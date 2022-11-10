ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Woman punches 10-year-old girl, her mom at Bronx subway station: NYPD

By Aliza Chasan
 4 days ago

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman punched a 10-year-old girl and the child’s mom while on a train at a Bronx subway station, police said Thursday.

The 36-year-old mom and her daughter were standing on the No. 5 train at the Westchester Avenue and Simpson Street subway station on Oct. 18 when they were attacked, officials said. The unidentified woman punched the victims in the face and mouth, then got off the train.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. They were suffering from pain to the face and mouth.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Reeny Wilkins
4d ago

tell the cops to stay on the train and stop playing peak a boo in the car trains thinking everything is fine 🙄

Reply(11)
48
Kay22 K
4d ago

Nothing will happen to her even if she's arrested, enjoy what ya'll voted for in NYC👏👏👏

Reply(12)
71
Nicole Elliott
4d ago

go get her. children r not safe from demons like this. vengeance is mine saeth the lord.

Reply(5)
24
 

PIX11

PIX11

