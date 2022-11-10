Read full article on original website
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"
Man gives Denver council an earful about 'Guntry Club'
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
KETV.com
Flurries possible Monday, light snow for some
OMAHA, Neb. — A small band of moderate snow coated highways north of the metro early Monday. Nebraska Department of Transportation cameras showed snow-covered roads near Lyons, Nebraska just after sunrise. No significant travel concerns were reported. Flurries are possible Monday with light snow also in the forecast for...
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Snow showers move through to start a cold week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most of us are starting in the 30s this morning and will likely end up there to finish the day. Not much warming to go along with the thick clouds today but there will be some rounds of snow showers and flurries moving through as well.
KETV.com
Weather Now extra: When's the first measurable snowfall of the season?
While the Omaha area saw some snowflakes this weekend, it wasn't enough to cover any driveways though. Meteorologist Sean Everson explains when we typically see the first measurable snowfall of the season in the video at the top of the article.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
klkntv.com
Winter Weather Awareness: Knowing the signs and being prepared
Thursday, November 10th, marks Winter Weather Awareness Day in both Nebraska and Iowa this year. There are many things you can do to make sure you and yours are safe this upcoming season. Above all, it is important to make sure to stay tuned to weather forecasts. Snow events can usually be tracked several days in advance, but it can be important to know the differences between all the advisory/watch/warning messages being sent your way.
1011now.com
Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. According to a reporter at the scene, at least two cars seemed to be involved in the crash. One car has flipped over onto its hood. A fire hydrant near the scene has also been damaged.
1011now.com
Overloaded electrical outlet sparks Lincoln house fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue said an overloaded electrical outlet is to blame for a house for near 40th and A Streets early Sunday morning. LFR Captain Nancy Crist said crews were called to a report of a kitchen fire inside a home just before 6 a.m. Crist said that once crews were inside, they were able to put out the flames, but faced extensive obstacles in trying to do so. Crist said that further investigating revealed more fire in the basement, which crews then had to go and extinguish. Once that part of the fire was discovered, additional crews were called in to assist with fighting the flames.
News Channel Nebraska
Scribner man injured in collision near West Point
WEST POINT, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident near West Point put a Scriber man in the hospital. The Cuming County Sheriff's Office said officer were dispatched to the Highway 275, a mile south of West Point, around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 8. Officers said an International Truck Dry Manure Spreader...
klkntv.com
Two-vehicle crash closes part of south 9th St. Saturday afternoon
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A two-vehicle crash closed south 9th street for a half-hour Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:07 p.m. when a black SUV attempted to turn left from B street, colliding with a grey sedan. The driver of the grey sedan was rescued from their vehicle...
News Channel Nebraska
Overnight fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is trying to determine the cause of an overnight house fire. Crews went to a home near 192nd and William Street right before midnight Friday and declared a fire after seeing smoke and flames while arriving at the scene. It’s reported everyone...
KETV.com
Durham Museum harvests tree for Christmas at Union Station
OMAHA, Neb. — 35 years ago, Janice Teegarden planted a small blue spruce tree in her yard southwest of 132nd Street and West Center Road. That $5 tree grew to become a 40-foot giant, and it's about to become Omaha's official Christmas tree. Volunteers with Union Pacific cut down...
fox42kptm.com
Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
KETV.com
Woman donates 40-foot-tall tree to Durham Museum to be used for Christmas
An Omaha woman is feeling the season of giving this year. Janice Teegarden donated her 40-foot-tall blue spruce to The Durham Museum to be used as a Christmas tree this year. Union Pacific workers cut down and transported the tree to the Durham. Omaha Police escorted the tree along the interstate. It took up two lanes and traveled at just 25 mph.
KETV.com
Omaha police now investigating Halloween assault as a homicide
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are now investigating an assault that occurred on Halloween as a homicide. Around 4:06 p.m. on Oct. 31, officers responded to a downed party near 38th and Hamilton streets and found a victim with a head wound, according to authorities. The victim, identified as...
WOWT
Omaha body shop overwhelmed with heavily damaged cars, increased collisions to blame
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Seas of cars at Dingman’s Collision Center are still left to work on and the majority are heavily damaged. Sean Ford is the manager at Dingman’s. He says his shop hasn’t seen something like this in 30 years. “It’s been an increased volume...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks to restore grass, wetland habitats with $4 million grant
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission received a $4 million grant to restore grass and wetland habitats for at-risk species. The grant, provided by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, will fund a four-year conservation project in the Sandhills and surrounding areas. Streams in the...
doniphanherald.com
Before there was Rockbrook Village, there was Rock Brook Farm
Every square inch of land contains a backstory. Few in Omaha have had theirs told in such detail, especially its earliest days, as the Rockbrook neighborhood along West Center Road. From a homestead claim and farm to the Happy Hollow Club golf course and a desired address in Omaha’s western suburbs.
klkntv.com
Omaha teen arrested after trying to punch Lincoln officer at concert, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha teen was arrested Saturday after trying to sneak backstage during Rod Wave’s concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln Police say. Despite being kicked out of the arena by security, 18-year-old Patrick Bengston continued to make multiple attempts to sneak inside and backstage.
klkntv.com
Man tried hiding in attic after pursuit in western Nebraska, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Bridgeport man tried to play hide-and-seek with troopers after a pursuit on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Just after 6:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Volkswagen Passat on Highway 385 near Bridgeport, which is east of Scottsbluff. The northbound driver...
