Woman punches 10-year-old girl, her mom at Bronx subway station: NYPD

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman punched a 10-year-old girl and the child’s mom while on a train at a Bronx subway station, police said Thursday.

The 36-year-old mom and her daughter were standing on the No. 5 train at the Westchester Avenue and Simpson Street subway station on Oct. 18 when they were attacked, officials said. The unidentified woman punched the victims in the face and mouth, then got off the train.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. They were suffering from pain to the face and mouth.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.