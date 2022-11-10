Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Oracle Cerner, Labcorp partner to manage hospital labs in 10 states
Oracle Cerner has partnered with life sciences company Labcorp to manage hospital-based laboratories in 10 states. Under the partnership, Cerner's laboratory information system will help Labcorp centralize operations and streamline processes within the hospital-based labs at a leading health system, according to a Nov. 14 press release from Oracle Cerner. The aim is to enhance patient care and improve lab efficiency.
Commonwealth Health gets green light for Pennsylvania hospital merger
Commonwealth Health, part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, on Nov. 13 was granted approval to merge Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital of Scranton (Pa.) under one license, according to The Times-Tribune. The approval by the state department of health allows the two Scranton hospitals to integrate operations across...
10 hospitals seeking chief nursing officers
Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Bon Secours Mercy Health, based in Cincinnati,. a CNO for St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Va. 2....
Google collaborates with Mayo, Highmark, others on 'healthcare data engine accelerators'
Google Cloud has partnered with health systems including Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health, Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health, Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health and Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic on data-powered projects to improve health equity, patient flow and value-based care. "These accelerators, developed collaboratively with healthcare organizations, will solve a range of industry...
How the critical access designation helped keep Montana hospitals open
The critical access hospital designation — which turned 25 this year — has supported more than 49 rural hospitals in Montana, including three that reopened because of the designation, Montana Hospital Association President and CEO Rich Rasmussen said in an opinion piece on the American Hospital Association website.
7 hospitals seeking CEOs
Here are seven hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CEOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Odessa (Wash.) Memorial Healthcare Center. 2. Plateau Medical Center (Oak Hill, W.Va.) 3. AllianceHealth Woodward (Okla.) 4. Cypress Creek Hospital (Houston)
Mayo Clinic Platform partners with Atropos Health on clinical decision support tool
Mayo Clinic Platform, the data analytics arm of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, is giving tech company Atropos Health access to deidentified patient data to boost its clinical decision support tool. Atropos' offers a digital consult application, Prognostograms, that employs millions of deidentified medical records to advise clinicians on courses of...
Iowa health system goes live with Meditech EHR
Floyd County Medical Center went live with the Meditech Expanse EHR system on Nov. 1. The process of implementing the new system, which began in January, has helped the Charles City, Iowa-based health system digitize patients' health records, according to a Nov. 1 press release from Floyd. The new system...
Thomas Jefferson University reports $83.5M Q3 loss, health system patient volumes up
Philadelphia-based Thomas Jefferson University, including Jefferson Health, reported a multimillion-dollar loss in the third quarter ending Sept. 30. 1. Thomas Jefferson University reported an $83.5 million loss for the quarter, down significantly from a $12.8 million gain in the same period last year. 2. Thomas Jefferson University reported $29.9 million...
Google Cloud, Epic partner; Hackensack first health system to migrate EHR
Google Cloud and Epic have reached an agreement to enable health systems to migrate their EHRs to the cloud, while Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health will be the first organization to do so. The partnership between the tech giant and leading EHR vendor will help facilitate health systems' digital transformation,...
Hacker gains access to NewYork-Presbyterian laptops through remote IT program
New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital said an unauthorized third party gained access to employee laptops, potentially exposing the data of about 12,000 patients. On Sept. 8, the medical center discovered suspicious activity on one of its servers, blocking possible attempts by an unauthorized user to download information, NewYork-Presbyterian said in the Nov. 11 notice.
$1B Hoag expansion will add 2 hospitals, up to 1,500 staff
Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag is spending $1 billion on a project that will add two specialty hospitals and expand its Sand Canyon Medical Center in Irvine, The Orange County Register reported Nov. 14. Once completed, the project will have added between 1,000 to 1,500 employees, many of whom have specialized...
Mass casualty procedures enacted at hospital where nurse called 911
Silverdale, Wash.-based St. Michael Medical Center — which has consistently made headlines since one of its nurses called 911 on the overcrowded emergency room — employed the help of fire crews again Nov. 11, the Kitsap Sun reported Nov. 12. The hospital, which faces staffing shortages and an...
HCA Florida hospital 1st in state to use completely aortic replacement procedure
Physicians at Miami-based HCA Florida Mercy Hospital became the first in the state to perform a new procedure called thoraflex hybrid complete aortic replacement. Thoraflex hybrid complete aortic replacement is performed during open-heart surgery to repair or replace damaged sections of the aorta. This new procedure allows the entire aorta to be fixed in one procedure — instead of the traditional two surgeries — with a combination of sewn-in innovative branched graft and an endovascular stent, according to a Nov. 14 release from HCA.
General Catalyst adds UC Davis Health to list of health system partners
UC Davis Health has joined the growing list of healthcare systems to partner with venture capital firm General Catalyst to focus on digital medicine transformation strategy. As part of the partnership, the Sacramento, Calif.-based health system will use General Catalyst's ecosystem of companies to drive artificial intelligence and digital health innovations in healthcare delivery, research, education and public service, as well as the medical center's ongoing transformational efforts in operations, care and outcomes, according to a Nov. 14 press release from UC Davis.
Some Pennsylvania hospitals see 20% increase to ER visits after Crozer closure
Days after Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., suspended inpatient and ER care upon a state order, area emergency departments have seen patient increases of up to 20 percent — but correlation to the hospital's closure is not completely clear, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Nov. 11. The...
Public health failures spurred RSV surge, nurses say
The notion that rising cases of respiratory syncytial virus are due to children's lack of exposure amid masking and stay-at-home orders is "flawed conjecture that is not based on science," National Nurses United said Nov. 14. Instead, NNU contends that the uptick in virus activity is due to a "complete...
Deloitte: Inflation could make consumers, healthcare system sicker
From 2001 to 2021, the cost of healthcare increased faster (3.3 percent) than the cost of all goods and services (2.2 percent). With U.S. inflation hitting its highest point in 40 years, consumers are making difficult choices about household expenses, including whether or not they can afford medical care, according to a survey conducted by Deloitte.
CVS, Intermountain invest in $90M funding round for virtual care clinic
CVS Health Ventures and Intermountain Ventures, the venture capital arm of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, have joined a $90 million series E funding round for virtual care provider Maven Clinic. Maven Clinic, which provides 24/7 virtual care for families and women, will use the new funding to invest in...
Bankrupt clinic chain explores transferring operations
The board of trustees for the bankrupt Borrego Health is exploring options for transferring operations of its clinics to another federally qualified health center, the Desert Sun reported Nov. 10. The Borrego Springs, Calif.-based clinic chain will send notices to several federally qualified health centers to inform them of the...
