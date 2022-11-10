Physicians at Miami-based HCA Florida Mercy Hospital became the first in the state to perform a new procedure called thoraflex hybrid complete aortic replacement. Thoraflex hybrid complete aortic replacement is performed during open-heart surgery to repair or replace damaged sections of the aorta. This new procedure allows the entire aorta to be fixed in one procedure — instead of the traditional two surgeries — with a combination of sewn-in innovative branched graft and an endovascular stent, according to a Nov. 14 release from HCA.

MIAMI, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO