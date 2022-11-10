ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, KY

wymt.com

Wayne County man facing charges following weekend assault

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing a host of charges following a weekend assault that ended in a chase. On Saturday afternoon, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Sally Burnett Road. While they were heading to that call, police found out the suspect,...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Somerset Man Arrested On Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

A man from Somerset was arrested on Tuesday on multiple drug trafficking charges, following a traffic stop. Officers driving along KY-1247 are said to have spotted a black Lincoln driven by 35-year-old Justin Wilson, as it was crossing the center-line. A traffic stop was initiated and Wilson was given a field sobriety test.
SOMERSET, KY
wymt.com

KSP releases details of investigation into death of man during standoff

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has released details of their preliminary investigation into the death of 22-year-old Desman LaDuke during a standoff with Nicholasville police. According to KSP, Nicholasville police officers were sent to LaDuke’s residence on October 22 in reference to a suicidal subject in possession of...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warning folks about new phone scam involving their office

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office are warning the public about a new phone scam that is a new take on an old tactic. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the caller claims they are a police officer, sometimes giving the name Detective Sellers or Sergeant Gibson. We are told neither are employees of their office.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Various Illegal Drugs Seized During Traffic Stop

A Danville man was arrested on Wednesday on multiple drug-related offenses. Narcotics detectives with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office were watching a man suspected of trafficking illegal drugs. At around 8:00 PM, detectives initiated a traffic stop after observing the suspect failing to signal at an intersection. 40-year-old Geovania...
DANVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Laurel County Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Brian France along with his K-9 “Maverick” and Deputy Skylar McFarland along with interdiction unit Landry Collett and interdiction unit Justin Taylor arrested Roy Darrell Burns age 61 of Salem View Rd., London early Thursday morning November 11, 2022 at approximately 12:19 AM.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Body found in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A dead body was discovered in Clay County on Saturday. Manchester Police Dispatchers were able to confirm with WYMT that a body was found near Paw Paw. They were not able to confirm any other details at this time. We will update this story when...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wbiw.com

Officer conducts traffic stop and makes arrest

BEDFORD – A Kentucky woman was arrested early Friday, November 4th after a Bedford Police officer conducted a traffic stop for not having plates on a vehicle or a trailer. The vehicle was stopped at G and 16th streets and spoke to the male driver and his female passenger 31-year-old Tobi Grider, of Russell Springs, KY.
BEDFORD, IN
wymt.com

Car crashes into Whitley County business, no injuries reported

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Whitley County on Saturday. Officials said a car crashed into the Rockholds Pit Stop along KY-26. A fire was also reported at the business. Whitley County Dispatch confirmed there was one person inside the car, but no injuries...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Officials Ask For Assistance In Locating Missing Teen

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. 16-year-old Shaun Gibson is described as a white male, standing 5’8” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown, above-ear-length hair. He could potentially be wearing a navy sweater, tan pants, and white air force one shoes.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WISH-TV

Man fatally crashes truck, flips over on I-69

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Saturday morning after crashing his truck into a guardrail, flipping over on I-69, the Green County Sheriff Office says. At 7:53 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a crash on I-69 at the 99.5 marker. Mitchell Fitzgerald, 32, of Kentucky, was traveling northbound on I-69 when attempting to go into the left lane to pass another vehicle.
GREEN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Child dies in Bell County house fire

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person died in a house fire Sunday evening. The house fire happened in Middlesboro. Officials said the victim was a 10-year-old but did not release the name. We will update this story when more information is...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Kentucky man hit and killed by truck, troopers say

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said Patrick J. Parriman, 30, of Whitley City,...
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Laurel County School Police Chief Issues Scam Warning

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting School Police Chief Bobby Day is investigating a Scam brought to their attention. Laurel County Public Schools has been made aware of recent “spoofing” text scam where the sender claims to be Laurel County Schools Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett. The scammer is asking for gift cards to be purchased. Chief Day says no one from Laurel County Public Schools will ever contact the public via unsolicited phone calls or text asking for money or the purchasing of gift cards. He says please do not correspond with the scammer if you receive a text or phone call. Laurel County Public Schools is working with the Kentucky State Police to resolve the issue.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Wayne County Man Charged with Several Offenses after Fighting Police

Police officers in Wayne County on Sunday responded to a public disturbance that escalated into violence. Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s office and Monticello Police officers were dispatched just after 9 p.m. Sunday night to Elk Street on a complaint of a man harassing motorists driving on the street, who were attempting to cross a bridge.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Middlesboro community in shock after house fire that killed 10-year-old

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro EMS responded to a house fire that killed a 10-year-old and left five others with non-life threatening injuries. The tragedy has left the Middlesboro community in shock. “I found this out last night. I haven’t slept all night. I’m just truly heartbroken,” Middlesboro Schools Superintendent...
MIDDLESBORO, KY

