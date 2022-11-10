ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

beckershospitalreview.com

Eli Lilly lost billions after fake Twitter account promotes free insulin

On Nov. 10, a verified Twitter account posed as Eli Lilly wrote in a viral tweet, "We are excited to announce insulin is free now." By the next day, the drugmaker's shares plunged by about $22 billion. The fake account, which has since been taken down, had a verified blue...
The Independent

Should Elon Musk really be afraid of Mastodon?

Social media, more than almost any other corner of business, is a winner-takes-all endeavour. We gravitate towards whichever platform has the most users. We bring more friends with us. Monopolies rise, pretenders are crushed. The history of social media is littered with corpses; it is an elephant’s graveyard.Enter Mastodon, inauspiciously named for the extinct elephantine mammal. Like Twitter, Mastodon is a microblogging site, and as such, Twitter users will find many aspects of Mastodon familiar. In the place of tweets, for instance, we have “toots”. An apter term there could hardly be for a brief emission of hot air.There has...
beckershospitalreview.com

'Social jet lag' makes the workforce drag: study

An "insidious" misalignment is hiding in almost half of U.S. adults' sleep schedules — and researchers have termed it "social jet lag," The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 8. Forty-seven percent of U.S. adults experience at least one hour of social jet lag — a difference in their circadian...
