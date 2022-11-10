Social media, more than almost any other corner of business, is a winner-takes-all endeavour. We gravitate towards whichever platform has the most users. We bring more friends with us. Monopolies rise, pretenders are crushed. The history of social media is littered with corpses; it is an elephant’s graveyard.Enter Mastodon, inauspiciously named for the extinct elephantine mammal. Like Twitter, Mastodon is a microblogging site, and as such, Twitter users will find many aspects of Mastodon familiar. In the place of tweets, for instance, we have “toots”. An apter term there could hardly be for a brief emission of hot air.There has...

