrived the group involved in the dispute had already scattered, but cops found a 23-year-old with a fatal head injury.
