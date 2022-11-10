Read full article on original website
After election fiasco, Mercer County, NJ head calls for sweeping reforms
TRENTON — The county executive of Mercer County is calling for several major reforms to local elections following a series of issues including broken voting machines and thousands of missing ballots. In a statement four days after Tuesday's midterm elections, County Executive Brian Hughes, a Democrat, called for a...
New Jersey Globe
Hughes announces bid for re-election in Mercer
Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes announced his bid for re-election to a sixth term from Assemblyman Wayne DeAngelo’s IBEW Local 269 union hall in Lawrenceville:. Thank you, Wayne for your kind words! Few legislators work as hard for the people as Wayne DeAngelo, and Wayne, you have our utmost respect. Let’s give our Assemblyman a round of applause!
Atlantic, Cape May & Cumberland, NJ Experiencing A ‘Red Wave’
With all of the talk about there being no Republican “Red Wave” election last Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in America … we took a detailed look at Atlantic County, New Jersey results to see how things turned out. We also take a look at Cape May County and Cumberland County, too.
New Jersey Globe
14th district Assembly seat opens up with Benson’s expected county executive bid
A likely bid by Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Hamilton) for Mercer County Executive next year could open up an Assembly seat in the 14th district for the first time since 2010. The leading candidate could wind up being John Cimino, a Mercer County Commissioner since 2009 and the son of former Assemblyman Anthony (Skip) Cimino (D-Hamilton).
New Jersey Globe
Major N.J. lobbying firm now known as The Zita Group
One of Trenton’s top lobbying firms is rebranding. The Kaufman Zita Group will now be known as The Zita Group to reflect the retirement of longtime partner Adam Kaufman one year ago. The firm is headed by Patrizia “Trish” Zita, a former Assembly research associate in the 1990s and...
County Executive Hughes Calls For Answers, Changes In Wake Of Election Challenges; Robbinsville Mayor Dave Fried Provides Update
November 12, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–In the wake of numerous issues with voting and counting on Election Day, challenges that…
Mercer County counts continue after scanner snafu
By Friday afternoon, election officials had tallied ballots cast on Election Day, but thousands of mail and provisional ballots remained. The post Mercer County counts continue after scanner snafu appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
New Jersey Globe
Mercer finds mising ballots, but questions regarding Election Day disaster continue
The missing ballots from three voting districts in Princeton and one in Robbinsville were found today at the Mercer County Board of Elections, where they had been since Election Day, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. This is just one problem in a disastrous Election Day operation that started with...
‘Unconscionable Mishap:’ Thousands Of Mercer County Ballots Missing, Reports Say
Thousands of ballots in Mercer County have gone missing due to a series of errors, reports say. The ballots in District 5 of Robbinsville — approximately 11 percent of the township — had “yet to be safely delivered and tallied” as of Wednesday evening, Mayor Dave Fried said in a statement on Facebook.
Judge orders two voting machines in New Jersey county opened to obtain results
A judge ordered two voting machines opened in a New Jersey county so voting results can be retrieved after a poll worker had failed to retrieve them properly.
Missing Votes Found And Being Counted In Mercer County
November 10, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami Covello told MidJersey.News in an email, “Although this is under…
In new wrinkle to Election Day mess, Mercer goes to court to get order to open machines
Mercer County election officials went to court Thursday to gain access to the tabulator machines that figured in a countywide failure of its voting system to determine if any ballots were inadvertently left in those machines and not counted. Superior Court Judge William Anklowitz, acknowledging the major problems that hindered...
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
Limerick Township residents vote against earned income tax increase to preserve open space amid influx of development
Limerick Township residents opposed increasing earned income tax to preserve open space, according to Montgomery County’s unofficial election results. The township would have used the money to acquire more open space and historic land and to create more recreational areas, park land, and trails. Only about 200 more voters...
Jewish community in Middlesex County to remain vigilant in wake of antisemitic threats
EDISON – The days were starting to blend as Adam Glinn, CEO of the Jewish Community Center of Middlesex County, spoke about the antisemitic threats that transpired last week. The Jewish Community Center (JCC) on Oak Tree Road had received a bomb threat just days after the Federal Bureau...
Mother and sons sue Newark, charging racial profiling and harassment after melee with police
A Newark family has filed a federal civil rights suit charging they were racially profiled and harassed by police following an altercation outside their home last year that left two plainclothes officers injured and four brothers charged with assaulting them. The suit was filed on Nov. 2 in U.S. District...
New Jersey Globe
Gusciora leads big in Trenton; many council seats up in the air
Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora has a huge lead in his bid for a second term, putting him in a dominant position against two of his longtime foes, Council President Kathy McBride and Councilwoman Robin Vaughn, in the city’s nonpartisan election. According to numbers from the Mercer County Clerk’s office,...
New Jersey Globe
Ballots missing in Mercer County after voting machine problems
Ballots from four voting districts in Mercer County have gone missing after paper ballots were shuttled between polling locations and the county election board following a complete failure of voting machines in Tuesday’s election. Robbinsville Mayor Dave Fried said that the Mercer County Board of Elections contacted the township...
N.J. city will pay $1M to Black detective who found toy monkey hanging at his workspace
The City of Trenton has agreed to settle - for $1 million in the midst of trial - the racial discrimination allegations of a former police detective who said he arrived at work in March 2014 to find a stuffed animal monkey hanging at his workstation, his lawyers said. Damon...
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
