Hempstead, NY

NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.

A man open fired on several NYPD officers, and got struck as cops responded with return fire. Around 10:15 pm on November,10 a shooting incident took place at the west 36th Street and Neptune Avenue in Coney Island. Two police officers heard several gunshots around the block and two women approached them reporting about a man open firing. Two 911 calls were made regarding the same man, and 6 police officers reported at the scene.
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Four Suspects Wanted in Connection with Shirley Burglary and Graffiti

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Hate Crimes Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate four males who burglarized and made graffiti at a Shirley school in September. Four males entered Hobart S. Elementary School, located at 230 Van Buren St., on September...
PIX11

2 men injured in Queens shooting, police say

LAURELTON, Queens (PIX11) — Two men were shot near outside a banquet hall in Queens Monday morning, police said. The victims, ages 35 and 25, were struck at 231-36 Merrick Blvd. in Laurelton at around 5 a.m., authorities said. They were transported to the hospital and expected to survive their injuries, police said. The suspect […]
QUEENS, NY
News 12

Family of man fatally struck by NYPD van says they are prepared to sue city

It’s been seven months since Brooklyn resident Ronald Anthony Smith was fatally struck by an NYPD van, and his family continues to demand justice be brought in his case. Smith’s sister and brother stood outside of the Civilian Complaint Review Board’s building on Monday, saying they are prepared to sue the city in the case of their late brother.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NYC Fight Death: Wooden Board Bash Kills 1, Cops Say

A late-night fight between a group of men turned deadly early Sunday in Queens when one of the men was struck in the head with a wooden board, police said. Officers were alerted to a fight in progress on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m. When they arrived the group involved in the dispute had already scattered, but cops found a 23-year-old with a fatal head injury.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

